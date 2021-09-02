June U.S. Oil Production Little Changed

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM. After the production charts, an analysis of three EIA monthly reports that project future production is provided. The charts below are updated to June 2021 for the 10 largest US oil producing states.

U.S. June production was essentially flat, only down by 5 kb/d from May. The revision to May was a surprise. May was revised up by 81 kb/d to 11,312 kb/d. From March to June, production increased by 147 kb/d or 49 kb/d/mth on average. June has now exceeded November’s previous high of 11,168 kb/d.

The August STEO report forecast US June output would be 11,270 kb/d, a reasonable forecast, low by just 37 kb/d.

In the onshore lower 48, June production decreased by 20 kb/d to 9,042 kb/d, red graph. Overall, production was little changed in the three US regions, US L48 onshore, GOM and Alaska.

Ranking Production from US States

Listed above are the 10 states with the largest US production. These 10 accounted for 80.6% of US production out of a total production of 11,307 kb/d in June 2021.

On an MoM basis, again the largest increase came from New Mexico, 43 kb/d. Surprisingly, Texas dropped 22 kb/d in both May and June. On a YoY basis, only New Mexico. North Dakota and Utah were able to increase production.

Production by State

Texas production decreased by 22 kb/d in June to 4,791 kb/d. In the EIA’s August report, May’s output was revised up by 81 kb/d from 4,741 kb/d to 4,813 kb/d. Note that Texas production decreased for two consecutive months.

In June there were close to 200 oil rigs operation in Texas. By the week of August 27, 213 were operating.

June’s New Mexico production increased by 43 kb/d to 1,263kb/d. June’s output is another new record. New Mexico had 75 rigs operating in the Permian in June and they increased to 78 in the week of August 27.

According to this source: “New Mexico’s rising status as a key supplier reflects its cost advantage. U.S. oil and gas companies have been judicious in raising output after many producers pledged to cap spending and focus on returning more capital to shareholders. To that end, the Permian’s New Mexico is being favored over North Dakota, where higher production costs have historically curbed profits.”

According to the EIA, June’s output was 1,059 kb/d, an increase of 3 kb/d over May. The June report revised up May’s output from 1,029 kb/d to 1,056 kb/d.

According to this source, fracking crews are hard to come by in North Dakota.

North Dakota’s Bakken Shale oil production under-performed in its most recent monthly statistics, reflecting a “serious shortage of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) crews,” the state’s chief oil/natural gas regulator Lynn Helms reported Tuesday.

Helms told a webinar with reporters that he expects to see improvement in the summer months, but the May statistics - 34.9 million bbls (1.127 million b/d) compared to 33.6 million bbls (1.123 million b/d in April) - come with eight fracking crews in the field compared to the usual 20-25 such crews at the current level of prices around $60/bbl.

“Operators are trying with all their resources to hire, but they are not finding employees who want to come back to the industry and come back to North Dakota, ” said Helms, director of the Department of Mineral Resources. “Pre-Covid-19 pandemic we had 25 frack crews, and during the deepest part of the pandemic we went down to one crew.”

Alaskaʼs June output decreased by 3 kb/d to 440 kb/d.

Coloradoʼs June output decreased by 16 kb/d to 390 kb/d.

Oklahoma’s output in June declined by 11 kb/d to 390 kb/d. At the end of June, 27 rigs were operating. From the beginning of May to the end of June, the rig count increased from 21 to 27. Increasing rigs and decreasing production?

By the week of August 27, the rig count had increased to 31.

Californiaʼs slow output decline continued in June. Its production decreased by 2 kb/d to 360 kb/d.

Wyomingʼs production in June was unchanged at 228kb/d. Wyoming had 3 oil rigs operating in May and they increased to 17 by late August.

Louisianaʼs output was down 2 kb/d in June to 95 kb/d.

June’s production increased by 5 kb/d to 95 kb/d. Ten oil rigs were operational in June and were increased to 11 by the fourth week of August.

Production from the GOM increased in June by 18 kb/d to 1,825kb/d. If the GOM was a state, its production would rank second behind Texas.

The August STEO projection for the GOM output has been added to this chart and projects output to be 1,830 kb/d in December 2022, little changed from the current August output level.

From July 2021 to October 2021, production drops by over 200 kb/d. Is this due to maintenance or an expected high hurricane season? Ida just hit Louisiana hard in late August taking most of the Gulf platforms off line. Also, why does output drop from December 2021 to July 2022? Is this natural decline?

1) Short-Term Energy Outlook

The STEO provides projections for the next 13-24 months for US C + C and NGPLs production. The August 2021 report presents EIAʼs updated oil output and price projections to December 2022.

There has been a small revision in the August STEO outlook. The December 2022 output has been reduced by close to 80 kb/d and there is a small output increase in July before it drops back to 11,200 kb/d in August 2021. Production then begins to climb in an almost linear manner from November 2021 to December 2022 at an average rate of 72.8 kb/d/mth. It is not clear why output begins to climb almost linearly after November.

The August STEO output projection for the L48 states is very similar to the one provided in the July report except for the output decrease of roughly 90 kb/d from late 2021 to 2022. Similarly for the lower 48, the August projection is close to 80 kb/d lower than the July estimate.

The August 2021 STEO oil price forecast shows a steady decline from the peak in July of $72.49 to $59 in December 2022. The December 2022 price projection is down $2 from $61 in the July report

The October WTI contract settled at $68.50 on August 31, slightly lower and reasonably close to the EIA projection of $69.50.

This chart shows the STEO’s August forecast for OPEC crude output to December 2022. OPEC’s output is projected to increase from April 2020 to December 2020 by close to 3,450 kb/d. For July 2020, EIA forecast production to be 26,710 kb/d. Actual production as reported by OPEC was 26,657 kb/d.

In July, OPEC + announced they will add 400 kb/d/mth from August to December for a total of 2,000 kb/d. Of the 2,000 kb/d, OPEC will add 1,772 kb/d, or 88.6%, according to the EIA. The EIA’s projected OPEC monthly increases for August to December are, 470, 230, 425, 329, and 319, respectively.

OPEC’s production for the second half of 2022 is projected to be flat and virtually the same as OPEC’s output on January 2020, just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

According to this preliminary report: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has pumped 26.93 million barrels per day (bpd), the survey found, up 210,000 bpd from July’s estimate. Output has risen every month since June 2020, apart from in February.

The EIA August STEO report estimated that OPEC would produce 27,180 kb/d in August, 250 kb/d higher than the preliminary report.

2) Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the principal tight oil regions. The following charts are updated to September 2021.

Above is the total oil production from the 7 DPR basins that the EIA tracks. Note that the DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional fields

The DPR is projecting output for September 2021 to increase by 48 kb/d over August to 8,085 kb/d. From March to September, output in the DPR is forecast to increase by 235 kb/d or close to 40 kb/d/mth and appears to be accelerating.

Permian output in September 2021 is projected to be 4,805 kb/d, up by 49 kb/d from August. From March to September production increased by 284 kb/d or approximately 47.3 kb/d/mth. At this rate, Permian production will exceed the March 2020 peak of 4,898 kb/d in November.

During July, close to 239 rigs were operating in the Permian, up from 100 in November. These were increased to 244 in August and are more than sufficient to increase production in the Permian.

The forecast for the Eagle Ford basin has shown a dropping but slowing output for six consecutive months. Output is expected to drop by 5 kb/d in September to 1,049 kk/d.

It should be noted that the August update has revised last month’s August output from 1,039 kb/d to 1,054 kb/d. The DPR forecasts continue to under-estimate production from the LTO basins.

The DPR forecasts Bakken output in September to be 1,138 kb/d, a decrease of 1 kb/d from August.

Output in the Niobrara reached a new low in August 2021, 555 kb/d. However, September is forecast to increase by 9 kb/d to 564 kb/d.

The Niobrara is spread over Wyoming and Colorado. In June, 7 oil rigs were operating in the Niobrara. By August, they had increased to 12.

In these five primarily oil basins, DUCs are being completed at an average rate of close to 235 DUCs/mth. In total 258 were completed in July, according to the EIA. In the Permian, the completion rate is close to 125 DUCs per month. In July, 130 were completed in the Permian.

The monthly completion of DUCs accounts for the increase in production in the Permian.

3) LIGHT TIGHT OIL (LTO) REPORT

The LTO database provides information on LTO production from seven tight oil basins and a few smaller ones. The August report projects the tight oil production to July 2021.

July’s LTO output is expected to increase by 21 kb/d to 7,305 kb/d.

In the August LTO report, July’s forecast output was increased from March to June by close to 120 kb/d to 150 kb/d. It appears that the early estimates are always on the low side. The red markers represent LTO output as reported in the July report.

Permian LTO output in July is projected to increase to 4,147 kb/d, an increase of 43 kb/d. Production in the Permian continues to rise at an average rate of 42 kb/d/mth since April. At this rate, it could almost equal the March 20 high of 4,235 kb/d by September.

It should be noted that Permian DUCs are being completed at an average rate of close to 125 DUCs per month and contribute to the rising production.

The Bakkenʼs July output is forecast to remain unchanged at 1,116 kb/d.

The Eagle Ford basin is expected to produce 964 kb/d in July, a decrease of 8 kb/d from June.

Conventional oil output in the On-shore L-48 is expected to increase in July by 17 kb/d to 1,794 kb/d from June 2021. This estimate is based on a combination of the July LTO output and the August STEO report that projects US on-shore L48 out to July 2021.

In the August LTO report, LTO output was revised up by 120 kb/d to 140 kb/d. This revised output resulted in a decrease in conventional oil output. The June conventional output of 1,881 kb/d in the July report has been revised down by 104 kb/d to 1,777 kb/d in the August LTO report.

4) Rigs and Fracs

Since the end of July, the US added 25 oil rigs during August for an average rate of 6/wk. Of the 25, 5 were added in each of Wyoming and Texas and 6 in New Mexico.

Since the week of July 23, frac spreads have not been added at the previous rate of approximately 15 spreads per month. During the week of July 23, there were 243 operating frac spreads. In the week ending August 27, 4 frac spreads were added for a total of 240, fewer than in July 23.

Note that these 240 frac spreads include both gas and oil spreads.

5) World Oil Production

Normally world oil production is posted in this space. The EIA did not issue a report for May at the end of August.

