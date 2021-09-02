RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

One great thing about an economy that, over the long run, looks destined to grow further is that it allows you to pick out certain industries that themselves will only grow over time. One great example is the transportation industry, particularly involving the transportation of goods. The advent of the Internet and online shopping only increased the demand for these services. And one company that is dedicated to providing this kind of work is USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). The transportation and logistics business has, over the past few years, grown its operations at a modest rate. Though earnings have been more or less flat, cash flow have seen a steady uptick. And with expectations of further growth in the future, the company could make for a particularly interesting prospect for those looking to buy something for the long haul (pun intended).

An important business

USA Truck operates in two key segments. The first of these is its Trucking segment. According to management, these operations include a couple of subsegments that deserve attention. One of these is classified as Truckload and is dedicated to providing motor carrier services as a medium haul common and contract carrier for companies that need it. The other subsegment is what management calls Dedicated Freight Services. Through this, the company provides motor carrier services to special customers along particular routes and at specified times period in short, these are regular customers did the company provides its services to. As of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, the business had 1,437 tractors in its fleet. Of these, 228 were classified as operating leases and 548 were classified as finance leases. The company also had 6,263 trailers in this portfolio. 49 of these are classified as operating leases and the remaining 758 are financing leases. The company does have its own employees, but about 628 individuals, representing about 30% of its professional driver's fleet, are considered contractors.

The other segment the company has is called USAT Logistics. Through this, the business provides freight brokerage services, logistics, intermodal rail service to customers using its third-party capacity, and other related services. To put this all in perspective, as of the end of the latest quarter, this particular segment accounted for 43% of the company's overall sales. This makes it second only to the Truck segment which, according to the data, accounts for 54.9% of revenue.

Over the past few years, USA Truck has grown its business at a steady pace. In 2016, the business generated sales of $429.10 million. This increased each year, with the exception of a slight dip that it experienced in 2019. However, in 2020, sales rebounded and hit an all-time high of $551.14 million. So far, 2021 is looking even better for the company. Revenue in the first half of 2021 has come out to $297.22 million. This represents an increase of 31.5% over the $225.96 million the company generated the same time a year earlier. Growth in the second quarter was the most impressive, with sales rising 35.1% from $113.20 million to $152.96 million.

*Created by Author

From a profitability perspective, the picture has been a bit more difficult to decipher. As the chart above illustrates, the company has seen its net income range from a loss of $7.70 million to a net profit of $12.20 million. This year, the company might break slightly out of this range, with net profits in the first half of 2021 of $7.79 million dwarfing the $3.48 million loss achieved the same time a year earlier. Investors may look at these earnings and ask why they should even consider making an investment in a business like this. The answer comes down to two things.

First, which we will cover shortly, is the fact that shares are very cheap. But second is the fact that cash flow has been more impressive. Between 2016 and 2020 operating cash flow rose from $22.19 million to $37.56 million. This figure for 2020 was actually lower than the $43.86 million the company achieved in 2019. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, the company's operating cash flow last year would have been $49.14 million. Another way to measure profitability is by looking at EBITDA. This metric rose from $30.40 million in 2016 to $56.55 million last year. And so far, both of these metrics are coming in stronger so far this year. Operating cash flow, for instance, has come out to $15.69 million in the first half of 2021. This is slightly higher than the $14.41 million achieved in the second half of 2020.

What might be most exciting for investors is that management has high expectations for the enterprise. Their goal by 2024 is to grow revenue to $1 billion a year, $400 million of which they expect to come from its USAT Logistics segment. All of this revenue is expected to come with the company's trucking operation ratio ranging between 90% and 92%. To put this in perspective, at the end of 2020, this figure was 96.8%. So it is possible that sales would have even greater upside if all of the targets identified by management are achieved otherwise.

*Taken from USA Truck

In most ways, shares of USA Truck look cheap. Using the figures from 2020, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 3.2. On an adjusted basis, this figure is 2.5. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 4.6. The only way in which shares look expensive is if you use the price to earnings multiple. On this basis, the company is trading at 25.6 times its earnings. However, if investors believe that the firm can reach its targets for 2024, upside potential might be significant. This is because the company anticipates earnings per share of between $4.25 and $4.50 by the end of the forecast period. If this comes to fruition, midpoint earnings would result in a forward price to earnings multiple for the company of only 3.3. If the company is still trading at the same price to earnings multiple at that time, then that would translate to annualized upside of around 79.6%.

Takeaway

At this moment, USA Truck is an interesting prospect. Ignoring earnings and focusing solely on cash flow, the company looks to be an attractive prospect. But all things need to be considered when buying a company with such low margins. If we judge the firm based on earnings alone, then shares are probably too pricey for most anybody's liking. However, if the company can achieve its targets, then it could turn out to be one of the most attractive prospects and one of the best performing companies over the next few years. Where the chips fall depend a lot on investors’ belief in management and management's ability to pull through.