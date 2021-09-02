Yoshitsu Seeks $30 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Yoshitsu Boueki has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares.
- The firm sells beauty and personal care products to consumers in Japan.
- YOSH has grown impressively during the pandemic period and the IPO appears reasonably valued given its growth trajectory.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
Yoshitsu Boueki Kabushiki Kaisha (YOSH) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm is a seller of beauty and health products in Japan.
YOSH has performed admirably during a challenging period for retail and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth a close look.
Company
Tokyo, Japan-based Yoshitsu was founded to provide a range of health and beauty products for consumers in Japan.
Management is headed by Principal Executive Officer Mei Kanayama, who has been with the firm since January 2008 and was previously president of Hirona Co., a telecommunications company.
The company's primary offerings include:
- Company-owned retail stores
- Company online websites
- Franchised stores
Yoshitsu has received at least $2.4 million in equity investment from investors including Mei Kanayama and Grand Elec-Tech Limited.
Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks customers through offline advertising, its retail store presence and through online and social media outreach efforts.
Notably, slightly more than half (50.3%) of the firm's revenue in the most recent fiscal year was from its online store, so the firm was able to weather the pandemic's ill effects via its existing online presence.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
FYE March 31, 2021
|
13.2%
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
13.0%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 2.8x in the most recent reporting period.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Japanese market for beauty and personal care products is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024.
The country is one of the largest markets for cosmetic and personal care products in the world, with highly sophisticated consumers.
The main drivers for this expected growth are products with natural ingredients and organic formulations as well as anti-aging and multifunctional products.
Also, the market remains highly fragmented, with local players and many global brands competing for consumer share of wallet.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
- Welcia Holdings (OTCPK:WLCGF)
- Tsuruha Holdings (OTCPK:TSUSF)
- Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings
Financial Performance
Yoshitsu's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Sharply increased top-line revenue
- Strong gross profit growth
- Lowered gross margin
- Increased operating profit
- Reduced cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE March 31, 2021
|
$ 221,514,742
|
58.7%
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
$ 139,573,958
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE March 31, 2021
|
$ 39,954,803
|
45.4%
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
$ 27,485,909
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
FYE March 31, 2021
|
18.04%
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
19.69%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
FYE March 31, 2021
|
$ 10,657,121
|
4.8%
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
$ 9,409,221
|
6.7%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
FYE March 31, 2021
|
$ 5,522,601
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
$ 4,890,837
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
FYE March 31, 2021
|
$ (3,376,825)
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
$ (7,649,721)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Yoshitsu had $16.4 million in cash and $90.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($5.9 million).
IPO Details
Yoshitsu intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, offering 6 million ADSs at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per ADS.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Approximately 50% to open new directly-operated physical stores and add franchise stores;
approximately 25% for brand marketing;
approximately 15% to improve our distribution centers and logistics systems; and
approximately 10% for talent acquisition and retention.
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently the subject of any legal or administrative proceedings that would have any material effect on its operations or financial condition.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Univest Securities.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$180,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$210,456,775
|
Price / Sales
|
0.81
|
EV / Revenue
|
0.95
|
EV / EBITDA
|
19.75
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.15
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
16.67%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$5,880,215
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-3.27%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
58.71%
(Source)
Commentary
Yoshitsu is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its retail expansion efforts in Japan.
The firm's financials show strong top-line revenue growth, gross profit growth, earnings and reduced cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($5.9 million).
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped slightly as revenue increased sharply; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was 2.8x for the most recent fiscal year.
The market opportunity for selling beauty and personal care products in Japan is large and still somewhat fragmented.
Univest Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (41.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is the continued aging and reduction of the Japanese population over time, reducing demand for its products.
However, the firm has proven its COVID-19 pandemic resilience by growing markedly due to its existing online capabilities, which produced strong revenue growth as consumers shifted from in-store purchases to online purchases.
As for valuation, compared to a basket of publicly held firm valuations as of January 2021 compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran at the NYU Stern School which pegged the Retail (Special Lines) EV/Sales multiple at 1.1x, the firm's proposed EV/Revenue multiple of 0.95x is a reasonable valuation expectation.
Yoshitsu has performed admirably during a challenging period for retail and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.