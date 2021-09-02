40 Reader Favorites And Rogues 7/23-8/30/21 Reveal 18 Ideal Dividend Dogs, Ready To Run

sduben/iStock via Getty Images

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way. It is most useful for new buyers; intended to guide readers to new purchases of dogs of the dip.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who missed my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. There are also those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. One reader discovered a yield chart posing as an Analyst Target Price Chart that even Seeking Alpha Editors missed in September 2020. Every month others discover my ascribing errant ticker symbols.

This month readers continued to complain about AT&T's impending dividend cut. Last month one suggested that executive pay at AT&T be slashed by the same percentage as the dividend cut. From a dogcatcher perspective, there is ample room to slice the AT&T dividend. With the T share price under $30 and a dividend yield over 7%, the T dividend could be cut in half and still be a handsome attraction for new investors even as old hands abandon the ship of T.

Readers the last two month noted the pending absorption of People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) by M&T Bank Corp (MTB) makes the purchase of PBCT effectively an investment in MTB, which is why PBCTs share price continues to swoon.

One writer in May decried my favoritism for low-priced stocks. A prime example is SIRI, the satellite radio and Pandora music catalog owner, priced now at $6.27 still passes my test (of dividends from $1k invested exceeding share price) with a forward dividend of 0.93%! A $1K investment buys about 159 shares. and they'll throw the owner a dividend of $9.30 which is half again as much as the share price. Assuming all things remain equal, SIRI dividends alone will pay back its purchase price in 107.53 years!

As for AT&T, if that Q dividend is cut to $0.26 from its current $0.52 level, and price stays at $28 or so, the resulting 3.7% annual dividend yield would pay the owners $37.14 in annual dividends from $1K invested. That's enough to payback their investment in 27 years!

Last month one reader expressed confusion about top ten by yield summaries concluding each article. How can one top ten group show positive returns, and another be negative? The answer is that every collection of stocks has a different dynamic. Even the "safer" survivors of the dogcatcher safety check usually favor more expensive stocks. Furthermore a monthly shift in prices and yields can change the amount and direction of analyst-estimated projections.

Early this year I learned YCharts uses the following formula to chart forward looking dividend yields: =[(last dividend paid x dividend frequency) / price]

Unfortunately that presumes the last dividend paid was a regularly occurring dividend. Companies paying variable dividends end up with outlandish spikes and holes by that formula. Accurate data is critical to this audience of dividend hunters I write for using YCharts data. I have suggested YCharts use a spot check against other data sources as a quality control measure. That is what I must do to verify their numbers.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until May 2020. Beta on my chart is now described as risk/volatility. [For those looking for a volatility index on these charts, beta will have to suffice.]

Finally, I am working to untangle the run-on descriptions that introduce my metrics. Such as, "Probable profit-generating trades were identified. I used estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, etc, etc..."

Foreword

Note that this month readers mentioned eighteen stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices. These are listed below by yield:

The ReFa/Ro August Ideal Dividend Dogs

Below are 40 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities from July 27 - August 30, 2021. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 8/30/21.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 17.73% To 33.34% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To August 2022

Four reader-favorite top-yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 40% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1K invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, plus the median one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points which identified probable profit-generating trades. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted.) Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 30, 2022 were:

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $333.25, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% over the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $330.35, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 107% over the market as a whole.

People's United Financial Inc was projected to net $312.66 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) was projected to net $309.83, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 11% more than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) was projected to net $292.80, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $258.68, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% greater than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc (T) netted $245.25 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% under the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) was projected to net $202.51 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% under the market as a whole.

M&T Bank Corp was projected to net $180.22, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole.

LTC Properties Inc (LTC) netted $177.34 based on the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.43% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 27% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 8/30/21 for 40 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

33 ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Led 40 By Yield for August

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors plus 2 closed end investment companies [CEICs], and 4 exchange traded funds [ETFs] among the 40 selections. This month there were no basic materials, utilities, and no exchange-traded notes [ETNs], among the ReFa/Ro.

The ten top reader-mentions by yield, were led by two closed end investment companies [CEICs], Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) [1] and Cornerstone Total Return (CRF) [2].

In third place by yield was the lone industrials rep in the top ten, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) [3]. Then, two exchange traded funds [ETFs] occupied the top four and five slots on the list, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) [4], and Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) [5].

Energy sector stocks placed sixth and tenth, Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) [6], and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) [10].

Finally, the lone communication services, consumer defensive and real estate sector representatives placed seventh, eighth, and ninth, AT&T Inc, (T) [7], Altria Group Inc (MO)[8], and LTC Properties Inc (LTC) [9], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 11.82% To 26.24% Increases To August 2022.

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price-target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price-target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 5.88% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Reader Favored/Rogue Stocks To August 2022

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 8/30/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented: closed end investment companies (2); industrials (1); exchange traded funds (2); energy (2); communication services (1); consumer defensive (1); real estate (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 16.44% Vs. (32) 17.46% Net Gains by All 10 To August 2022

source: YCharts

$5K invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 5.88% LESS net gain than $5K invested in all 10. The eighth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, LTC Properties Inc was projected to deliver the best net gain of 33.33%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for August 30 were: Cornerstone Total Return; Cornerstone Strategic Value; Knot Offshore Partners LP; Enterprise Products Partners LP; Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF, with prices ranging from $12.43 to $23.02 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for August 30 were: Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF; AT&T Inc; LTC; Exxon Mobil Corp, whose prices ranged from $25.20 to $55.16.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members noted below.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 40 August ReFa/Ro

(listed alphabetically by ticker symbol and including recommending reader nicknames.)

Note that this month readers mentioned eighteen Dogcatcher Ideal stocks that offer annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices.

Dogcatcher Ideal Dogs

source: YCharts

