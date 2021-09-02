Waiting For The Top Down In Cannabis (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Tim Seymour, as co-host of CNBC's Fast Money, Portfolio Manager of the actively-managed Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) which now has access to US cannabis market, consultant to JW Asset Management and founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management, has been an early thought leader and advisor in the cannabis space and continues to provide insightful and candid analysis on the industry, as he has down previously on this podcast.

In today's episode we discuss investors getting more sophisticated as the industry grows up - holding management teams more accountable (C-suite 3.0), multiple quarters of execution, profitability as a relative term. Macro picture is both tremendously promising and frustrating. Awful technicals, better fundamentals, price action not great, but glass is half-full. The importance of access to capital.

Federal legalization vs state by state progress. Uplisting will rerate this industry significantly. Deep thoughts on the US landscape; Tilray (TLRY) (the biggest position in Tim's portfolio) MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) deal, looking at Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Gage (OTCPK:GAEGF) [*this was recorded before its recent deal with TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF)].