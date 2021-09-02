Wachira Wacharapathom/iStock via Getty Images

The market is by no means a perfect discounting mechanism, but when you stumble across on oddly-undervalued stock it’s at least worth checking your basic assumptions. Such is the case with Meritor (NYSE:MTOR). I can understand why investors may have some apprehensions about an approaching peak in commercial vehicle production, but that seems more than discounted in the share price today.

Meritor management has built credibility with successful execution on multiple margin-improvement and growth initiatives (the “M series” of M2016, M2019, and M2022), and the company has also assembled a credible platform for participating in future truck electrification. Low single-digit long-term revenue growth and ongoing improvement in FCF margins within the 3% to 5% band I talked about years ago can drive a fair value around $30 today, and the shares likewise look undervalued on a margin-driven multiples basis.

Leveraging Strong Truck Builds

Meritor’s fiscal third quarter (June quarter) results were strong relative to expectations, but that wasn’t all that rare among vehicle suppliers in the calendar second quarter, as the sector benefitted from strong build-rates even in the face of critical component shortages. As a commercial vehicle supplier, Meritor has a little less risk there, though truck builders too have been having more difficulty finishing builds due to chip shortages.

Revenue rose 98% yoy and about 3% qoq, beating expectations by around 8%. Commercial Truck drove the outperformance, with revenue up 138% yoy and 3% qoq, beating expectations by about 11%. Aftermarket, Industrial, and Trailer (or AIT) revenue rose 27% yoy and 4% qoq, missing by about 4%.

Gross margin rose more than seven points yoy and shrank about two points qoq to 13.0%, and cost inflation is becoming a more significant issue for the company, with management’s guidance range only commensurate with the FQ3 beat. EBITDA was up significantly from the year-ago level and down more than 3% sequentially, but still 16% better than expected, with margin up more than nine points yoy and down 80bp to 10.5%.

By segment, Commercial Truck EBITDA margin improved 120bp to 8.6%, while AIT margin declined 40bp to 14% (corporate costs drove the remaining differences). All in all, Meritor achieved 20% margin incrementals on meaningful cost inflation – a good result, and further affirmation of the value of the serial M initiatives.

Cycle Risk Is Part Of The Story

Such is the nature of the market that when commercial vehicle build volumes are strong, like they are now, the concern is when the good times will end. Commercial vehicle production has always been cyclical, and likely always will be, but this cycle is going to be a little strange.

Production disruptions and other challenges (like driver shortages leading truckers to delay some equipment purchases) are pushing the peak of the Class 8 cycle into 2022, and the 2023 deceleration may not be as steep as what’s been seen in past cycles. Medium-duty trucks are likely to follow a different trajectory, with less dramatic year-over-year growth in 2022 relative to Class 8’s, but ongoing growth into 2023.

Meritor does have a significant non-North American business, and has leverage to a stronger trucking cycle in Brazil as well as longer-term growth opportunities in markets like India, but at around two-thirds of revenue, North America will be the dominant driver for volumes and Meritor’s revenue outlook.

Building An EV Business

With about 70% share of the North American heavy-duty commercial axle market and about 15% share in medium-duty, it shouldn’t be a major surprise that Meritor is looking to e-axles to participate in the oncoming electrification of commercial trucks.

E-axles combine electrification components like motors, an inverter, a transmission, and a control module into a familiar formfactor that minimizes the amount of platform redesign work required to electrify a truck. Meritor manufactures about two-thirds of the needed components in-house and has launched three lines already – the 12Xe, 14Xe, and 17Xe.

Management had set a target of $500M in EV new business wins for fiscal 2022 and that looks basically in the bag after some new awards announced with fiscal third quarter earnings. Meritor announced a five-year program with Hyliion (HYLN) to provide the 14Xe for the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX in North America, and this is a notable win given that competing e-axle supplier Dana (DAN) was an early investor in the company; Dana could yet secure medium-duty awards, similar to how the companies have “split” EV awards from PACCAR. Meritor also announced a testing agreement with Hino (OTC:HINOF), as well as an investment in Sea Electric, a developer of electric-powered chassis.

It’s early to try to handpick winners and losers, as a lot of awards will come to nothing as start-ups find that they cannot convince commercial fleet operators to switch away from known manufacturers. Likewise, these are basically Gen 1 products and companies like Dana, Meritor, and ZF will learn from initial trials to develop better products. Still, Meritor and Dana have logged big-name wins, something Allison (ALSN) has not yet done.

The Outlook

Meritor will be hosting an analyst day in December, and I’d expect management to use that day as an opportunity to discuss the EV business in more detail, as well as unveil a M2025 plan for further business improvement. Past plans have led to much improved EBITDA margins (roughly double what they used to be) and significant improvement in FCF generation, some of which has already been returned via buybacks and some which has been reinvested into projects like EV technology development.

Looking at past peak-to-peak results, I’m looking for nearly 30% revenue growth in FY’21 with one quarter left to go and then 15% growth next year. Long term, and trying to model in some cyclicality, I’m only looking for around 2% to 2.5% core revenue growth. Given the potential content per vehicle growth with e-axles (offsetting the risks of lower brake revenue), that could well prove conservative.

On the margin side, I’m looking for EBITDA margin to come in around 14% in FY’23 and then decline a bit before the next cycle fires up. Over time, I look for continued improvement in FCF margin, with a gradual migration from recent levels around 3.5% toward 4% to 4.5%. If Meritor can do that, they should see core FCF growth of around 5%.

Discounting those cash flows back with a double-digit discount rate still gives me a near-term fair value above $30. I likewise get a solid fair value with a margin-driven multiples approach. With the EBITDA margin I expect from Meritor over the next 12 months, a 0.8x to 0.9x revenue multiple would be in order, but even if I use the 0.8x number and give the result a 10% haircut, I get a fair value of $31 that is well above today’s price.

The Bottom Line

Maybe I’m mis-modeling this upcoming Class 8 peak and decline cycle, but it looks like Meritor is trading quite cheaply relative to both its long-term potential and its historical norms at similar points in the cycle. On top of that, the company has good leverage to electrification and could actually see electrification as a means of gaining share in markets like medium-duty trucks and off-road vehicles where it hasn’t been as competitive historically.

Between undervaluation, EV opportunities, and a good management track record, I don’t think the current discount on Meritor is fair even in consideration of a cyclical peak, and this is a name worth further due diligence.