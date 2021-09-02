Toast Pursues $100 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Toast has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.
- The firm provides payment and location management software to restaurants.
- TOST has grown sharply in recent periods but is still generating high operating losses.
Quick Take
Toast (NYSE:TOST) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides an integrated suite of payment processing services to restaurants.
TOST has produced tremendous growth but also high losses as it seeks to make a turn toward operating breakeven.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn management’s assumptions about IPO pricing and valuation.
Company & Technology
Boston, Massachusetts-based Toast was founded to develop a SaaS platform to process payments for restaurants via a mobile app, hardware system and third party providers.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Comparato, who has been with the firm since February 2015 and was previously head of Customer Success at Acquia and Endeca Technologies.
Below is a brief overview video of how the system works:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include:
- Point of sale
- Restaurant operations
- Digital ordering & delivery
- Marketing & loyalty
- Team management
Toast has received at least $849 million in equity investment from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, T. Rowe Price Funds, TCV (Technology Crossover Ventures), Technology Investment Dining Group and Tiger Global.
Customer/User Acquisition
The firm pursues relationships with medium and large restaurant operators through its direct sales force.
The company has four primary revenue streams:
- Subscription services
- Financial technology solutions
- Hardware
- Professional services
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped materially as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
10.5%
|
2020
|
16.9%
|
2019
|
19.4%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose sharply in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
4.9
|
2020
|
1.1
(Source)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
TOST’s most recent calculation was 97% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, so the firm has performed extremely well in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
105%
|
EBITDA %
|
-8%
|
Total
|
97%
(Source)
The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the year ended June 30, 2021 was 110%, a solid result.
The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global restaurant management software market is forecast to reach nearly $7 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing awareness by restaurant operators of the benefits of increased efficiencies from software systems.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic will bring forward significant demand for integrated restaurant management systems in order to streamline processes while providing restaurant services in a more omni-channel approach to customers.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
- Square (SQ)
- TouchBistro
- Clover Network
- Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
- Oracle/Micros (ORCL)
- NCR (NCR)
- PAR Technology (PAR)
- Heartland Payment Systems
- Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- Fiserv (FISV)
- FreedomPay
- Olo (OLO)
- Others
Financial Performance
Toast’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Sharply higher top-line revenue growth
- Increasing gross profit and gross margin
- Fluctuating and high operating losses
- Dropping negative operating margin
- A swing to positive cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 703,748,000
|
104.7%
|
2020
|
$ 823,134,000
|
23.8%
|
2019
|
$ 665,029,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 154,774,000
|
244.0%
|
2020
|
$ 140,413,000
|
125.2%
|
2019
|
$ 62,349,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
21.99%
|
2020
|
17.06%
|
2019
|
9.38%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (56,824,000)
|
-8.1%
|
2020
|
$ (220,147,000)
|
-26.7%
|
2019
|
$ (213,367,000)
|
-32.1%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (234,650,000)
|
2020
|
$ (249,015,000)
|
2019
|
$ (209,448,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 51,218,000
|
2020
|
$ (124,633,000)
|
2019
|
$ (126,483,000)
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Toast had $376.1 million in cash and $462.4 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.0 million.
IPO Details
Toast intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be different.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B stockholders will receive ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization, increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock, and enable access to the public equity markets for our stockholders and us. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds to us from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it is not a party to any legal proceeding that would have a material effect on its operations or financial condition.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and other investment banks.
Commentary
Toast is seeking public investment capital for its general unspecified corporate purposes.
The firm’s financials show extremely high top-line revenue growth and gross profit growth.
However, operating losses remain high although negative operating margin has dropped as revenue has grown so sharply.
TOST has swung to positive operating cash flow in the most recent six-month period.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.0 million.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose sharply in the most recent six-month period.
The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the year ended June 30, 2021 was 110%, a solid result.
The market opportunity for restaurant management software is large and expected to grow at a high rate of growth over the coming years, with higher than expected growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on restaurant operations.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 39.6% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is consumer behavior shifting back toward in-restaurant dining from online ordering and delivery, reducing activity for these behaviors as the effects of the pandemic wane.
However, partial competitor Olo has performed well since its IPO, so this risk may be minimal.
Toast has shown tremendous growth but also high losses as it seeks to make a turn toward operating breakeven.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn management’s assumptions about IPO pricing and valuation.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
