How We Got Here

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (56% of fiscal 2020 revenue), color cosmetics (31%), and skin/body care (13%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Burberry, and Davidoff for its prestige portfolio. Coty’s most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Kylie. They are the global number 1 in fragrances (10.9% market share, ahead of number two L'Oreal's 8.4%), and global number 3 in colour cosmetics. Coty's top-selling fragrance brands in calendar 2020 were Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, adidas, and Davidoff, all licensed brands. Less than 10% of Coty's fragrance revenue stems from company-owned brands, such as Philosophy, Joop, and Escada. Coty can be thought of as a platform that can be used by brands that wish to make beauty products.

A number of articles have been written on Seeking Alpha regarding the trials and tribulations of Coty over the last few years, and more are easily accessible via a simple google search. I think the selected 10-year financials below highlight the situation well enough:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue 4611 4649 4552 4395 4349 7650 9398 8649 4718 4629 Operating Cash Flow 589 463 537 526 501 758 413 640 -50 318 Capex 207 194 232 201 150 432 446 427 267 174 Total Assets 6183 6470 6593 6019 7100 22548 22631 17665 16729 13691 Operating Margin 8.4% 8.9% 8.3% 11.3% 11.4% 3.7% 4.5% 4.9% (13.3%) 3.3% Sales/Assets 0,75 0,72 0,69 0,73 0,61 0,34 0,42 0,49 0,28 0,34 OCF Margin 12,8% 10,0% 11,8% 12,0% 11,5% 9,9% 4,4% 7,4% -1,1% 6,9% Capex % Sales 4,5% 4,2% 5,1% 4,6% 3,4% 5,6% 4,7% 4,9% 5,7% 3,8%

In essence, Coty, a business in the stable and growing fragrance and cosmetics industry, an industry that houses such powerful quality compounders such as L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) and Estee Lauder (EL), finds itself in 2021 with the same sales as in 2012, whilst having to spend twice the amount on assets to achieve that result. What went so disastrously wrong?

Firstly, we can divide the results by pre and post 2017. Pre 2017 Coty was a business with no growth, but relatively stable, though mediocre, profitability. From 2017 those mediocre results became terrible. In Q4 2016 Coty completed the merger with Procter & Gamble's (PG) speciality beauty business for $12.5 billion, which allowed Coty to acquire 41 beauty brands. This acquisition turned out to be one of many poor capital allocation decisions made by Coty, paying too high a price for too many underperforming brands. Other poor investments include Younique, which was sold back to its founder at a considerable discount that Coty bought it for only 2 and half years earlier, as well as a $10 billion bid for Avon Products in 2012, which they thankfully rejected, but shows the willingness of past management to pay any price for potential growth.

In essence, Coty has weakened its competitive position through weak capital allocation (several poor acquisitions, some very large) and weak operational management (poor brand management leading to an over extended portfolio with a number of underperforming brand-country combinations, which led to reduced market share and reduced shelf space with their retail partners). This has led to (1) decreased sales from reduced market share, and reduced asset turnover; (2) reduced margins from lower operational leverage and efficiency; and (3) increased leveraged from large acquisitions that did not meet the forecasted targets (the liabilities were solid, but the expected asset values were not). Overall this only hurt further the growth dynamics of the business and its profitability.

On several occasions "star managers" were parachuted in bringing their enviable operational records from elsewhere, and their ambitious plans and large pay packets to come and save the day. Many a friend piled in due to the star studded list of managerial talent poured into the problem (including successful executives such as Bart Becht and Peter Harf). Each one came, and each one went in relatively short order. Almost none of the star-studded executives brought in were even from the beauty industry, an industry notorious for its cultural sensitivity, much similar to the food industry (remember Carrefour's venture into Japan with hypermarkets).

Ultimately the best advice I can give on turnarounds, is to wait for them to turn, and hope others don't notice. This happens surprisingly often, as usually the market will lose interest in a business that for 5 consecutive years has failed on just about every metric. I guess it will have built in too much career risk for any analyst to recommend it by this stage. Nevertheless, the stock is beginning to gain operational momentum, and the valuation is starting to lose its roadkill multiple.

The Current Situation

Coty announced (June-ended) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, beating revenue estimates as the mass beauty segment rebounded from the pandemic faster than expected. CoverGirl reached a key milestone gaining market share for three consecutive months, a first for the brand in 5 years. Coty is building on this momentum, launching the new brand repositioning for Rimmel in June, followed by Max Factor in late July. Despite this progress, Coty’s fourth-quarter sales were 29% below the comparable period in 2019, as demand for cosmetics (nearly a third of Coty’s sales) remains depressed given mask mandates.

For fiscal 2021, Coty’s adjusted operating margin was 8.8% compared with 6.9% in fiscal 2019, given positive mix shifts to more profitable channels (e-commerce and prestige) and categories (skincare), lower obsolescence charges, temporarily reduced marketing expenses, and over $330 million in permanent fixed cost reductions. Coty’s fiscal 2022 guidance suggests low-teen organic sales growth, and $900 million in adjusted EBITDA.

During the quarter, Coty continued to reduce its cost base, with savings totalling approximately $70 million in the quarter. This brought the FY21 savings to over $330 million, exceeding the Company's initial plan for the year by over $100 million. Coty remains on track to generate ~$600 million of savings by FY23. They now expect one-time cash costs associated with the cost savings program to come in approximately $100 million below the original target. Coty continues to deleverage with financial Net Debt totalling approximately $5.2 billion at the end of Q4.

The company's efforts to drive gross margin expansion through a combination of product and channel mix, COGS savings and improved excess & obsolescence resulted in a reported and adjusted gross margin of ~60% for the year, up ~200bps YoY and in line with FY19 levels on a Continuing Operations basis, despite a lower sales base. The combination of important brands starting to gain market share after years of poor performance, and margins starting to pick up, are important signs indicating the operational performance of the turnaround has likely reached an inflection point.

Moving Forward

We are impressed with the new CEO Sue Nabi, who comes with a strong operational record in the beauty industry. She laid out her turnaround strategy last year, which calls for Coty to increase its exposure to high-growth markets where it had been historically underexposed (China, skincare, prestige), and enhance their digital capabilities.

Coty's mass channel brands (CoverGirl, Max Factor) had also suffered from underinvestment whilst many new brands entered the market. Previous management had already identified the business was spread too thinly, with too many poor performing sub-categories being supported. Greater focus on priority brands will help profitability by generating positive mix, and reduce promotional discounts.

Previous management had also correctly identified that their gross margin gap versus competition was around 10 percentage points on a comparable basis. And they were committed to close a very significant portion of that over the course of the next four years. I do not believe they will be able to do that because of their product and geography mix, as well as their licensing business model when powerful peers such as L'Oreal or Estee Lauder own their own brands. Note the licensee does not have full control over the brand equity. How far they progress from a 60% gross margin to a 70% gross margin will determine if their return on capital will be an exceptional 20%, or a mediocre 10%.

The trend of reducing store sizes is leading to less shelf space. This has led to many retail stores to house fewer brands. Whilst the top beauty brands such as Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF), Estee Lauder or L'Oreal are likely not to be sacrificed due to the pull and recognition they offer, competition from second tier brands will likely increase as a number will be sacrificed. This will put pressure on Coty's mass consumer business. Whilst Coty is the number-three player in global color cosmetics with 6% share in 2020, with L'Oreal's having 20% and Estee Lauder 10%, the reality is that Coty's major cosmetic brands are CoverGirl (12th largest global brand), Max Factor (14th), Rimmel (15th), and Sally Hansen (22nd). These are not top tier brands, and as shelf space is sacrificed, they will have to work very hard to not lose market share in the retail channel. It therefore makes great sense that the business is now focusing more resources on the e-commerce channel, where the concept of shelf space is less relevant. Nevertheless, this channel remains sub 20% of sales for the moment.

Other risks

My main concern personally is a lack of understanding of its licensing agreements. Whilst any investor would want to know the debt maturity profile of a leveraged business, any covenants the debt may have, who the lenders are etc., such information is not publicly available for its licensing agreements (or at least I couldn't find them!).

What is the maturity profile of the licensing agreements? Are they all renegotiated within a short concentrated period of time, implying there could be a potential cliff in sales if these deals are not successfully renegotiated? What is the average maturity period of the licensing portfolio? How likely are they to be positively renegotiated? What are the current trends in the industry? Whilst Coty owns a large number of brands, a lot of the big winners are licensed brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Calvin Klein, etc. I understand Coty's average renewal term of its full licensed portfolio is approximately eight years, but we must note there is no guarantee that Coty will be able to renew licenses. Coty was unable to renew the license with Dolce & Gabbana once bought from Procter & Gamble, and they were the portfolio's second-largest fragrance brand. The licensor decided to work with Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY) instead to take advantage of opportunities within skin care and makeup.

Coty has also recently broken the industry trend of investing in licensing brands (such as Adidas, Gucci, Burberry) rather than celebrities (think J Lo, Shakira, the Beckhams). The latter often being more fickle to consumer trends. Nevertheless, Coty has invested in the Kylie and KKW beauty brands, which are founded by celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Coty paid $600 million for a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics.

Valuation

If the business can achieve $8 billion in sales with a 13% operating margin (past management have guided for 15% to 16% as a target), they are generating over a billion in EBIT. Management guides to generating 1 billion in free cash flow by 2023. This seems quite aggressive for me, as I don't believe it is likely they will reach a 70% gross margin, and would say $800 million is more achievable. A 15x multiple on this free cash flow, which assumes little to no growth, would suggest a valuation of $12 billion. The stock closed at $9.73 today, which is a market cap of $7.2 billion. The above assumptions therefore provide a potential 50% upside. We assume the growing free cash flow would allow the deleveraging plan to progress as expected, allowing an equity based (rather than enterprise value based) reference to be useful.

Conclusion

The most important metric I'm watching when viewing a turnaround is to see if they are gaining market share, and if they are not doing it by cheating (i.e. by sacrificing margin). If these two metrics are positive, it’s a strong sign they are becoming competitive and operationally effective. This happened for the first time for Coty in the last set of quarterly results published at the end of August 2021. Hence if one wants to invest in Coty as a turnaround play, now we are approaching the now or never moment.

Personally, at the moment I have skipped the investment. This is because prior to 2017 the company was still only a mediocre business, and the company remains leveraged, making it more exposed to unexpected macro changes relative to peers. It also competes with very strong players that are clearly better than them in terms of the brands they own, and their operational performance. I also am not comfortable with understanding the licensing risks of the business. Investors who are comfortable with these factors should seriously consider Coty as a candidate to make a rerating from a turnaround to a potential stalwart, as many of their beauty peers currently trade for.