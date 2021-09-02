metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

When I published my ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) article, I was bullish because I saw in the numbers a company that was highly underappreciated, undervalued, and whose shares could relatively quickly appreciate according to my valuations, which I noted to be fairly optimistic. As readers are likely aware, the latest numbers WISH put out last week have the market seeing otherwise.

Shares have plunged 28% since the earnings release, and are trading at an all-time low, down 71% from IPO price. It's safe to say WISH hasn't been a successful IPO.

I consider WISH's narrative to be comparable to that of Sunbelt Nursery, detailed by Peter Lynch in "Beating the Street". Sunbelt had IPO'd at 8.50 and by years end had dropped to $5 a share on a bad quarter. The company still had significant cash, no debt, and was trading at a significant discount to peers. Obviously, WISH is not in the same situation (Sunbelt's sour quarter was a result of freakish weather as opposed to the business model, and wasn't burning cash), but Lynch's philosophy of looking past quarterly noise is one I normally adhere to.

However, an equally important and opposing sentiment is echoed in Keynes' famous proverb:

"When the facts change, I change my mind."

One of the easiest mistakes to make is refusing to change your mind. So in this article, I analyze WISH and its quarterly results from a clean slate, with both philosophies in mind, to determine a course of action.

Review of Recent Developments

I begin by looking at the Q2 numbers and earnings call. The biggest hit was clearly the quarterly revenue of 656M, a 6% YOY decline. As I mentioned in the first article, WISH's number one priority should be to grow revenues, at least at the same pace as the rest of e-commerce to generate free cash flow and justify my valuation.

Obviously, Q2 2020 was an outlier in WISH's favor owing to the pandemic and increased stay-at-home shopping, but even management didn't anticipate such a hit, having guided for 3% YOY growth. The "bright" side is that WISH has shown revenues to not be completely dependent on the pandemic, as Q2 '21 revenue (reopening) is up 50% from Q1 '20 (before the pandemic). Also, logistics revenue is up 126% YOY, possibly indicating merchants are warming up to WISH. However, investors should demand more marketplace revenue growth from the company, considering it's a growth story dependent on increasing market share.

So what caused this revenue drop? Management blames macro trends:

"From a macro perspective, affecting rates increased and stay-at-home orders began to ease over the past few months. Daily user activity and active buyers on our platform declined more than we anticipated. This was particularly true in the U.S., France, and Italy, three of our largest markets. In fact, we saw a 13% reduction in app installs and a 15% reduction in average time spent on our platform globally from the second quarter of 2020."

Now, Q2 overall wasn't awesome for the e-commerce industry as in-person shopping returned. But competitors like Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) managed to increase revenue YOY (27% and 14%, respectively), so blaming economic trends alone isn't an excuse. Clearly, this is a WISH-specific problem.

Management above seems to imply the 13% reduction in app installs to derive from macro factors, but I see this more as a symptom of problems in the business model, which I'll address later. The app install drop-off is massive, and it reveals maintaining user engagement to be more of a problem than anticipated.

It seems this diminishing of engagement is a result of management tinkering with marketing expenses. Sales & Marketing costs this quarter was only 60% of revenue, opposed to 67% of revenue in FY 2020, and on decreased revenue.

Management chopped down on sales and marketing expenses significantly this quarter, and it didn't pay off. Furthermore, a dollar spent on S&M expenses this year wasn't as efficient as a dollar spent last year, as advertising costs and CPM jumped up to 50%. This, in conjunction with iOS related privacy changes also drove down LTV/CAC. To sum, S&M expense being down 10% YOY and sales dropping 6% YOY suggest that revenue is more dependent on advertising than WISH executives and investors assumed.

The next important figures come from user statistics:

"And then, once we saw this reduction in retention and increase in cost of acquiring new customers, we adjusted our user acquisition strategy. So as a result of these factors, Q2 MAUs were down 22% year-over-year and active buyers were actually down 44%, year-over-year. And this trend actually continued into July as MAUs are down 9%, even compared to June. So, we do plan to reinvest in growth once we see improvements in user engagement trends. But until then, we think that spending on low retention buyers is not a good strategy for us."

This MAU decline is more concerning than the slight drop in revenue. A 44% drop in active buyers is massive, and there's clearly more to the story than users shopping less online. Again, the numbers show likely troubled marketing this quarter. But more importantly, the sizeable drop shows the impact that cutting marketing has on user retention and attraction.

Marketing has always been the necessary difference between WISH and other e-commerce sites as a direct result of a value-consumer-oriented business model, and Q2 has proven to investors that this can't change for a while.

Source: Company 10-Q Filing

Taking a look at operating expenses other than S&M, we see product development and general and administrative were both up significantly YOY-126% and 257%, respectively. I consider the G&A increase to be a one-off, or at least not an expense that will trend into future quarters since it was primarily the result of stock compensation and lease impairment.

Product development expenses, however, may continue to be high in the short term as management takes measures to improve app quality. For example, WISH has decided to implement a new quality score system to hold merchants accountable through user feedback, and fixing latency issues. These costs in addition to the possible revamping of marketing should mean contracting margins over the next few quarters.

What's Changing, and What Needs To

The positives from the past quarter seem to be more qualitative than quantitative, which isn't great from an investor standpoint. Promises and business model changes are speculative by nature and show that the company has more work to do than previously suggested.

The most important measures that need to be taken concern advertising. As mentioned in the above section, management toyed with marketing expense this quarter and in doing so, demonstrated that user acquisition and retention are significantly tied to it.

Source: Statista (France)

Pictured above are WISH's monthly downloads in France. While consumer retention has always been a touchy subject for WISH investors due to the app's reputation, the downloads (despite trending downward) seemed to be enough to sustain revenue growth, and the decline seemed to be the innocuous result of a growing app. But we've just learned this isn't enough, since consumer retention isn't strong enough to handle decreasing acquisitions.

Source: Statista (Netherlands)

Therefore, WISH needs to streamline and maximize efficiency in advertising. The company's advertising to date has mainly just been to slap the logo wherever consumers' eyes go, such as the LA Lakers jerseys, boxing rings, and TikTok backgrounds. This tactic worked when WISH was rapidly gaining users and recognition, as evidenced above by the spike in monthly downloads in the Netherlands (Lakers deal and McGregor-Mayweather were both mid-2017).

However, now that more users are familiar with WISH and its reputation, advertising needs to address quality problems and prove strategy development. Influencers actually using WISH products, for example, is a good first step since it tells marketplace users that products are of quality. But WISH can be even more open about problems consumers have faced by acknowledging the company's reputation and showing proof of marketplace upgrades.

Next, WISH's newly adopted strategy of focusing on user retention as opposed to acquisition needs to pan out. WISH's approach to this is through enhancing product quality and variety across merchants, decreasing app latency and bugs, and leaning into "social commerce" for further gamification.

This is what seems to be the Street's main concern and justification for a short-term price drop, since this strategy may take a few quarters to really benefit the platform. WISH should have enough cash (currently 1.4B) to weather this storm, but only if efforts are relatively successful. Eventual share dilution is a possibility here to raise proceeds if cash runs out.

Re-Valuation

WISH's new strategy of user retention means profitability and positive operating cash flow are likely out of the picture for now. Given lower revenue CAGR expectations, it's therefore also possible that WISH continues to trade at a discount, which is not something I included in my original valuation.

Another key difference is 2021 revenue-figures should be significantly lower than before, as the company isn't providing guidance at this time but expects a continued decline through the year, as ad spend was cut down in July. This marketing slash isn't what I anticipated, but will now be forced to take into account.

Source: Author, using company data

Pictured above is a revised revenue forecast, which is significantly more conservative than my previous forecast. Sales are projected to break about even this year and decline slightly in 2022 as management executes and slowly transitions toward focusing on user retention. This focus on business strategy in the short term will likely result in WISH lagging the rest of e-commerce growth-wise-not something I could have foreseen before quarterly results.

Expenses are trickier to predict since most of management's plans appear abstract. For example, the cost of revenue in Q2 and Q1 this year was higher than expected, consuming above 40% of revenue. Management attributes this to increased volume of logistics services which is plausible given its success (up to 35% of revenue in Q2, opposed to 20% for FY 2020). Further expanding logistics services and focus on user retention will likely continue to consume revenue, so I forecasted the cost of revenue and product development to increase in dollar figures, but still significantly more of a percentage of overall revenue than 2019.

Source: Author, using company data

The mentioned alterations are reflected in the above modeled income statement. This time around, EPS isn't forecasted to be positive anytime soon. Similarly, free cash flow won't live up to the expectations of my prior forecast. For these reasons, I find it more difficult to conduct meaningful DCF and PEG valuations. I could forecast out further years, but there's so much that could go wrong or right for WISH over the next few years that are significantly hard to predict. WISH was always a risky investment due to the competitive industry it operates in and especially because of the niche consumer demographic that requires lower quality merchandise.

However, we can create an approximate price/sales valuation to roughly estimate if WISH has potential for capital appreciation.

Note that in my previous article, I used a ratio similar to the online retail industry average of 4.5x to evaluate WISH. However, now it's more likely that the stock continues to trade around its summer 2021 average of 2x as pictured above since the market can justify a discount.

Source: Author, using company data

With the 4-year revenue forecast shown above and discounting with a calculated WACC of ~7.3%, I calculate that WISH could be trading around $7.80 a share on a price/revenue basis. This is calculated by taking 2024's expected revenue, multiplying by the average P/S multiple of ~2x, and dividing by 624 million shares outstanding. This yields a price of $9.93 for 2025 and discounting with WACC yields $7.81 today.

Conclusion

I consider WISH to be fairly valued, with some upside, and consider it a Hold. My valuation is conservative and rightly so considering the newfound high uncertainty regarding the success of business model implementation. If WISH succeeds in improving consumer sentiment regarding products, then the stock can appreciate significantly in conjunction with resulting business model improvement. On the flip side, the past quarter's performance can't continue. Until now, WISH MAU's haven't left the app in numbers or given significant reason for revenue to fall. Therefore, I now consider WISH to have some value at its current approximately fairly valued price point, but it's no longer plausible to expect FCF or EPS stability any time soon.