When I wrote my first article on modular power solutions Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) I really liked their proprietary product line - especially the fact that Nvidia (NVDA) was using the company's products on some of its leading edge products (see Vicor: Powering Nvidia's New A100 Tencore Core GPU). However, at that time the stock was trading at a forward P/E=80x which seemed quite high in comparison to VICR's revenue growth (the most recent quarter had shown only an 11.7% yoy increase in revenue). In comparison to some software companies that were trading at the same valuation but delivering much strong growth (not to mention superior free-cash-flow...), I figured I would rate the company "Neutral" and wait for a pull-back before buying shares. Big mistake. VICR kept working higher and its latest quarterly earnings proved why my critics were absolutely correct: dramatically improved margins. As a result, I am capitulating and upgrading Vicor to "Bullish".

Investment Thesis - Fast Growing Markets

Vicor makes leading-edge proprietary modular power components that have superior performance and power density attributes. It sells those components into some of the fastest growing global markets:

These markets include high performance computing ("HPC"), EVs, data centers, robots, unmanned aerial vehicles ("UAVs"), and application specific AI/ML algorithm accelerators - just to name a few.

Vicor's products (some of which are shown above) are distributed globally through leading channels like Arrow, Digi-Key, and Mouser Electronics. Most power distribution systems deploy a number of Vicor's modules in order to deliver power efficiently from the power lines all the way down to the processor or component level. A sample and simple schematic of such a power scheme is shown below for a typical AI Compute Center:

Note Vicor's products are first used to convert high-voltage AC to lower voltage DC (48V) and then for "bridging" (48V-12V) and ultimately to deliver high-current at the device level. These products distribute power in these systems efficiently and cleanly (i.e. no noise in the system) and with a smaller footprints than do its competitors.

EVs are another large TAM opportunity for Vicor. As I reported in my recent Seeking Alpha article on the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV):

While global EV registrations increased by more than 40% in 2020, EVs were still less than 5% of new cars sold, highlighting substantial room for further adoption.

EVs are obviously another huge market for Vicor to exploit. Management believes its potential content is in a range of $50-$720 per EV (see slide 37 of the June Shareholder Presentation).

Strong Margin Growth

Vicor's Q2 earnings report in July was a real stunner (at least to me). GAAP EPS of $0.43/share beat the consensus estimate by $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.4 million - up 34.9% yoy and up 7.4% sequentially.

But what got me was the very strong margin: gross margin of $49.9 million (52.3% of revenue) was up 64.7% from Q2 of last year, significantly faster than revenue growth, and as a percentage of revenue was up two-full percentage points from the previous quarter.

Vicor CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli commented on the quarter:

Q2 revenues and gross margins reflected strong demand improved manufacturing efficiencies. Vertical integration of power packaging processes and increased capacity in expanded facilities are on track for completion by Q1 '22, setting the stage for reduced factory cycle time, greater operational efficiency and significant margin expansion in 2022. Anticipating the need for even higher levels of performance in 48V power systems for AI and automotive applications, we are completing development of next generation components and processes that will enable considerably higher power density, scalability and bandwidth.

As can be seen in the above below, VICR increased revenue by $22.6 million yet total operating expenses grew by only $1.6 million:

That's incredible.

Going Forward

At this point, it is clear that VICR is disrupting the power distribution infrastructure in fast growing markets like HPC in data-centers and EVs.

Go-forward comments from CFO Jamie Schmidt on the Q2 conference call:

Bookings momentum continued in Q2 with book-to-bill well above 1 and with one-year backlog increasing sequentially from Q1. Turning to our outlook for the third quarter of 2021, we expect increased revenue growth in Advanced Products, offset by an anticipated decline in Brick Products revenue. We continue to address the sources of gross margin pressure and are forecasting improvement in product level profitability. Further, we do not anticipate any meaningful increases in operating expenses. While substantial further improvements in gross margin will have to await production from our new vertically integrated factory. We expect incremental revenue to drive earnings per share, given the scalability of our operating model.

Not sure why Schmidt referenced the book-to-bill ratio without saying exactly what it was ... and he responded to a question about exactly that on the call:

On the bookings front, what we decided is there's a lot of dynamics in the bookings number on a three-month basis. And our feeling is that directional indications around book-to-bill are appropriate to help the analysts and the investor community understand the business. It's just - it's a function of lead time and backlog and churn. So we feel like it's dynamic and we're going with a relative comparison to book-to-bill of one, which is actually more than many other companies provide.

On further questioning about guidance, CEO Vinciarelli stuck with VICR's earlier guidance for ~7% revenue growth for the remainder of the year, growth being throttled by capacity constraints, and a 55% gross margin target by year-end. The result is that a large percentage of 2H revenue growth is going to drop directly to the bottom line.

Add it all up, and VICR is on the cusp of a dramatic increase in profitability, with EPS estimates of $1.66/share this year, $2.44/share next year, and pushing $5/share in 2026.

At today's close (Wednesday) of $123.72, that equates to a FY22 forward P/E=50.7x.

However, note that analysts have consistently underestimated VICR's earnings power (just as I did):

That being the case, it would not be surprising to see VICR continue to beat consensus estimates going forward.

Risks

Global supply chains are still disrupting manufacturers and customers - especially those relying on semiconductors - and also due to covid-19 related plant closures.

The balance sheet is rock-solid. VICR ended Q2 with no long-term debt and $230.2 million in cash. That's impressive given the capacity expansions the company has been building.

The company has a strong patent portfolio to protect itself from IP infringement.

Lastly, the market is still at or near all-time highs. VICR is still highly valued, and the stock would likely take a hit in any sharp market correction.

Summary & Conclusion

Vicor's dramatic increase in margins has (finally...) convinced me: I am changing my rating from "Neutral" to "Bullish". The company has obviously disrupted the markets it participates in with its proprietary leading-edge products because they offer distinct competitive advantages (higher efficiency, higher power density, low-noise). Better still, the markets VICR sells into are some of the largest and fastest growing global markets (EVs & data centers HPC - just to name two). VICR has a bright future as far as the eye can see.

I'll end with a long-term price chart of VICR's stock, which is up 42% over the past year. As you can see, there have been a few pull-backs over the past year - any of which offered excellent entry points: