Green's Portfolio - August 2021

sdbower/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction - Portfolio Approach

This is my monthly update for August for one of my retirement accounts, this one an actively-managed Roth IRA. I wrote previously about how I use income funds and swing trading of individual stocks in order to grow my portfolio. The income portion of my portfolio, comprised of Closed-end funds [CEFs] and REITs, continues to pay well regardless of the price trends of the overall market. For individual stocks, I look to catch well-known but out-of-favor names, mostly in the S&P 500, and open positions on the drops. I add shares slowly until the stocks bottom, and then wait to take gains on the rebounds. Buying high and letting unrealized profits come and go are not my style.

I offer a brief comment about my marketing image this month, which is very different from others recently that have focused on market themes. Although I didn't get away yet this year, August brings many memories of family trips across the great American West. In 2010 we enjoyed an easy afternoon hike to Hidden Lake in Glacier National Park (shown here), accessible from the Logan Pass Visitor Center at the Continental Divide along the renowned Going to the Sun Road. I'm sure that others who have visited this extraordinary place would want to return there as much as I do. So my theme is, while managing our investments is important, don't forget to take time for some great experiences in life.

Market and Sector Summary for August

In August the S&P 500 index (SPX) opened at SPX 4406.86 and closed at SPX 4522.68, for an increase of 2.6%. This continues a 7-month unbroken uptrend, the longest segment without a pause for the 17 month recovery since the March 2020 COVID selloff.

As I have mentioned for the past few months, the SPX is generally riding comfortably above the daily 20 moving average. On the 6-month daily chart below for the SPX, the price ranges of the index for May [green], June [blue], July [grey], and August [yellow] are boxed. I've also labeled the daily 20, 50, and 100 moving averages. For each of these past 4 months, the index has dipped below the daily 20 MA but has found support at the daily 50 MA. The last successful pullback to break below the daily 50 occurred in early March, and that pullback was limited in that it did not even reach the daily 100. I was still expecting that a pullback at least to the daily 100 would occur this month given the length of this uptrend. But, once again, my expectations were not realized.

(Source: author, from TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform)

Although I have been adding to positions whenever prices pull back sufficiently, I am still prepared for heavier buying on a larger pullback. Until then, I am still trying to take advantage of buying opportunities. In August I added 8 stocks to the portfolio, 5 of which were components of the S&P 500.

As readers of my portfolio articles know, I use the TD Ameritrade "Market Monitor" tool to identify candidate stocks in sectors that are under-performing the S&P 500. At the close of August and looking back over the last 30 days (top chart below), the Energy sector remained the weakest, while the Financials sector rose from 2nd worst-performing to best-performing. The Information Technology sector also remained strong in August as in July (second chart below). Most sectors had more stocks in August that out-performed the S&P overall (more green than red), except for the IT sector.

30 days, at the close of August:

30 days, at the close of July:

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Using the same tool, but looking back 3 months at the end of August, a few changes stand out. While the IT and Health Care sectors remained the leaders, both showed a few more under-performing stocks in August than in July. Also of note is that the Energy sector declined in performance the most, whereas the Utilities sector improved in performance the most. The Consumer Discretionary sector also improved in August compared to July. Looking at the change in overall performance, the S&P 500 was stronger in August, as was the case for all sectors except for Energy, Materials, and Industrials.

3 months, at the close of August:

3 months, at the close of July:

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

For August, 4 of the 8 stocks added to my portfolio came from the Health Care sector, and 2 from the IT sector. I also added one Materials sector stock and one REIT.

As I have described previously, it doesn't show on my presentation of the tool above, but each of the segments along the sector bars are the component stocks in the S&P 500 for that sector. The stock name and relative performance are obtained by "mousing over" the graphic, as shown for this example. Cardinal Health was one of the under-performing Health Care stocks that I added in August using the Market Monitor tool.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Market Outlook

While the continuing market uptrend still has me expecting a pullback, and despite that I'll consider swing trades for any quality S&P 500 stock that under-performs, I also compare my expectations and practice with some expert opinion. As I do each month here, I check in with Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall of CFRA (The Outlook). In the most recent letter dated August 30, he reminds readers about an historically strong seasonality trend:

September has been the worst month of the year on average for the S&P 500. Since 1945, the S&P 500 posted an average decline in September, joining February as the only months to log losing performances. In addition, the S&P 500 fell more frequently than it rose, gaining only 45% of the time, the lowest rate of any month. (Source: CFRA The Outlook, Aug. 30)

All said, as I concluded last month, the easiest post-COVID opportunity has likely passed for the near term, and I need to accept that routine 35-50% swing trade profits may not be as likely going forward. My portfolio is getting large regarding the number of holdings and it's prudent for me to continue to take "good enough" profits and to be prepared for better buying opportunities.

Asset Allocation

My portfolio is comprised primarily of income investments (CEFs and REITs) and individual stocks, as well as cash. On a cost basis, my portfolio currently consists of 31.4% CEFs, 16.1% REITs, and 52.5% individual stocks. At the end of July, the allocation to CEFs, REITs, and stocks was 33.4%, 15.6%, and 51.0%, respectively. The portfolio continues to maintain a relatively stable allocation across these three asset categories.

(Source: author)

Income Investments

Income investments in my portfolio are those that I intend to hold longer-term, and they consist mostly of CEFs and REITs. REITs are technically real estate stocks, but I describe them here with my CEFs because the objective is primarily income. While the objective for the stocks in the portfolio is shorter-term price appreciation, most also generate some income through their dividends.

CEFs

CEFs are my primary means for generating steady, mostly-monthly, high-yield income for my portfolio. I do not always report the details for CEF trades in my monthly trading blog and do not include them in my trading results here, but in August I made a few changes.

I decreased my total CEF portfolio investment by -3.4% for the reasons noted below. I expect that this is a temporary situation and I intend to add to the remaining CEFs.

I sold all of my shares in AllianceBernstein Global High Income (AWF), and 16.6% of my highest cost shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend (AOD). This reduced my cost basis of the remaining shares and freed up some funds to add to other CEFs for which I have smaller positions.

(AWF), and 16.6% of my highest cost shares of (AOD). This reduced my cost basis of the remaining shares and freed up some funds to add to other CEFs for which I have smaller positions. I added some shares to BDJ, BST, CPZ, DNP, GDV, HTD, RQI, UTF, and UTG. Even if I didn't buy at new lows, adding a small number of shares does not materially increase my average unit cost. With the markets running high, I continued to leave automatic re-investment [DRIP] of distributions turned off.

I started a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ).

I currently hold 30 CEFs, including equity, bond, and hybrid funds. At the close of August, the 20 largest CEFs in my portfolio by cost were:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

(DSL) Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

(RQI) Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV)

(GDV) BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Fund (BIT)

(BIT) BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend (BDJ)

(BDJ) Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income (BGX)

(BGX) KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)

(KIO) DNP Select Income (DNP)

(DNP) BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)

(BIGZ) John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)

(HTD) Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure (TPZ)

(TPZ) Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)

(USA) Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt (EMD)

(EMD) BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

(BST) Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

(UTF) Reaves Utility Income (UTG)

(UTG) Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income (EVT)

(EVT) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ)

(CPZ) Aberdeen Total Dynamic Income (AOD)

(AOD) Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income (ETG)

The ticker symbols for the remaining 10 CEFs, by cost, are: ETY, CSQ, FFA, HYT, HPS, EOI, THQ, DPG, BSTZ, and GAB.

Using the TD Ameritrade "Income Estimator" tool, the CEFs in my current portfolio will generate about $10,700 in distributions this coming year, with an average distribution yield of 6.68%.

While the current market value of my CEFs is a bit less important given that they are longer-term income investments, only 3 of the CEFs are down in price, but all except TPZ are net positive when adding the distributions. Overall, they are up 12.4% in price, and 13 have increased by more than 20% over my average unit cost.

REITs

In August, I sold 2 of the REITs in my portfolio, reducing the holdings to 26. I sold STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) and City Office REIT (CIO), as described below. Unlike my CEFs, I include REITs in my trading results. I also added one REIT, Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT), listed among Bollinger's "Top 20 High Dividend Stocks" at Simply Safe Dividends.

The top 5 REITs by cost remained the same as for the past few months:

EPR Properties (EPR)

(EPR) LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

(LTC) National Health Investors Inc. (NHI)

(NHI) Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD)

(GOOD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Overall, my REITs are down about -1.2% at the end of August. The 5 REITs that are currently the most profitable, at an average cost-weighted gain of 38.8%, are:

Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)

(IRM) STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)

(STAG) Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

(EQIX) Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

(FRT) Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

A few REITs remain laggards, including DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) and EPR, which are still down by more than -20%. Smaller share price losses include LTC, NHI, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), and Tanger.

The ticker symbols for the REITs in my portfolio not mentioned above, by cost, are: SPG, OHI, VTR, APLE, O, LADR, ROIC, HTA, WPC, MPW, BXMT, NNN, and DOC.

Regarding income, 25 REITs currently pay dividends, with an average unweighted yield of 4.5%.

Stocks

There were 132 stocks in my portfolio at the end of August. Individual stocks are not necessarily intended as longer-term buy-and-hold positions, but are for swing/position trading to capture price gains on rebounds. Currently, 103 stocks (78%) pay dividends, at an average yield of 3.1%. Using the TD Ameritrade "Income Estimator" tool, if held for the coming year, these stocks would generate an estimated $6,300 in income.

Dividends for August

For consistency, I always track my dividends/distributions by the date that they appear in my account. The portfolio earned a total of more than $1,500 in dividends in August. This was a bit higher than for July, but both were lower than for June, a "quarterly" month. My term for dividends includes distributions, natural resource royalties, and partnership distributions.

The bar graph below shows the dividends received for these past 8 months, for CEFs, REITs, and stocks. Income to date totals about $12,200. Year-to-date, CEFs have contributed 55.2% of total income, REITs 12.3%, and stocks 32.5%.

(Source: author)

Using the TD Ameritrade "Income Estimator" tool, the stocks and funds in my portfolio that pay dividends should generate more than $19,700 in income for the coming year, with an average dividend yield of 4.76% for the income-generating holdings in the portfolio. As more of my cash reserve is deployed, I expect dividend income to increase significantly.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Closed Trades for August

In August , I closed 12 stock trades for a total net gain, including dividends, of +41.21% (mean) or +38.16% (cost-weighted). The table below presents the closed trades for August, including the average per share buy price, sell price, percentage gain including dividends, sector, and approximate number of months held.

SYMBOL AVG. BUY SELL % GAIN SECTOR MO. HELD ABMD 265.00 356.00 34.34% Health Care 3.5 AWK 135.87 178.50 31.82% Utilities 5.5 CDNS 120.00 152.00 26.67% Info. Tech. 2.5 CIO 10.85 16.33 51.89% Real Estate 3 CNP 19.54 26.81 38.02% Utilities 5 GSK 35.01 41.82 22.02% Health Care 8 NRG 33.73 43.50 29.92% Utilities 3 NVAX 120.69 265.00 119.56% Health Care 3 PAYC 323.92 440.00 35.84% Info. Tech. 3 REGN 466.06 625.00 34.10% Health Care 6 STOR 25.64 36.50 46.51% Real Estate 9.5 VRSK 162.00 200.00 23.91% Industrials 6

(Source: author)

The average holding period was about 4.8 months for August. My average holding time for swing trades is trending lower: for March-May it averaged 11.4 months, and for June-August it averaged 4.8 months. Outside of another deeper selloff such as the spring 2020 COVID correction, I will likely continue to exit my swing trades within a few months. As I describe below, this works well for trades made around earnings events, when many investors over-react to results. Stocks sell off and then often rebound by the next earnings period.

A few examples of trades from this list, using 1-year daily charts, illustrate the nature of my swing trading in my portfolio.

The S&P 500 IT stock, Paycom Software (PAYC) was a classic earnings trade. Paycom reported earnings after hours on May 4 and the stock dropped below the daily 200 moving average, where it had found support previously, (twice, in early and late March). I entered the trade on May 5 at 340. At that point, the stock was down -27.8% from the December 23 high at 471.08. As the stock continued to drop in the following days, I added shares several times until May 12, when I added at 306, resulting in an average unit cost of 323.92. The stock actually bottomed the next day at 302.44. Paycom then reversed and began moving up during the following 2 months, recapturing all of the losses from May. On the next earnings report on August 3 (after hours), Paycom gapped up the following day. I decided to exit at 440 for a net gain of +35.84% for 3 months in the trade. For those who are familiar with the momentum indicator, Williams Percent R (the study shown at the bottom of the graph), it signaled very oversold on the May earnings and very overbought on the August earnings. On the chart below, my average unit cost is the horizontal gold line, and my lowest price is the red horizontal line. The earnings events are represented by the red circles at the bottom of the price portion of the chart, and I've highlighted the earnings events for this trade with yellow circles. The stock continued to move up beyond my sell price (green horizontal line), and a week later it tested - and a week later broke above - the December high. While it would be good to realize a greater return, I was happy with the profit and to not risk a pullback.

(Source: author, from TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform)

While I made this trade on earnings events, I typically do not focus on the earnings numbers themselves. In retrospect, I find it interesting that when PAYC dropped on earnings in May (Q1), the report showed that the stock actually met consensus, at the high end of the range. In fact, the stock had performed well for the previous 12 periods, with no earnings misses and 9 positive earnings surprises. I know that there are other factors that affect investors' decisions, but from an earnings perspective, this wasn't a case of a miss. For whatever reasons investors sold Paycom on earnings in May, I considered that this was a worthwhile trading opportunity. The graphic below shows the relevant earnings data.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

My trade for the S&P 500 Utilities stock, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was similar. CNP dropped below its daily 200 moving average on above average volume on earnings in March and I entered the trade a few days later at 19.54. The stock immediately reversed and recovered well past the pre-spring earnings consolidation level (generally 21-22). Because of that strong rebound and the fact that CenterPoint pays a dividend, I held the trade until the following earnings report on August 5. The stock gapped up the next day and I sold at the open on August 6, at 26.80, for a gain of +38% for 5 months in the trade. That gain included collecting 2 dividends. Since my exit of the trade, CNP has pulled back and now is testing the daily 100 moving average.

(Source: author, from TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform)

These examples demonstrate that swing trading can contribute to higher annualized total returns for my portfolio, allowing me to out-perform the traditional benchmark, the S&P 500. This is a shorter-term, long-only approach that doesn't involve trading options or using margin.

Cumulative Closed Trades

Since February, I have been fortunate to close 73 consecutive trades for profits. Here are some summary stats:

The cumulative net gain, including dividends, was +37.40% (median) or +30.77% (cost-weighted).

For the 51 most recent trades (since March) for which I have tracked time in the trade, the average was 7.8 months, and 35 (68.6%) were for less than 12 months (mean 5.0 months).

For June through August, 23 of 24 trades were shorter-term, with a mean of 4.3 months, and a mean gain of +39.27%.

All 35 trades closed from April through August exceeded my minimum target gain of +20%, with a mean of +39.14%.

The S&P 500 has returned (total return) about 20% YTD. So I am satisfied overall with the results from my swing trading.

Last month I introduced a new scatter graph of the relationship of gains for time in the trade. The scatter plot below for the 51 trades closed since March shows that there is a cluster of trades with about 25-50% profit that have been realized within about 2 to 6 months, with increasing scatter for higher-return and/or longer-term trades. The trades have color coded markers, as follows: March [blue], April [orange], May [dk. green], June [gold], July [purple], and August [lt. green]. The median-profit, shorter-term trades, such as those closed in August, are plotted in the left center area of the chart. The best trades (higher-return, shorter-term) would appear in the upper left quadrant (such as NVAX and COP), and the least efficient trades (lower-return, longer-term) appear to the lower right (such as SIX).

(Source: author)

As has been the case all year, there is still considerable opportunity for taking additional profits on the remaining stocks in the portfolio, especially if I decide to exit with profits in the 15-25% range and/or for a shorter time in the trade.

For readers who elect to Follow my articles, you have open access to my portfolio blog, usually updated daily, in which I provide details about what I'm buying and selling.

New Positions Opened in August

In August, I opened positions in 8 stocks, including 5 stocks in the S&P 500. The new positions and their sectors (according to TD Ameritrade) are listed below:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - Health Care (biotechnology)

(BMRN) - Health Care (biotechnology) Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) - Health Care (providers & services)

(CAH) - Health Care (providers & services) Cigna Corp. (CI) - Health Care (providers & services)

(CI) - Health Care (providers & services) Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) - Materials (paper & forest products)

(CLW) - Materials (paper & forest products) Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - Information Technology (IT services)

(GPN) - Information Technology (IT services) IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) - Information Technology (electronic equipment, instruments & components)

(IPGP) - Information Technology (electronic equipment, instruments & components) Teleflex Inc. (TFX) - Health Care (equipment & supplies)

(TFX) - Health Care (equipment & supplies) Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) - Real Estate [REIT]

As is my style, I opened these positions because they were technically weak, mostly with price below the daily 200 moving average and at multi-month price low. My strategy is to buy and add while prices are low and sell as they rebound. I typically open with a small number of shares depending on the recent price action, then adding if prices continue to drop.

As my closed swing trade examples above indicate, there is often opportunity for profiting from changes in investor sentiment around earnings events. In August I opened a trade in Cardinal Health (CAH) on the huge drop, on volume, on the earnings report on August 5. I opened the trade with a small position at 51.00. I added the same number of shares the next day at 50.45, and added a double order on August 10 at 49.45. The chart below shows my low cost (red line) and average unit cost (gold line), currently 50.09. The stock is still technically consolidating and it may go lower yet, but so far my trade is working and I'm up 3.6% on a well-known, beaten-down stock that pays a 3.74% dividend. If Cardinal confirms a move above the dally 20 MA (blue line), then I will have more confidence that perhaps this pullback has played out.

(Source: TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim')

The chart below for my trade in Global Payments (GPN) shows a very similar pattern as the trade for Cardinal Health regarding an open on earnings. The stock gapped down on huge volume on the positive earnings surprise on August 2. I opened a position at 175.95 and have slowly added several times, with a current average unit cost of 168.65. The position is down at this time, but as price is below my average cost, it is still a working trade, and I'll add as it gets closer to or below my lowest cost (now 161.73).

(Source: TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim')

Sometimes, when stocks sell off on earnings, I'll wait not only for a drop below the daily 200 moving average, but also for a new short-term low. This was the case for my position in the S&P 500 Health Care stock, Teleflex (TFX). I ended up entering the trade on August 10 at 360, about two weeks after the drop on earnings. But I waited for it to clear the low of 364 and change on July 15. Fortunately, the stock reversed immediately after I entered, and it is now up about 10% in 3 weeks.

(Source: TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim')

As I've commented before, these are very simple price chart set-ups. I look to see where investors have supported or abandoned their support for paying up in price for a stock. Using simple moving averages, trendlines and channels, pivots, Fibonacci retracements, and volumes can tell you a lot about how investors feel (sentiment) about the value of a stock (reactions to fundamentals). But there is never any guarantee that a stock will behave as expected, so traders need to decide whether they continue to stay in the trade.

Positions Under Acquisition

In addition to new positions opened, I added shares to 32 existing stocks throughout August, including a good number that had dropped below my average unit cost and others for which I wanted to increase my position size. I also added to 4 REITs and 11 CEFs. As I have explained previously, I am an incremental trader, and so I build positions by averaging down. Despite my reliance on technical charts, I never know when a stock has really reached a bottom, as stocks can move differently than as expected. If I wait to enter when I expect "the" bottom, I may miss a great opportunity for a swing trade.

I added the most to these 10 stocks in August:

Campbell's Soup (CPB)

(CPB) FMC Corp. (FMC)

(FMC) Phillips 66 (PSX)

(PSX) Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

(SMG) Amgen (AMGN)

(AMGN) Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

(LVS) Lamb Weston (LW)

(LW) Baxter International (BAX)

(BAX) Federal National Mortgage Assoc. (OTCQB:FNMA)

(OTCQB:FNMA) PACCAR (PCAR)

I also added some shares to the following: BANF, BDX, CAG, CLX, CMI, COG, CP, EPD, EXAS, FLT, IMUX, INCY, TCC, LDOS, NBIX, PENN, PNW, TTWO, UPLD, VOXX, and WU. I typically mention these adds in my daily updates to my monthly trading blog, available to followers of my articles.

Current Stock Portfolio

My portfolio continues to be comprised largely of S&P 500 stocks that, when purchased, are under-performing others in their sectors and the index overall. About 75% of the 132 stocks in the portfolio are components of the 10 non-real estate S&P 500 sectors.

I primarily choose to hold a large number of stocks with small-to-moderate sized positions as a means to manage risk. As I've detailed previously, it's not really about diversification, per se. I just try to go wherever the money opportunities are found. I end up with a fairly diversified portfolio as a consequence of picking up under-performing stocks, which most always have strong and weak players at the same time, within and among sector groups. That's why I hold many of the stocks in some S&P 500 sectors and few in others. Longer-term rotation of sectors results in changes to the relative weighting of their stocks in the portfolio. At the end of August, 49.8% of total stock investment was in the top 3 sectors, whereas only 10.5% of investment was in the bottom 3 sectors.

The pie chart below presents the percentage of my portfolio in the 10 major S&P 500 sectors at the end of August. Compared to June, the sector dominance is unchanged except that Health Care is once again the leading sector, replacing Utilities (#2). Communication Services, Materials, and Consumer Discretionary are the smallest sectors in my portfolio. As before, I do not cover Real Estate stocks in this discussion, but it would otherwise rank the highest by cost (after CEFs). While I do occasionally trade my REITs, the primary objective for holding them in the portfolio is income.

(Source: author)

The table below provides some additional data about the composition of the stocks in my portfolio at the end of August. I provide the % gain or loss for the stocks by sector at the close of August, the number of stocks from each sector, the number that pay dividends and the average dividend yield. The ranking of each sector by total investment cost for July and August are also presented. Overall, the stocks are profitable on cost (+5.75%) and only 2 sectors are lagging a small amount (Industrials and Energy).

Sector Gain/Loss # Stocks # Div. Payers Avg. Div. August Rank July Rank Health Care 10.64% 28 17 2.18% 1 2 Utilities 12.99% 21 21 3.30% 2 1 Consumer Staples 0.61% 19 19 3.15% 3 3 Energy -0.67% 10 10 5.43% 4 4 Industrials -1.51% 12 11 1.65% 5 6 Financials 13.30% 15 14 3.13% 6 5 Information Technology 2.70% 11 4 2.27% 7 7 Consumer Discretionary 5.98% 5 0 0.00% 8 8 Materials 0.40% 6 5 1.63% 9 9 Communication Services 6.33% 5 4 5.47% 10 10 Total 5.75% 132 105 3.06%

(Source: author)

In the following sections, I present the stocks that I am currently holding, by major sector. The sectors are listed by total dollar cost (investment).

#1 - Health Care (17.49% of portfolio)

In August, I sold 3 stocks from this sector (Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline, and Regeneron) and I added 3 new stocks (Cardinal Health, Teleflex, and BioMarin).

The top 5 Health Care stocks, by cost, are still:

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Hologic Inc., and Perrigo Company plc (PRGO).

The 6 most profitable stocks, each up >23% on cost, are currently:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Catalent Inc. (CTLT), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), Seagen Inc. (SGEN), and Hologic.

The ticker symbols for others in my portfolio not mentioned above are: ABT, AMGN, AZN, BAX, BDX, BMY, CERN, CHE, CNC, EXAS, GILD, IMUX, INCY, MRK, NBIX, OGN, PRGO, and VRTX.

# 2 - Utilities (16.19%)

In August I sold 3 stocks from this sector (American Water Works, CenterPoint Energy, and NRG Energy).

The top 5 Utilities stocks in my portfolio, by cost, are:

Dominion Energy Inc. (D), WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), Sempra Energy (SRE), and Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW).

The 5 positions that are currently the most profitable (each up >27%) are:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Exelon Corporation (EXC), Evergy Inc. (EVRG), Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), and Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT).

The ticker symbols for others in my portfolio not mentioned above are: AEP, ATO, BEP, BKH, CMS, DTE, ETR, NEE, NI, PPL, SO, SRE, and XEL.

#3 - Consumer Staples (16.15%)

I didn't make any changes to the group of stocks in this sector in August.

The top 5 Consumer Staples stocks in my portfolio, by cost, are:

The Clorox Company (CLX), Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), Campbell Soup Inc. (CPB), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), and Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).

The 5 most profitable stocks at the end of August are:

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS), and Walmart Inc. (WMT).

The ticker symbols for others in my portfolio not mentioned above are: CAG, CHD, CL, GIS, K, KHC, KMB, LW, NHTC, and WBA.

# 4 - Energy (13.79%)

I didn't make any changes to the 10 stocks in this sector in August.

The top 5 Energy sector stocks in my portfolio, by cost, are:

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA).

The 5 positions which are currently the most profitable are:

Pembina, Enbridge Inc. (ENB), Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR), Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG).

#5 - Financials (9.87%)

I didn't make any changes to the 15 stocks in this sector in August.

The top 5 Financials sector stocks in my portfolio, by cost, are:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), WesBanco Inc. (WSBC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), and Premier Financial Corp. (PFC).

The 5 stocks that are currently the most profitable are:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Allstate Corp. (ALL), Bank of New York Mellon, Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC), and Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION).

The ticker symbols for others in my portfolio not mentioned above are: BANF, OTCQB:FNMA, PB, SNY, and WLTW.

#6 - Industrials (8.75%)

I still hold the same 12 stocks in this sector as for July.

The 5 largest Industrials sector holdings in my portfolio, by cost, are:

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR), Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC), General Electric Company (GE), Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP), and Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT).

The overall performance of this group is still down, by -1.5%. As I've written before, GE and Macquarie have pulled this group down, but fortunately a few others have been running strong. The 5 most profitable, currently up by an average of 28.4%, are:

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)

(RTX), (ROP) General Dynamics Corp. (GD), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), and ABM Industries Inc. (ABM).

#7 - Information Technology (7.27%)

In August I sold Paycom and Cadence, as discussed above. I also added 2 S&P 500 stocks from this sector to my portfolio: Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP).

The 5 largest IT positions, by cost, are currently:

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT), Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), GPN, and PTC Inc. (PTC).

After taking profits and adding new stocks that are selling off, my average unrealized gain for this group has decreased to 2.7% overall. The 5 most profitable stocks at the end of August were:

Fiserv Inc. (FISV), Akamai, Intel Corp. (INTC), Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), and FLEETCOR.

Only 4 of the 11 stocks in this group pay dividends: Citrix, GPN, Intel, and Western Union (WU), for an average yield of 2.27%. The only other holding in this group not mentioned above is II-VI Inc. (IIVI).

#8 - Consumer Discretionary (4.42%)

I didn't make any changes to my holdings in this sector in August. The largest Consumer Discretionary positions, by cost, are:

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), Etsy Inc. (ETSY), and VOXX International Corp. (VOXX).

ETSY and PENN are currently profitable by a good margin, and VOXX less so. RCL and LVS are still currently lagging.

#9 - Materials (4.19%)

In August I added Clearwater Paper (CLW), a small cap stock (not in the S&P 500), bringing my holdings to 6 stocks.

The largest Materials holdings in my portfolio, by cost, are:

FMC Corp. (FMC), Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG), Ball Corp. (BLL), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK), and Clearwater.

Four of the 6 stocks are profitable (BLL, CLW, WLK, and APD), while 2 are currently down in price (SMG and FMC).

#10 - Communication Services (1.89%)

I still hold the 5 stocks in this sector as for July.

By cost, the 5 largest Consumer Services stocks are:

AT&T Inc. (T), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), BCE Inc. (BCE), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), and TELUS Corp. (TU)

All five of the Communications stocks are currently profitable except for TTWO (-0.2%). In order of performance, they rank as follows: TU, BCE, VZ, T, and TTWO.

Final Thoughts

As I have outlined in the articles for this portfolio, the strategy here is to hold a mix of high yield CEFs and REITs, combined with the swing trading of stocks that are mostly in the S&P 500. Overall, my strategy seems to be working well enough for me.

As I've said, the most important question that I have to answer as an investor is "How am I going to get paid and when?" For CEFs especially and for REITs generally, I prefer to get paid well along the way. For individual stocks where the majority of gains are due to price appreciation and not to dividends, I prefer to take out-sized profits on a shorter time frame. With both income and profits, I can then plow money back into the market to buy more stocks and funds.

As the current market uptrend continues, I still have expectations for a pullback to at least the daily 100 moving average on the S&P 500 index. Perhaps September will live up to its reputation as the least-profitable month.

I hope that readers have read something here of interest. I welcome any comments or questions and appreciate if you will share this with a friend. Follow my articles and gain free access to my monthly trading blog.

And, as always, please do your own due diligence.

Best to your investing/trading!

=Green