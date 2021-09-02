Alexey Zakirov/iStock via Getty Images

FTI's Short And Long-term Plans

TechnipFMC's (NYSE:FTI) new business comes mostly from the Subsea segment, where it has invested significantly over the past few years. In recent times, some of its large customers have started implementing the Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI technologies. I expect higher installation and services activity and a general rise in the margin will continue to benefit it in the near term. Sensing the recovery, the company's management has recently raised its FY2021 revenue and operating income guidance. It has partnered with other companies to optimize its renewable energy capacity and develop a standardized solution for large-scale hydrogen production from renewable wind resources.

FTI still faces a couple of challenges: the inherent uncertainty in the current environment, which delayed the large-scale adoption of its technologies, and a relapse of the Coronavirus attack that may curtail energy demand. Nonetheless, the growth factors will remain dominant, which will lead to a free cash flow improvement in FY2021. Also, the company looks to deleverage its balance sheet. The stock is reasonably valued at this level. I think medium-term investors may look to buy the stock for a steady return.

Backlog And Outlook

So, the key trend coming out of the study of the FTI's principal business in 2021 is the company's focus on the iEPCI (integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation) projects, primarily in the Subsea segment. In my previous article, I discussed much of the company's 2019 order growth came from increased adoption of iEPCI and the continued strength in LNG and downstream project sanctioning. Approximately 81% of the company's total inbound orders ($1.6 billion) were from this segment after Q2 2021. During the quarter, it executed the first iEPCI in Brazil. It also announced an award from Equinor for the Kristin Sør field. The project involving the Deep Arctic fleet, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also received an award from Petrobras (PBR) to supply production equipment, installation services, and intervention support. In FY2021, the company expects Subsea orders to reach $4.0 billion, which means it expects another $1.2 billion in inbound orders in this segment in 2H 2021.

In Surface technologies, inbound orders went up by 32% in Q2. The growth was higher in the international markets as the completion activities started moving up in 2021, led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar. Even the North Sea, Americas, and China showed improvements. The overall completion activities increased by 19% in Q2 in the US compared to the previous quarter. In 2H 2021, the company expects further order growth compared to 1H 2021. Increased market activity, the market penetration of new technologies, and its manufacturing capability expansion in Saudi Arabia can lead to higher-order growth in the coming quarters.

Business Restructuring

FTI has been readjusting its business portfolio by selling and acquiring businesses or stakes in ownership. Following the sale of a majority stake in Technip Energies, one of its key segments, in April 2021, it sold a further 9% interest in the company in July. In July, it acquired the remaining 49% of shares in TIOS AS, a joint venture between TechnipFMC and Island Offshore. TIOS provides fully integrated riserless light well intervention services. Also, in July, it partnered with Loke Marine Minerals to develop technologies for the extraction of seabed minerals. Such marine minerals can meet the increasing demand for metals used in electric vehicle batteries and clean energy technologies. So, the restructuring process will help FTI tap into the potential renewable energy boom.

LNG Price Stabilizes

In the past year, the US LNG export price has increased by ~18% until May 2021, according to EIA. A higher LNG price follows an increase in ethane demand as it proliferated both domestically and through exports for the past several years. More recently, the average send-out from LNG export terminals increased. I think the LNG price will stay strong in the near term.

A New Business Order

FTI, like most of the other energy companies, is diversifying into the renewable energy space to remain competitive. Its Deep Purple solution provides for technology development and integration capabilities that convert renewable energy into hydrogen. Recently, it announced a partnership with Portuguese energy utility EDP to develop a new offshore wind power system for green hydrogen production. Since the company has expertise in Subsea engineering, it plans to integrate it with the renewable energy capability and develop a standardized solution for large-scale hydrogen production from renewable wind resources.

Subsea Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI's Subsea segment revenue remained nearly unchanged in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021. The segment operating income, however, more than doubled during this period. Higher installation and services activity and a general rise in margin led to the operating income growth, while lower project activity mitigated revenue growth. Strong order growth, as discussed earlier, indicates steady revenue growth visibility in this segment in 2H 2021. As of now, the US rig count has gone up by 8% compared to the Q2-end. Since June, the international rig count has been relatively resilient, although it is up by 13% compared to the beginning of 2021. Despite the advances, we may see renewed concerns over the recoup of the Coronavirus attack during the rest of the year, which can curtail energy demand growth.

During Q2, the management raised the FY2021 revenue guidance to $5.2 billion - $5.5 billion compared to the guidance range of $5.0 - $5.4 billion set earlier. The adjusted EBITDA guidance for the segment has been increased to a range of 10% to 12%. However, the company also expects the net interest expense and tax provision for the year to increase, which can dent the net margin for FY2021.

Surface Technologies Segment: Analyzing Recent Performance

FTI's Surface Technologies segment exhibited strong performance in Q2 2021. A quarter ago, the segment revenues increased by ~12%, while the operating income increased by 57%. Higher activity in North America increased international services, and strong project execution contributed to the revenue and income rise. Inbound orders in the segment also increased as demand went up in the Middle East, the North Sea, and North America.

Cash Flows and Balance Sheet

FTI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved sharply and reversed to a positive ($162 million) in 1H 2021 compared to the negative CFO A year ago. Although revenues increased moderately in this period, benefits from the timing differences on project milestones and improved working capital management led to the rise in CFO. On top of that, capex, too, decreased, leading to a significant free cash flow growth in 1H 2021 versus a year ago. In FY2021, its projected capex is below $250 million, or at least 14% lower than FY2020. So, with a higher CFO and a lower capex, I expect FCF to improve in FY2021.

FTI's debt-to-equity ratio (0.60x) is lower than its peers' (SLB, BKR, HAL) average of 1.12x. It reduced its net debt following a net inflow of $258 million to sell a portion of its ownership stake in Technip Energies. Plus, it repaid the $200 million outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility. Overall, the company's net debt was reduced by $155 million In Q2 compared to Q1. On August 31, the company repurchased $250 million long-term debt that will be funded from cash in hand.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

FTI's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is sharper than its peers because its EBITDA is expected to fall more sharply than its peers in the next year. This should typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (3.9x) is lower than its peers' (SLB, BKR, and HAL) average of 13.5x. Compared to its peers, I think the stock is reasonably valued at this level.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, ten analysts rated FTI a "buy" in August (includes "very bullish"), while 10 recommended a "hold" or "neutral." Only one of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $10.5, which yields ~60% returns at the current price.

What's The Take On FTI?

Over the past several quarters, FTI has invested significantly in Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI technologies. While the technologies are robust, the uncertainty in the energy market delayed its large-scale adoption in the market. During Q2, however, we note that large customers like Equinor and Petrobras have started implementing the technology.

Most of the company's inbound orders are from Subsea projects. FTI has been readjusting its business portfolio by selling and acquiring businesses or stakes in ownership. Following its majority stake sell in Technip Energies, it picked up interests in another joint venture. To tap into the renewable industry, it partnered with another company to develop technologies for the extraction of seabed minerals. Given the positive changes in the energy environment since the start of 2021, it has marginally raised its FY2021 revenue and operating income guidance. The company's cash flows improved while capex decreased, indicating that its FCF improves in FY2021. Its net debt fell after the sell-off of Technip Energies, as the company looks to reduce its debt level. Over the medium term, I expect returns from the stock price to strengthen.