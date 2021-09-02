Martina_L/iStock via Getty Images

More and more restaurants are using Olo’s (NYSE:OLO) innovative SaaS platform. In my opinion, if the company uses its massive cash pile to design new products and current restaurants start using new locations, sales growth will continue. Assuming that grocery chains and convenience stores will use OLO, I designed a conservative DCF model. I included a WACC of 5% and limited sales growth, which implied an upside potential of more than 20%-25% in the share price. In my view, as more investors learn about the OLO’s expected free cash flow, the demand for the stock will increase.

Olo Makes Everything Possible For Restaurants

I am not sure whether poet Chelsea Martin imagined Olo’s software when Eating food from McDonald's is mathematically impossible was composed. Even though she was young, I believe that she couldn’t imagine how, these days, Olo’s innovations are making life easier for restaurants and clients:

Eating food from McDonald's is mathematically impossible. Because before you can eat it, you have to order it. And before you can order it, you have to decide what you want. And before you can decide what you want, you have to read the menu. And before you can read the menu, you have to be in front of the menu. And before you can be in front of the menu, you have to wait in line... Source: McDonalds Is Impossible by Chelsea Martin | Poetry Foundation

No more poetry or philosophy in the article, I promise. Founded in 2005, Olo offers a platform that powers restaurant’s commerce operations while enhancing relationships with customers.

Most restaurants report hundreds of missed orders per year because many of them lack in-house infrastructure and expertise in dealing with clients and personnel. When restaurants should be focusing on food quality and recipes, the management has to deal with significant issues related to logistics and customer service:

Olo makes things easy with its business-to-business-to-consumer SaaS platform. The company offers programming interfaces that can be integrated with different solutions and technologies used by restaurants. Olo helps the management increase sales, maximize profits, and collect and analyze data.

Once more restaurants understand how Olo makes things simple, the number of clients will most likely grow. The system appears to manage demand from a network of providers, send SMSs to clients, and specify delivery rules. Restaurants can focus on food preparation while Olo’s system negotiates terms with preferred providers, establishes pricing strategies, and chooses maximum transit time.

The results are simply impressive. The company appears to be obtaining an average transit time of 12 minutes, which means that the food is always hot and fresh:

The company’s total addressable market opportunity is significant. In the prospectus, the company reported the total market size of $7 billion. If we assume 2021 sales close to $200 million, I believe that there is significant room for improvement in terms of revenue. Many more clients could be working with Olo:

We believe our total addressable market opportunity is $7 billion based on our current product offerings and focus on enterprise restaurants primarily in the United States. To arrive at this figure, we determined the number of enterprise restaurant locations and a number of orders that we could generate revenue from on a per-location basis. Source: S-1

Olo Has Tons Of Cash To Finance The Company’s Future Operations

As of June 30, 2021, the company reported $575 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company also reports an asset/liability ratio of 10x, which means that Olo will have no problem in obtaining financing from banks. In sum, the company’s financial situation appears very stable:

Source: 10-Q

On the liability side, I see many interesting liabilities. The company reports deferred rent worth $2.2 billion with unearned sales worth $1 billion. It means that Olo’s landlord and providers help in financing the company’s operations. They trust the company’s future:

Source: 10-Q

DCF Model Assuming New Clients, Additional Offering, And Grocery Chains And Convenience Stores

In my financial model, I assumed that the company will add new restaurant brands when new clients are attracted. The company currently operates with more than 400 brands and is present at approximately 74,000 locations. I believe that it will be easy to grow because clients will most likely grow.

I also believe that the company will be able to report higher transaction volume. The company is expected to increase its product offering, which means that more orders will most likely be fulfilled through the company’s platform. The fact that Olo has a significant amount of cash means that the management will be able to finance the design of new software.

I also included potential sales growth from clients beyond the restaurant industry. Olo could be working with grocery chains and convenience stores, which means that the total market opportunity would multiply significantly:

We also believe that our platform can be applied to other verticals beyond the restaurant industry that are undergoing similar digital transformations. For example, we currently work with a number of grocery chains and convenience stores who use our software to help their consumers order ready-to-eat meals, and we may expand our efforts in these or other verticals in the future. Source: S-1

My financial model is shown in the tables below. Notice that I have assumed a discount of 5% because I am expecting a significant increase in volatility when the FED starts to increase interest rates. Take into account that the company does not have debt, but an increase in the interest rates and volatility may lead to an increase in the company’s beta.

Like other analysts, I expect significant sales growth from 2021 to 2023. My assumptions include sales growth of 35% from 2021 to 2025 and 30%-20% from 2026 to 2030. With a constant CFO/Sales of 17% and growing capital expenditures of $5-$14 million, the free cash flow would grow from more than $25 million in 2021 to more than $200 million in 2030:

Source: Author

Putting everything together, the sum of the free cash flow until 2030 is equal to more than $800 million. With 2031 FCF of $250 million and a conservative FCF multiple of 40x, the implied share price is equal to $50. Olo currently trades at $35-$40, so I believe that the share price will creep up in the coming months:

Source: Author

Risks Factors

Olo has delivered significant sales growth in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Like other analysts, I expect sales growth to continue from now to 2030. However, many things could go wrong. As the company noted in the prospectus, sales growth depends on the company’s ability to attract new clients, retain existing restaurants, and increase sales to both new and existing customers.

It will not be easy to deliver the same sales growth as in 2018-2020. I expect sales growth to decline gradually. However, if sales growth declines more than expected, investors may sell their shares, which would most likely lead to a decline in the company’s valuation.

Our business depends on customers increasing their use of our platform, and any loss of customers or decline in their use of our platform could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition. Source: S-1

As the company’s operations increase, Olo’s management may find it difficult to scale its SaaS platform. As a result, the company may not be able to respond to the needs of a large number of clients. If the performance is not as good as in the last decade, the company’s revenue would most likely decline. In this case scenario, I would be expecting a decline in the expectations of free cash flow, which may diminish the demand for the stock, and may make the share price fall.

If we fail to continue to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security, or scalability of our platform in a manner that responds to our customers’ evolving needs, our business may be adversely affected. Source: S-1

Conclusion

Olo’s sales grow at a double-digit, and will most likely grow at double-digit for the next ten years. If the company’s 400 brands continue to make use of new locations and new restaurants learn about Olo’s systems, sales growth will remain elevated. I also assumed that Olo will use its cash to design new products and grocery chains and convenience stores will also become clients. Putting everything together with a WACC of 5% and conservative sales growth, I believe that there is an upside potential of 20%-25% in the share price.