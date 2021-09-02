Tracking Jeff Smith's Starboard Value Portfolio - Q2 2021 Update

Alena Butor/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Starboard Value’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Jeff Smith’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/13/2021. The 13F portfolio value increased ~9% from $4.69B to $5.09B this quarter. The holdings are concentrated with recent 13F reports showing around 40 positions, many of which are very small. The largest five stakes Aecom, NortonLifeLock, Corteva, Papa John’s, and ACI Worldwide. They add up to 40% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and for the fund’s moves during Q1 2021.

Jeff Smith founded Starboard Value in March 2011 after being with Ramius LLC, a subsidiary of the Cowen Group since 1998. His game plan is investing in undervalued companies and then engaging in activism to unlock value.

Note: Starboard Value was the sponsor of the SPAC Starboard Value Acquisition that had a $360M IPO in September 2020. In February 2021, they announced a $3.4B EV deal to merge with Cyxtera (CYXT), a data-center business spun-out from Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink at the time). The deal closed in July with Starboard owning 22.13M shares (12.9% of the business) at an overall cost-basis of ~$7.25 per share. CYXT currently trades at $8.91.

New Stakes:

Papa John’s International (PZZA): Starboard’s investment in Papa John’s goes back to a ~$250M cash infusion through convertible preferred stock made in February 2019. In May 2021, ~30% of the preferred stock was bought back by the company at ~$190M while the rest were converted to 3.46M shares of common stock. The stock currently trades at ~$130 compared to the conversion price of $50.06.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 2.76M shares (7.6% of the business) of PZZA. This is compared to 3.46M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at prices between ~$114 and ~$122.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

ON Semiconductor (ON): The large 6.53% ON stake was established in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$21.50 and ~$32.50 and the stock currently trades well above that range at $44.68. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: Last October, Jeff Smith said there is opportunity for margin and growth improvement and scope to reduce cyclicality by shrinking manufacturing footprint. He also said it is an attractive takeover target. In December, two new directors joined ON Semiconductor’s board after reaching an agreement with Starboard. Also, Hassane El-Khoury was named President and Chief Executive Officer.

Box Inc. (BOX): BOX is a large 6.53% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2019 at prices between ~$13.35 and ~$17.90. Q1 2020 saw a ~60% stake increase at prices between ~$11 and ~$17 while next quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$14.50 and ~$21.50. Last two quarters had seen a one-third stake increase at prices between ~$15.25 and ~$23.75. The stock is now at ~$26. There was a minor ~2% increase this quarter.

Note: They have a ~8.4% ownership stake in the business. The overall cost-basis is ~$17 per share. In May, Starboard sent a letter expressing disappointment with the results and conveying intention to nominate a slate for election to the board.

Cerner Corporation (CERN): The 4.88% CERN stake was established in Q1 2019 at prices between ~$52 and ~$58. Q2 & Q3 2020 saw a roughly one-third reduction at prices between ~$62 and ~$73. There was a ~40% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$72 and ~$81. The stock currently trades at ~$76.

Note: In April 2019, an agreement was reached whereby four new directors were appointed to Cerner’s board. Cerner also committed to adjusted operating margin targets as well as an increased share repurchase authorization. Cerner has seen merger speculation over the last month.

iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) ETF: The current 2.60% IWM stake was established in Q2 2020 at prices between ~$105 and ~$150. There was a ~7% stake increase this quarter. IWM currently trades at ~$227.

Note: Certain index ETFs along with options on them are frequently traded presumably to hedge other parts of the portfolio.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap (IWR) ETF: IWR is a small 0.76% of the portfolio stake that saw a ~9% increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

AECOM (ACM): ACM is currently the largest stake in the portfolio at 9.24%. It was established during the first three quarters of 2019 at prices between ~$27.50 and ~$38. Q3 2020 saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$35 and ~$42. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $65.51. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Note: Starboard controls ~5% of the business. They have nominated two independent directors to the board in a mutual agreement with the company.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) previously Symantec: NLOK is a large (top three) ~9% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between ~$19 and ~$22. Q1 2019 saw a ~50% stake increase at around the same price range. That was followed with a ~20% stake increase in Q3 2019 at prices between ~$21 and ~$26. Next quarter saw a ~40% selling at prices between ~$22.70 and ~$26. There was another ~20% selling this quarter at prices between ~$21 and ~$28.50. The stock is now at $26.75.

Note: Their overall cost-basis is much lower than what is implied by the quoted prices above as it does not account for the $12 special dividend paid out in Q1 2020.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): CTVA is currently a top three stake at 8.35% of the portfolio. It was established in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$25 and ~$30. Next quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$29 and ~$40. Last two quarters have seen a one-third stake reduction at prices between ~$38 and ~$50. The stock currently trades at $44.38.

Note: Corteva, a May 2019 agriscience spinoff from DowDuPont started trading at ~$27 per share. This January, Starboard wrote a letter to Corteva’s board questioning their reluctance to change leadership and nominated a slate of eight directors for election. In March, three new independent directors joined Corteva’s board as they reached an agreement with Starboard, thereby sidestepping a proxy contest. In June, CEO James Collin Jr. announced plans to retire at the end of this year.

Commvault Systems (CVLT): CVLT is a 6.26% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$30.70 and ~$51.50. The stock currently trades at ~$81. Last five quarters have seen a ~12% trimming.

Note: Starboard controls ~9% of the business. Their overall cost-basis is ~$36 per share.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN): The 5.18% ELAN position was purchased last quarter at prices between ~$28 and ~$34.50 and the stock currently trades at $33.53. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming.

Note: It was reported in March that Starboard had withdrawn their three Elanco board nominations.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI): MMSI is a 4.57% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$29 and ~$41. Last three quarters saw a ~22% selling at prices between ~$42 and ~$65. The stock currently trades at $72.12.

Note: Starboard controls ~7% of the business. Their overall cost-basis is ~$32.50 per share.

iShares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) ETF: IWN is a very small 0.34% of the portfolio stake that was sold down by ~70% this quarter.

Kept Steady:

ACI Worldwide (ACIW): ACIW is a large (top five) 6.55% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$22 and ~$38.50. The stake was increased over the next three quarters at around the same price range. The stock currently trades at $32.47. There was a ~7% trimming last quarter.

Note: Starboard controls 7.7% of the business. Their overall cost-basis is ~$27.60 per share. Last December, Starboard sent a letter to ACI’s board urging a sale of the business and indicating disappointment about the standalone plan conveyed in the Analyst Day presentation. This February, an agreement was reached whereby the size of the board will go up from 10 to 12 with the nomination of two independent director candidates for the 2021 election.

MEDNAX Inc. (MD): MD is a ~5% of the portfolio stake built in Q4 2019 & Q1 2020 at prices between ~$9.40 and ~$27.70. Next quarter also saw a minor increase. Since then, the stake has remained steady. The stock currently trades at $31.52.

Note: Starboard controls just under 10% of the business. Their overall cost-basis is ~$22.60. In December 2019, Starboard nominated a majority slate of directors. In July, the CEO and five directors were replaced in an agreement with MEDNAX. The agreement also called for the sale of the radiology solutions business. In December 2020, that business was sold for ~$885M.

Green Dot Corp. (GDOT): GDOT is a 4.87% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$18.50 and ~$36.20. Next quarter saw a ~11% trimming while last quarter there was a ~20% stake increase at prices between ~$46 and ~$60. The stock currently trades at ~$53. Their overall cost-basis is ~$32 per share.

Note: They have a ~12% economic stake in the business (includes cash-settled total return swaps).

Magellan Health (MGLN): MGLN is a 4.38% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between ~$57.50 and ~$72.70. There was a ~12% stake increase next quarter. Since then, the stake has remained untouched. The stock currently trades at $94.62.

Note: Starboard controls ~9.3% of Magellan Health. Their overall cost-basis is ~$59 per share. In March 2019, Magellan reached an agreement with Starboard whereby four new directors were appointed to the board.

GCP Applied Technologies (GCP): The 2.99% of the portfolio GCP stake was established in H1 2019 at prices between ~$22.50 and ~$30. Q1 2020 saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between ~$14.50 and ~$23.75. Since then, the position has stayed steady. The stock currently trades at $23.93.

Note: Starboard controls ~9% of the business. Their overall cost-basis is ~$24 per share. In June 2020, they won a proxy battle and voted in eight director nominees to GCP’s board.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH): EHTH is a 2.18% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at a cost-basis of ~$57 per share. They control 7.3% of the business. The stock currently trades at $39.57.

Note: Starboard nominated four directors to eHealth board but later settled for a single seat.

Below is a spreadsheet that shows the changes to Jeff Smith's Starboard Value 13F portfolio holdings as of Q2 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Starboard’s 13F filings for Q1 2021 and Q2 2021.