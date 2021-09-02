Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of consulting firm Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP), we can see that shares once more are coming up against long-term resistance at just over the $16 level. In fact, when we look at the company's track record over the past decade of 1.4% annual average top-line growth and flat growth in net profit, the long-term chart is actually a solid read on the fortunes of this company. However, due to robust cash-flow generation during this time period, management has been able to consistently bring down the share count which obviously has been beneficial for shareholders. To this effect, earnings per share have actually grown by approximately 4% on average every year over the past decade.

Whether price can break out above resistance on this attempt remains to be seen. It is clear though that momentum is on the company's side. Shares have rallied approximately 25% over the past six months and buying volume trends remain strong. Furthermore, the company announced beats in both its top- and bottom-line numbers in its recent fourth quarter. Earnings per share came in at $0.80 on revenues of $172.32 million. On that earnings call, the CEO talked up the enterprise objectives which definitely have the potential to move the needle for the company if implemented successfully. These include an upgrade to the core ERP system, commercialisation of digital strategies, sales growth through the leveraging of the likes of the Veracity, HUGO & Countsy offerings, strict cost control measures as well as the strengthening of the core RGP brand.

Momentum is set to continue in the first quarter of this current fiscal year with top-line growth expected to come in at an excellent 20%. When one takes this growth rate into account and couples it with the growth, we are seeing in the likes of Veracity (which will undoubtedly improve retention rates), the roadmap to the above-mentioned breakout becomes a whole lot clearer.

Furthermore, trends in some of the key financial metrics which make up the dividend can also offer some insights on where shares may be headed long-term in RGP. Recently management announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 which means the forward yield presently comes in at 3.52%. Although RGP's 4-year average dividend yield comes in slightly higher at 4.29%, the present yield of 3.52% remains well ahead of what you can pick up in this sector (1.33%).

In terms of dividend growth, the quarterly pay-out has remained at $0.14 per quarter for nine straight quarters now so near-term growth rates are basically flat. If we go back further in time, however, we see that the dividend has increased by 4.55% on average per year over the past three years and 6.43% on average annually over the past five years. To see if the drop in growth is a reflection on poorer cash-flow visibility, we go to the cash-flow statement.

Over the past four quarters, $40 million was generated in operating cash-flow of which $4 million was used for capex purposes. The company's cash balance actually shrank by $21 million during this time period due to $18 million going to shareholders in the form of dividends and $45 million towards the company's debt-load. Since $36 million was the trailing free cash flow number, the payout ratio of just over 50% remains attractive from a safety perspective and actually comes in below RGP's 5-year average of 60.75%.

Long-term debt in RGP now comes in at a much lower $43 million which is really going to help the interest coverage ratio and debt to equity ratio in upcoming quarters. In fact, shareholder equity increased by $26 million overall in the company's latest fiscal year which is another indicator that shares are finally ready to break out of their long-term consolidation zone. Another strong indicator is valuation as the company's forward sales multiple of 0.74 means turnover is expected to increase by roughly 12% over the next twelve months. Suffice it to say, all of the above trends point to much stronger Resources Connection which is why we believe there is a strong probability that the market will price shares higher here in due course.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe the long-term bullish triangle on the technical chart has plenty of merit. The company's sales remain cheap and are growing, the balance sheet is getting stronger and the dividend remains in a very solid place. We look forward to continued coverage.