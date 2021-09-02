z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I came across Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) while screening for potential ideas in the "Marine Shipping" industry on FinViz - GRIN caught my eye because it fell 10.23% yesterday amid an average drop of 0.76%:

In this article, I will try to find out why this happened and whether it makes sense to buy this dip.

Quick business & industry overview, catalysts

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of maritime transportation services, having the main emphasis on the dry bulk sector. As of March 31, 2021 (F-20 form), the company had only 4 tankers left in its fleet (3 medium-range tankers and 1 small tanker) - 3 of them have been sold in 1H 2021 for a total gross price of $49.6 million. Since GRIN's tanker operating fleet has been reduced to one owned medium range tanker that is 50,140 dwt in size, the management's words about focusing solely on what they understand seem to become true. The company spent the proceeds on debt redemption - "on May 19, 2021, GRIN repaid the approximately $25.8 million remaining outstanding amount on the senior secured credit facility with an affiliate of Bain Capital Credit", according to the latest IR presentation. The last tanker will also be sold, which I do not doubt. But for now, it will carry both clean petroleum products (petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha) and dirty petroleum products (heavy fuel oil) - no crude oil, the price increase of which is limiting the profitability of this business segment of GRIN:

An oversupply in crude oil production leads to decline in oil prices. Energy-consuming nations may use the opportunity to stockpile millions of barrels of oil at the lower prices. This results in high demand and mass movement of crude oil from points of crude oil extraction to the refineries, which is good for the crude tanker business. Source: From Investopedia

High crude oil and fuel prices are now much more profitable for GRIN than ever. At the time of the last quarterly report, the main (remaining) business segment of GRIN consisted of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and eight long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers. And as I wrote in my article about Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), it is dry bulkers, unlike tankers, that have the advantage of increasing fuel prices, because "they burn it, and the more expensive the fuel oil gets, the slower the fleet will tend to go. And therefore, in effect, the carrying capacity of the fleet is reduced, which drives charter rates up" [Hamish Norton's words, (President of SBLK), on J Mintzmyer's podcast].

But not only that affects the growth of charter rates. As S&P Global Platts states in its recent article: "Spurred by robust demand for commodities along with port congestions and fleet inefficiencies, the smaller bulker carriers - Supramax and Handysize class ships - are commanding hefty rates not seen in recent times". Supramax and Handysize are exactly those two classes comprising (50/50) the whole fleet of GRIN. This fact is supposed to bring some excess profit for companies like GRIN because it's unlikely that China's ports congestion is not going to disappear anywhere in the coming quarter - therefore, vessels will still be required to wait at the discharge port to complete the 14 to 21 days mandatory quarantine period, driving the charter rates even higher.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDIY), 40% of consists of Supramax rates, has already climbed to its 11-year highs in mid-August 2021, while "the freight rates for Handysize vessels have hit a decade high" recently. It is noteworthy that the high demand for dry bulk carriers, which is exactly what we are seeing now, is likely to remain so in the coming years. It's all about the order book, which as a whole is ~6% of the entire fleet:

Source: From GRIN's IR presentation

It is expected to remain so, or to decline even further shortly due to "uncertainty relating to engine technology and emissions". Amid growing demand (even except for the seasonal one) for transported goods, the high rates seem to have become our new reality for years to come.

The picture described continues from the beginning of the year, so it is not superfluous to see how it influenced specifically Grindrod Shipping Holdings.

In 1Q 2021 the company's revenue dropped by 12.92%, YoY, but gross profit almost doubled (from $7.06M to $13.8M) - it was a consequence of lower voyage expenses and costs of ship sales. As a result, such a high gross margin, decrease in interest expenses, and lower losses from joint ventures resulted in the net profit in 1Q 2021 of $3.344 million, which is 3x more compared to 1Q 2020 (the number of shares outstanding got up only by 0.65% for the designated period, so the company's EPS also tripled).

In 2Q 2021 the situation got even better - GRIN's sales surged 88.31%, the gross profit skyrocketed by 1761%, As a result, the net profit came out of the negative zone (from -$13.3M to +$24.2M). For the first half of the year, the financial results were proportionally successful. But the next quarter is promising to be even better than the previous two ones:

Source: From GRIN's IR presentation

Since GRIN has 90% of its fleet predominantly trading either on index-linked cargo contracts, short-term time charters or in the spot market, the company is "exceptionally well-positioned to take advantage of the strong freight rate environment" discussed earlier.

Among other strong catalysts, one can note the transition to quarterly reporting of financial results and the new dividend and capital return policy, (effective from Q3 2021). The increased frequency of reporting attracts new investors since they now have more fresh information about the state of affairs in the company, therefore, more grounds for making an investment decision. The new capital return policy also seems quite reasonable and restrained: GRIN is going to return 30% of its net profit, paying a minimum of $0.03 per common share (quarterly), and the rest getting through the buybacks. The basic dividend payment of $0.03 suggests that the dividend yield will be at least 0.71% (at the current price of $16.91/share), which is not much. However, that $0.03 is only 9.9% of the 30% of the EPS in 2Q 2021, so the actual yield should be much higher. Below I presented approximate calculations of how much the actual dividend yield can be at the current share price for different payout ratios:

Current stock price 16.91 Actual EPS in 2Q 2021 $1.01 30% of EPS $0.30 Payouts, % of 30% of EPS Dividend yield Minimum, 9.9% 0.71% 15% 1.08% 25% 1.79% 40% 2.87% 50% 3.58% 60% 4.30%

The table above uses Q2 data, which is a rough approximation. If you buy the stock now for $16.91 and wait for the third quarter (first payment), the actual yield will be calculated based on a completely different EPS, which is supposed to be even higher than in 2Q.

Okay, then why did GRIN fall if there are so many catalysts and why buy the dip?

I think there were 2 main reasons for the fall.

First, the stock was growing too fast, significantly outperforming other players of the "Marine Shipping" industry:

Source: Author's calculation based on FinViz's data

Moreover, GRIN's momentum has greatly increased during the last week, which led to a logical overheating of the stock - it simply could not help rolling back:

Source: Author's calculation based on SA data

Second, the Baltic Dry Index rolled back a little, which may have made investors doubt its future growth (or even stability):

Source: From TradingEconomics.com

However, I believe that these two reasons are not enough to doubt the future growth of GRIN. I adhere to the investment philosophy that if a company is really worthwhile, then any fall significantly exceeding its monthly volatility (7.75% for GRIN) should be bought out. Of course, the exception may be macroeconomic factors or the state of the industry as a whole. However, this is not the case - the company had (and still has) a lot of catalysts and absolutely no negative news over the past few months. This gives hope that the outlook presented in the last IR presentation is closer to the base case, rather than to the optimistic one:

Source: From GRIN's IR presentation

My hope for the continuation of the stock's momentum can also be justified by the rather attractive valuation - GRIN is trading at 3.59x P/E (FWD) and 3.72x EV/EBITDA (also FWD), which allows it to maintain a strong "A +" score in Seeking Alpha's rating:

Source: Seeking Alpha, GRIN, Value

A dividend will soon be added to this rating, which, according to my calculation, should be higher than the industry average of 1.29%.

The growth of quotes provokes an increase in P/E, but the expansion of EV/EBITDA simply does not keep pace:

This fact allows me to conclude that despite the rapid growth of GRIN over the past year (+320.73% based on FinViz), the company remains quite cheap, which, against the background of all the catalysts described earlier, makes a purchase at the current price levels quite attractive.

Risks to keep in mind and takeaway

Strong momentum also has a flip side - it must be interrupted someday. The tripling over the past year is good, but we cannot know for sure when this strong rally will dry up, which adds certain risks if we buy out the current dip.

The next risk is partly related to the hypothesis of market efficiency - if the information is available to the market, it is fully reflected in the stock price. So in the case of GRIN: I'm far from the smartest in the room who believes that this industry will flourish in the next few years, and the next quarter will be better than the previous one due to seasonality. All this can already be reflected in the price. However, why the company is worth only a little more than 3x of its earnings remains a mystery to me. Perhaps my reasoning about the prosperity of the industry is wrong and soon the charter rates will collapse - only this can explain such low market multiples of Grindrod Shipping (and most of its peers).

Anyway, I don't think it's the case. At least based on the information that we have on hand, it's unlikely to happen shortly. Therefore, I propose to buy out the recent dip, as many have already done - while I was writing the article, the price managed to grow by more than 2.5%. The upside, however, is still there, so I recommend going LONG on GRIN at its current price levels.