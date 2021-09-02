Yulia Lisitsa/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Yoshitsu Boueki Kabushiki Kaisha (YOSH) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a seller of beauty and health products in Japan.

YOSH has performed admirably during a challenging period for retail and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth a close look.

Company

Tokyo, Japan-based Yoshitsu was founded to provide a range of health and beauty products for consumers in Japan.

Management is headed by Principal Executive Officer Mei Kanayama, who has been with the firm since January 2008 and was previously president of Hirona Co., a telecommunications company.

The company's primary offerings include:

Company-owned retail stores

Company online websites

Franchised stores

Yoshitsu has received at least $2.4 million in equity investment from investors including Mei Kanayama and Grand Elec-Tech Limited.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers through offline advertising, its retail store presence and through online and social media outreach efforts.

Notably, slightly more than half (50.3%) of the firm's revenue in the most recent fiscal year was from its online store, so the firm was able to weather the pandemic's ill effects via its existing online presence.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE March 31, 2021 13.2% FYE March 31, 2020 13.0%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 2.8x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Japanese market for beauty and personal care products is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The country is one of the largest markets for cosmetic and personal care products in the world, with highly sophisticated consumers.

The main drivers for this expected growth are products with natural ingredients and organic formulations as well as anti-aging and multifunctional products.

Also, the market remains highly fragmented, with local players and many global brands competing for consumer share of wallet.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Welcia Holdings (OTCPK:WLCGF)

Tsuruha Holdings (OTCPK:TSUSF)

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings

Financial Performance

Yoshitsu's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased top-line revenue

Strong gross profit growth

Lowered gross margin

Increased operating profit

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2021 $ 221,514,742 58.7% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 139,573,958 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2021 $ 39,954,803 45.4% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 27,485,909 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE March 31, 2021 18.04% FYE March 31, 2020 19.69% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE March 31, 2021 $ 10,657,121 4.8% FYE March 31, 2020 $ 9,409,221 6.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE March 31, 2021 $ 5,522,601 FYE March 31, 2020 $ 4,890,837 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE March 31, 2021 $ (3,376,825) FYE March 31, 2020 $ (7,649,721) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Yoshitsu had $16.4 million in cash and $90.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($5.9 million).

IPO Details

Yoshitsu intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, offering 6 million ADSs at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per ADS.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 50% to open new directly-operated physical stores and add franchise stores; approximately 25% for brand marketing; approximately 15% to improve our distribution centers and logistics systems; and approximately 10% for talent acquisition and retention. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently the subject of any legal or administrative proceedings that would have any material effect on its operations or financial condition.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Univest Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $180,000,000 Enterprise Value $210,456,775 Price / Sales 0.81 EV / Revenue 0.95 EV / EBITDA 19.75 Earnings Per Share $0.15 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.67% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$5,880,215 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -3.27% Revenue Growth Rate 58.71% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

Yoshitsu is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its retail expansion efforts in Japan.

The firm's financials show strong top-line revenue growth, gross profit growth, earnings and reduced cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($5.9 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped slightly as revenue increased sharply; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was 2.8x for the most recent fiscal year.

The market opportunity for selling beauty and personal care products in Japan is large and still somewhat fragmented.

Univest Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (41.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the continued aging and reduction of the Japanese population over time, reducing demand for its products.

However, the firm has proven its COVID-19 pandemic resilience by growing markedly due to its existing online capabilities, which produced strong revenue growth as consumers shifted from in-store purchases to online purchases.

As for valuation, compared to a basket of publicly held firm valuations as of January 2021 compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran at the NYU Stern School which pegged the Retail (Special Lines) EV/Sales multiple at 1.1x, the firm's proposed EV/Revenue multiple of 0.95x is a reasonable valuation expectation.

Yoshitsu has performed admirably during a challenging period for retail and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.