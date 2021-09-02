Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is not the most exciting company on the market, and I consider it in the same category as Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY). Not exciting at all, relatively conservative yield, all that stuff. However, these two companies make up nearly 3.2% of my portfolio together.

There are some very good reasons for why this is. This article serves as a reminder to those upsides, but also how to invest in conservative household product companies such as this. I recently wrote an article on Clorox (CLX) where I told people to start paying attention - in this article, I'm telling you to be careful to not put money at too low potential growth rates.

Kimberly-Clark - How has the company been doing?

The company remains one of the most appealing hygiene companies on the planet, with its extremely strong brand portfolio used by 25% of the world's population...

...a 140+ year history, 175 countries worth of sales with #1 or #2 positions in over 75 of them, and a record of extreme innovation. Kimberly-Clark created the very products they sell in 5 out of 8 major categories. This company is a big one. That's why whenever Kimberly-Clark offers any sort of discount, I put them on my "BUY" list. Yes, it grows slowly. Yes, the yield is usually below 3.4% and DGR isn't that great. It's a solid business that will continue to generate cash for as long as people continue wiping things or one another.

Its segments of Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and Professional cover the market very well, and unlike some brands, are very international.

The company's forward strategy includes 1-3% organic sales growth, EPS increase in the mid-single digits, maintain a good ROIC and generally increase the divided, keeping an around 50% payout ratio. The company's numbers show the sort of relatively flat/slow trends you might expect from a mega-company such as this, and not even COVID-19 has managed to more than slightly bump sales here.

Positive is of course, that the company's trends are keeping in line and keeping dividend growth above inflation levels - though not that much more than that. The company's future strategy is growing its core businesses through acceleration in emerging markets among other things. In that respect, the company's strategy differs little from peers in the same segments, except perhaps that the company has the brand power to actually do some of this. KMB intends to premiumize its brands more, and target more opportunities in both the professional and consumer products segment. Unlike others, KMB also has a good track record of growth in emerging markets.

Part of the company's strategy includes acquiring popular brands in the nations they enter. Indonesia is a good example, with the company acquiring the Softex brand holding annual sales of above $400M and excellent historical growth rates. Diapers overall are an excellent product for growth, and most new births are in emerging markets.

Overall, this company has a solid history of generating impressive amounts of cash. It's a Dividend king with year, has returned over $23B to shareholders in 10 years, and has paid dividends for longer than most people today have been alive (87 years). Kimberly-Clark is A-rated and has a superb overall set of fundamentals. This combination ensures that a company such as this is rarely seen at any sort of fundamental discount. The valuation has also been boosted by the fact that the company has bought back almost 17% of SO for the past 10 years, with another $750M buybacks targeted during this year.

While the company hasn't outperformed the S&P500 over 10 years, it has outperformed peers, and given its maturity, it's not to be expected that we see significant amounts of peer-based outperformance here.

The risks to the investment aren't exactly hard to understand, with recent results being sub-par and somewhat below guidance, as well as a recent guidance cut or the year. Risks are margin pressure, new entrants at lower price points, and the company essentially being forced to accept pricing as opposed to setting it, given alternatives. On the flip side, many consumers want their brands and may be willing to pay that slight premium for the business.

The short-term results and expectations aren't all that positive. But this was already somewhat evident in my last article, with 2021 not necessarily becoming a great year. With FX impacts, sales decreases, and destocking the company saw not-insignificant revenue impacts, even if the non-NA business remained solid.

I welcome the somewhat pressured results here, as it might act as a catalyst for bringing the company down to very buyable levels. Let's give that valuation a look.

Kimberly-Clark - What is the valuation?

As I mentioned, Kimberly-Clark has extremely modest or conservative growth estimates and expectations. Anything above 3% in the long term is considered to be good, with a 20-year average EPS growth rate of 3.8% on average. It's like that 2021 results in terms of earnings will come in very solidly below results in 2020...

While I think holding out hopes for a trend such as 2008-2011, where you could buy the company below 15X P/E, is being unrealistic, I don't think it impossible that the company following further poor results, could dip down well below $130/share. With its dividend coverage and fundamentals, that's when you should start paying more attention here.

The current upside to any sort of conservative premium - which by the way is where I think we need to look at KMB, is sadly enough, sub-par here.

A 7.4% annual RoR is not enough to interest me on the basis of these estimates and fundamentals - nor should it interest you. The interesting thing becomes what occurs once the current estimated drop of 2021 materializes, and until then. Provided the company follows that trend and drops to $125-$127/share, we may indeed see a conservative upside of well over 9% - and I don't see the destocking trends currently pressuring results to hold, just as I don't see the 12% 2020 EPS growth as anything but temporary. I see the company going back up over time, and as long as the drop in valuation is strong enough, this company can become a real solid "BUY" at such time.

Some say analysts have a poor track record here. I don't see that.

Analysts are in fact pretty fair at estimating a good price target for KMB. A bit on the high side, but that's the case in over 90% of all companies when it comes to analyst targets. Over the past 12 months, analyst targets for the company have fallen.

However, I would not consider it unfair to say that analysts are decent at forecasting this company's overall trends. While I consider this dip likely to continue given the near-term results we're estimating, this is a good thing as it will allow us to, eventually, buy this company at a much better multiple.

I would personally consider it a "BUY" at below $130/share, and the lower it drops, the more interested I get. Once that number hits $120, then I wouldn't spend much money on a whole lot of other investments, depending on if anything had happened to the company.

From this perspective, Kimberly-Clark to me is a fairly simple investment when it comes to targets and expectations.

It also makes it simple to consider it a "HOLD" here.

Thesis

My current stance on Kimberly-Clark is as follows:

Kimberly-Clark is a long-term solid investment with a great portfolio and a great business model. The long-term prospects of this giant are excellent.

However, as always, valuation is at its core, and the current prospects aren't that great. We need a better valuation to get a better rate of return over the next few years, and like always, I'm willing to wait for that.

You shouldn't buy here - give the company some time to adjust to its new realities, and hopefully, we'll see a larger dip back down, where we can buy the company at a better price.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

KMB is a "HOLD" due to overvaluation related to its upside.

Thank you for reading.