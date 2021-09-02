Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As most of my followers likely already know, I try to focus on banks that are clear investment opportunities today or ones that have solid operations and would offer great investment returns should a cheaper valuation present itself.

Given my self-selecting need for investments to include a long-term, sustainable operational performance requirement, a lot of Northeast United States based banks just don’t make the cut (in my opinion). The Northeast is overbanked and deposit costs are much too high. While there could be tremendous value created over the long term by combining two separate banks via a merger, it’s difficult to see a large swath of Northeast banks all doing well in the long-run.

With that rather unintentional draconian precursor, I do believe there are a few small banks that can carve out a niche and continue to succeed for many years to come. In my opinion, Damariscotta, Maine, based The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) fits the bill well.

Since the bank is a pure play on the Maine economy, it's pretty unlikely that a large portion of my followers have heard of it. To give a little background, FNLC operates 17 branches all along the Atlantic coast. It has $2.45 billion in terms of assets and $1.6 billion in loans.

Like many banks its size, it has a large portion of its balance sheet dedicated to real estate. In total, 33% is based on commercial real estate, 33% is dedicated term residential (also known as mortgages), 18% is related to C&I, with the remaining 16% spaced across construction, home equity lines, and general consumer.

I am bullish on the shares for the combination of two reasons. First, when looking at its valuation, one can see that it currently trades at 1.6x price to tangible book value per share. When looking back over the last couple of years, today’s valuation appears rather cheap when compared to its historic averages - which leads me to my second reason, the positive operational outlook. While the bank has historically generated ROA results of just over 1.0%, I believe the future earnings power is likely to increase. In summary, the bank is likely to be more profitable at a cheaper valuation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Results Drive Future Earnings

Since this bank has flown under the sell-side research radar, there is no “consensus estimate” for comparison purposes. In my mind, I believe that to be a good thing. It gives management the opportunity to appropriately invest in the future rather than continuously try to juice earnings and limit long-term investment needs.

When starting at the top of the income statement, one can see there was a slight decrease in net interest income. While not the best way to start a bullish investment thesis, I think investors need to realize the $150K linked quarter shortcoming was actually up vs. linked quarter after you back out PPP related income. In fact, it was up more than $460K from first quarter levels.

That said, while its average earning asset base has continued to increase, the margin has come down slightly. When looking forward to the next few quarters, I believe the margin is likely to slip another 5 to 10 basis points. While not overly worrisome, the shrinking PPP loan balances are going to have diminishing forgiveness income streams, which has helped prop up recent results. In my mind, if loan yields can continue to hold near current levels, my margin compression estimate is likely to prove too conservative.

In fact, if loan growth can continue to grow at the pace it has been, I believe FNLC could see 12% loan growth for the full year. While a large portion of the growth has been buoyed by commercial real estate and construction loans, it remains broad based in terms of positive momentum.

Spread revenue is the large component to the bank’s total revenue, especially when compared to fee revenue. In fact, fee income only makes up about 20% to 25% of overall revenue. That being said, it too has seen continued success relative to the same quarter last year. I bring up last year, rather than last quarter, because FNLC has such a high dependency on mortgage. As many of my followers already know, mortgage can have extreme levels of seasonality which makes linked quarter comparisons rather "apples vs. oranges" in nature.

In terms of positive fee income momentum; I believe the bank is likely to replace a lot of its slowing mortgage revenue void with stronger debit card revenue and wealth management fees. While neither is likely to fully fill the entire gap, both are showing strong, yet sustainable improvements. All told, future fee income is likely to be around current levels for the foreseeable future.

Finally, the last area I wanted to touch on was credit soundness. While some investors might have reservations to a smaller, northeast bank with large commercial real estate concentrations, I would point out the strong loan loss reserve level. In fact, non-performing loans (to total loans) has decreased from 0.57% to 0.44% over the last year.

In my mind, its current reserve ratio (ratio = reserve / total loans) of 1.07% is notably stronger than necessary. In fact, I would not be surprised to see management run a negative loan loss provision through the income statement to lower future levels. That said, this management team has been strong stewards of capital and the more likely scenario is if the bank simply grows loans into its outsized reserves (thus lowering the ratio through positive loan growth).

Concluding Thoughts

I do not believe I am breaking any new ground when I say that this bank has flown under the radar. It's a very small bank, has no sell-side research coverage, and trades with minimal volume. With that all being said, I continue to believe that this bank is primed to continue to grow its tangible book value faster than peers. In terms of operational excellency, FNLC has been quite consistent in term of its financial metrics.

When looking to the future, I believe this bank can continue to grow tangible book value by high-single-digit, if not low-double-digit, percentages over the next handful of years. If that were to play out, it would likely outperform the banking index.

While I don’t find it difficult to be bullish on the bank, I would warn investors that there is limited liquidity in the shares. When there is limited trading volume, there is typically a higher level of volatility in market downturns. That said, if you are investing for the long-haul, I believe this is a bank that deserves a small spot in most investment portfolios.