metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions and services, remains the dominant player in its Commercial Services toll business and its Government Solutions traffic photo enforcement business. Looking ahead, Verra remains a compelling reopening play, as the accelerated vaccination rollout in the US and the post-pandemic rebound in domestic travel should boost profitability in the upcoming quarters. In light of the improving visibility, I remain bullish on VRRM, with catalysts such as the planned c. $100 million share repurchase program and the longer-term rental opportunities in Europe set to further accelerate EPS growth.

Post-Pandemic Recovery on Track Led by Commercial Services Strength

The domestic travel recovery continues in the US, with Commercial Services up 144% Y/Y and moving closer to pre-pandemic levels. A rebound in leisure-related rental car usage was the key driver of the near-term outperformance, and the improved growth looks likely to stick in light of the continued pace of vaccinations and pent-up consumer travel demand globally. Another key positive has been the favorable shift in consumer behaviors, and the COVID-19 led increase in cashless tolling booths. Notably, rental car users are not only taking on longer-term agreements, but also making electronic toll payments more frequently, and driving through higher-priced toll stations. These factors have supported top-line trends in the commercial segment, with revenue now at c. 98% of pre-pandemic levels, despite overall volumes remaining lower.

Source: Verra Mobility FQ2 ’21 Presentation Slides

Encouragingly, VRRM expects these robust leisure trends to continue for the balance of the year. And with management also noting that rental car companies are effectively re-fleeting to meet the increased demand despite industry-wide supply headwinds, I see potential upside to the current full-year guidance numbers. Over the medium to longer-term, recovery prospects are bright as well – in addition to the strong rental car recovery and favorable customer trends, VRRM has already achieved c. $4 million of synergies after closing the Redflex acquisition in June. With the company on track to reach its $8- 10 million target at an accelerated pace and management actively looking to identify additional cost synergies, VRRM has plenty of levers to pull.

Source: Verra Mobility FQ2 ’21 Presentation Slides

European Opportunity Offers Incremental Longer-Term Upside

The pandemic has weighed on the positive momentum VRRM was seeing with European rental car opportunities, but I am encouraged that the focus on incremental pilots remains in the region. As tolling density in Europe is notably higher than in the US, this entails potentially higher usage levels, especially with rental cars driving between countries. In turn, this should offer VRRM plenty of tolling opportunities to tap into over the upcoming years. As things stand, VRRM is fully deployed with a major French customer (c. 8k vehicle fleet) and expects to launch in Ireland soon.

Source: Verra Mobility Investor Presentation Slides (June 2021)

However, Europe is unlikely to be a meaningful contributor to the Commercial Services business over the near term. This is mainly due to the operational focus of European rental car companies on ramping up basic rental services in the aftermath of the pandemic before adding new capabilities like toll services further down the line. As such, the pace of a return in international tourism will be worth monitoring, as it will likely dictate VRRM's ability to strike new deals here going forward.

Capital Allocation Focus Shifts to Share Repurchases

At the end of FQ2 '21, VRRM reported c. $147 million of cash on the balance sheet, along with a total debt of $1 billion, implying a c. $855 million net debt position. In turn, this means the leverage ratio currently stands at a manageable c. 4x trailing net debt/EBITDA. However, with the Redflex acquisition now closed, the incremental cash generation should drive an improvement in the balance sheet for the remainder of the year. Furthermore, the company has also received c. $28 million from the New York Department of Transportation and expects to be current on the outstanding receivables by year-end. On the back of the strengthened balance sheet, VRRM has plenty of room for shareholder return, and the recent authorization of a $100 million share repurchase program (to be completed over the next twelve months) is a positive step.

Source: Verra Mobility Investor Presentation Slides (June 2021)

While the capital allocation shift toward shareholder return is a notable departure from VRRM's prior focus on M&A and investment, the steady cash flow generation still provides good optionality on the capital deployment front. Furthermore, the planned repurchase represents only c. 4% of VRRM's market cap, leaving plenty of flexibility to pursue attractive deals (if needed). Notably, management has a pipeline of assets it likes, but in light of the high valuations, holding off on M&A is a sensible move. Over the longer term, M&A likely remains the key focus, as the benefits of the incremental growth and improved technology base (especially as the competition among technology providers intensifies) outweigh any near-term EPS dilution. VRRM expects to exit FY 2021 at a 2.9x leverage ratio (down from 4.1x as of FQ2' 21).

Final Take

On balance, I remain bullish on VRRM as the current valuation does not adequately reflect the company's post-pandemic prospects, with its strong quarterly results validating that perspective as well. Over the near term, I see upside to shares assuming VRRM maintains its c. 14x EV/EBITDA multiple amid a travel recovery, decrease in New York City Department of Transportation receivables, and incremental contributions from Redflex. Additionally, the upcoming c. $100 million repurchase program should provide a timely upside catalyst.