Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) has unfortunately pivoted toward a “good house in a bad neighborhood” story since my last update on this leading Peruvian bank, with the election of leftist Perú Libre (“Free Peru”) candidate Pedro Castillo roiling the market in Peru and leading foreign capital to bail out.

While Castillo has tried to walk back some of his more inflammatory campaign rhetoric, he did campaign on an explicitly Marxist platform that included advancing a new constitution, eliminating Peru’s Supreme Court, nationalizing some businesses/industries, and renegotiating state contracts. What that all will mean for Credicorp’s business and operating environment is anybody’s guess; Castillo’s party has relatively modest power in Peru’s Congress, the election was close, and his cabinet was approved by a relatively narrow margin (73 to 50), and that could limit what he can accomplish.

For Credicorp, I still believe that over 7% long-term core growth is attainable, and that would normally support an attractive return potential at this price, as would the near-term ROE outlook. While there is still double-digit upside after applying a larger discount rate to account for the elevated political/operating risk, this is a name suitable only for aggressive investors willing to take the risk that Peru will still fare relatively well under this new regime.

Mixed Core Results

On top of the political turmoil, Credicorp didn’t report the sort of second quarter earnings that would help the case. While there were definitely some solid developments within the numbers, core pre-provision profits missed by 12%, while recurring attributable profits missed by about 16%.

Revenue rose 8% yoy and 3% qoq, with net interest income up 18% yoy and 9% qoq. Net interest income beat expectations by a small margin, helped by improving lending spreads and funding costs driving a stronger than expected net interest margin (up 28bp qoq to 4.01%). Non-interest income rose 17% yoy and declined slightly on a sequential basis, with fees up 71% yoy and 4% qoq, but significant weakness in the insurance business (PEN 136M loss versus a PEN 136M year-ago profit).

Expenses rose 14% yoy and 11% qoq, more than 10% higher than expected, with Credicorp continuing to invest considerable sums into its digital banking efforts (including marketing those efforts). With better spread income offset by weaker insurance and much higher expenses, pre-provision profits rose 1% yoy and fell 4% qoq, missing by about 12%.

Book value per share declined about 2% yoy and 1% qoq.

Improving Core Lending Trends

Gross loans were still down 4% year-over-year on a core structural basis (excluding government-sponsored loans similar to the U.S. Payment Protection Program (or PPP) in some respects), but structural loans did improve more than 6% sequentially, with modest growth in mortgage and Mibanco (microfinance) and stronger growth in business lending, with small/medium-sized business lending up 2% and corporate lending up 4%. Card lending was down 5% qoq, with Peruvian consumers still showing a fair degree of caution.

Credit is also improving. Non-performing loans declined almost 0.7% to 5.4% on a structural basis, with new NPL formation down 130bp to 2.3%. Cost of risk declined another 60bp to 1.0%, marking the lowest level in quite some time. Mibanco NPLs are still high (over 11.8%), but some of this is due to the roll-off of government supports, and it’s worth remembering that Mibanco is always a higher loss category of lending.

All in all, Credicorp was very aggressive about reserving early in the pandemic, and the bank has managed itself conservatively seen then, and that has been to the benefit of shareholders.

The Macro Risk Is An Unsolvable Puzzle Now

What the election of Castillo to the presidency will mean for Peru and Credicorp is beyond my ability to predict today. Peru had been enjoying an unusual period of strong economic performance (before the pandemic); there was certainly commotion and turmoil in the political scene, but the government’s behavior toward the economy was supportive and helped drive above-peer performance.

Now that’s all up in the air. As I said earlier, the political realities of Peru could limit some of Castillo’s more ambitious campaign goals and then thin margin of victory would lead me to assume that “appealing to the people” in any conflicts with the Congress would have only limited power. Still, I don’t think investors should listen to rhetoric about fundamentally altering the constitution of a country and its system of checks and balances and just assume it will all work out fine in the end.

Certain policies that Castillo has discussed, including higher taxes on mining and other export industries and a more generous social welfare program, wouldn’t necessarily be that bad for Credicorp (or Peru in general), but there’s really no way to tell how far the “reforms” will go, and more direct interference in the banking sector (tighter rate caps, more limitations on fee-generating business and so on) could certainly be a negative.

The Outlook

Not knowing what will happen, the best I can do from a modeling perspective is to model on the basis of current expectations for macro drivers like GDP and interest rates, and company-specific projects like digitalization. In other words, I’m modeling Credicorp on assumptions pretty similar to what I’ve been using, but with a higher discount rate to reflect the increased operating uncertainty.

I expect Credicorp to enjoy a significant multiyear rebound from the pandemic lows, as Peru’s economy normalizes and recovers. I expect the company to regain/exceed 2019 core profits in the first half of 2023 (on an annualized basis), and I’m still looking for long-term core growth of more than 7% (closer to 7.5%). I’m looking for an ROE of around 11.5% in 2021, improving to 15% in 2023.

While I do expect the ROE to eventually exceed that level over the next decade, I also expect it to come back down to something closer to 15% to 16.5% on a long-term basis, with competition from the likes of BBVA (BBVA) and Scotiabank (BNS), as well as fintechs, driving some of the contraction.

In addition to a discounted core earnings model, which gives me a current fair value of around $117/ADR I use a P/BV approach driven by ROE. Normally Credicorp could expect to be trading at around 1.85x book value, but I think a 20% haircut is appropriate given the political/macro risks, and that drives a mid-$120’s fair value today.

The Bottom Line

The range of possible outcomes in Peru today is exceptionally large, and that makes this a very difficult stock to recommend. On its own, Credicorp is a well-run bank that I’d probably want to own. Unfortunately, as is the case with Turkcell (TKC) in Turkey, a bad government can outweigh a company’s individual positives. For readers who think that the macro risks in Peru are overstated, this is a name to consider, but with significant downside risk if the administration follows through on its campaign promises, that’s a key unknown to consider.