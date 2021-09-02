CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

While 2021 has been a lackluster year for the stock market, it has been an excellent year for the commodity market. There has been a material spike in inflation following a decline in global production last year. Demand for commodities rose much faster than supply as the global economy has largely recovered, causing an immense rise in most commodity prices.

This situation has created an excellent period for commodity investors. Popular commodity-centric funds such as BlackRock's NYSE:BCX have seen record performance. BCX is an attractive closed-end fund since it invests in commodity producer equities and sells calls against them to generate a high dividend yield. Currently, this yield is around 5.2%. The fund's assets are split nearly evenly between energy, mining, and agricultural sectors, making it closely correlated to the commodity complex and inflation.

Commodities and inflation expectations have also become very closely correlated. Base metals, energy, and even agricultural commodities are all trading with inflation expectations. See below:

Data by YCharts

BCX and assets like it are interesting in the current environment. Most income investments like bonds decline in value as inflation rises. In my view, this makes long-term bonds and most preferred equities quite dangerous for long-term investors. I generally see call-writing strategies as potentially risky for investors who may not know option mechanics. That said, BCX may be one of the only ways income-oriented investors can gain positive exposure to inflation.

Of course, BCX and the inflationary complex have risen dramatically this year. Still, they have stagnated recently as the Federal Reserve has considered ending Q.E., and some negative economic data has arisen. This gives BCX heightened short-term risk; however, supply issues suggest that inflation is headed higher in the long run. As such, long-term-oriented investors may gain by utilizing a dollar-cost-averaging or dip-buying strategy on BCX. Let's take a closer look.

A Mile-High View On Commodities

Are commodities rising because inflation is rising, or is inflation rising because commodities are rising? It depends on how one sees inflation. Inflation can come from commodity shortages (cost-push inflation) or liquidity growth (demand-pull inflation). Historically, demand-pull inflation is more prevalent than cost-push inflation as, until recently, global production has risen at a relatively consistent annual pace. In contrast, demand has fluctuated - largely based on central bank actions.

Today, quantitative easing and zero rate policy have caused a significant artificial increase in demand. If the Federal Reserve had not made extremely dovish policies last year, then the U.S. government would've been unlikely to finance its immense deficit spending program (as private investors did not have the necessary cash on the sidelines before Q.E.). In my view, it will take time for the full impact of this effort to be accounted for in inflation since much of this newly minted liquidity has seemingly gone into asset prices as opposed to goods and services. This is important since it may mean that the coming tapering will not necessarily lead to disinflation or declines in commodity prices.

The more immediate cause of inflation appears to be in global production and the global supply chain. There was a massive decline in natural resources and industrial last year in most of the world. In the U.S., oil production is still over 10% below pre-COVID levels, causing a significant decrease in storage levels. In China, companies have struggled to obtain metals necessary for fabrication that the country is selling its reserves to keep prices low. There has also been an immense constriction in global shipping due to a shortage of tankers, port congestion, and regulatory issues. This has aided global inflation and has caused food shortages in some parts of the world.

Demand-pull inflation may prove to be transitory as the Federal Reserve is likely to end its liquidity creation program by year-end. There has also been a collapse in U.S. consumer confidence, which indicates that demand may decline even without tapering. Undoubtedly, this is a disinflationary factor that may push some commodities back down.

That said, supply-push inflation appears to be here for the long run as there is little effort to boost global production and ease supply-chain issues. Years of low CapEx development spending in energy, mining, and shipping have led to low production (and related inefficiencies), COVID and its lockdowns merely exacerbated the issue. This is typical of a commodity "super-cycle" where low prices lead to low investment, eventually causing shortages and much higher prices.

This cycle usually repeats along a ~20-year period, with the last bullish cycle occurring during the early 2000s and peaking around 2012. The cycle length is not standard, but most measures indicate that we're headed into another long-term bullish period. While I expect commodities to be significantly higher five years from now, the short-run impact of a change in liquidity flows may temporarily cause demand to decline. Vehicle and home sales have plummeted, and there is a slight decline in business confidence despite supportive Fed policies. As such, it seems likely that we see a temporary reversal in commodity demand over the coming months. After that, I expect non-transitory supply-centric inflationary forces to fuel an even larger commodity rally.

A Closer Look at BCX's Mechanics

From a top-down standpoint, it seems the most likely path for commodities is either continued stagnation or a potential drawdown due to negative changes in economic demand. As such, short-term-oriented investors may not want to purchase BCX or other commodity-centric assets until there is a broad correction. That said, BCX is an option-selling fund, so it is designed to weather drawdowns better than direct ownership.

As I mentioned earlier, BCX's assets are split between energy (40%), mining (~30%), and agricultural (30%) equities. These firms are primarily headquartered in the U.S., though there are also European and Canadian assets. In general, these assets are the most prominent global commodity producers, with Vale (VALE), TotalEnergies (TTE), and Chevron (CVX) being the top three holdings.

Roughly a third of BCX's assets are overwritten. Usually, this means that BCX will not directly benefit from appreciation in these assets since gains will go to call-option buying counterparties. That said, since commodity producers have high volatility, these option sales have hefty premiums, which give BCX a 5.2% yield. Importantly, when volatility spikes, BCX's yield normally rises as options premiums increase. When volatility is low, as has been the case recently, option premiums decline. The bottom line is that investors should be careful about expecting BCX's distribution to remain constant, as is often the case with fixed-income assets.

This yield acts as a small buffer against declines, particularly because premiums usually rise during negative periods. Still, BCX is a very volatile fund and did lose half of its value temporarily during the drawdown last year. This is why I firmly believe the best approach to BCX today is dollar-cost-averaging (buying a consistent total dollar amount every month) or simply waiting for a 15-30% correction. This is because it seems BCX has material short-term risk but is still a solid long-term income investment.

The Bottom Line

I believe BCX will offer solid long-term returns and is one of the easiest ways for income investors to mitigate negative exposure to inflation. Personally, I do not plan to be bullish on the fund until the evident negative economic demand factors are priced into commodities and commodity producer equities. In my opinion, there is still a disconnect between financial markets and economic reality due to immense stock market speculation last year and money-supply driven asset-price inflation. However, when financial markets come home to a challenging economic reality, I believe BCX will be a solid buying target.