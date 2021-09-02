Aleksandra Zlatkovic/E+ via Getty Images

I have owned Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) for two years now and I added significantly to my position in the lockdown/pandemic sell-off in the first quarter of last year. It is one of my investment plays for what I think will benefit from the continued exodus from large, highly taxed cities like Chicago, San Francisco and New York City to exurbs which offer more living space (and thus more square footage that needs to be furnished), lower taxes, better public schools and a more relaxed lifestyle. This migration has been going on for years but has been made even more possible by the significant growth of the "virtual" workforce which can live and work most anywhere (which was highlighted during the lockdowns). Today, we take an in-depth look at the company, its valuations and recent results.

Company Overview

Hooker Furniture is located in Virginia and the company designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture across almost every segment of the home furnishings segment. The stock currently trades for just over $32.00 a share and sports an approximate market cap of $380 million.

Source: Company Presentation

First Quarter Results

On June 4th, the company posted Q1 results. Hooker easily beat both top and bottom line expectations. The firm posted a profit of 78 cents a share, more than 50 cents above the consensus. Net operating income came in at $12.2 million which is a far cry from $45.4 million loss in the same quarter a year. It should be noted that this loss was due to non-cash impairment charges related to a write-down of goodwill and tradenames in the Home Meridian segment and goodwill in the Shenandoah division which was triggered by the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenues came in at just above $160 million which were up 55% from the same period a year ago and some 20% above 1Q2019 when the economy was humming along before the coronavirus outbreak. Q1 sales were more than $40 million above expectations. Both the quarterly revenues and net income were all-time highs for Hooker, which is impressive given the disruptions of the past year and a half.

The company's CEO add these encouraging comments within the first quarter press release.

"The strengthening of our product line over the past two-plus years including an expanding lifestyle collection focus and a renewed emphasis on our value proposition within our various categories has begun to significantly affect our top and bottom-line performance."

Source: Company Presentation

The company's Hooker Branded Segment led the way with an 89% sales increase. Meridian and Domestic Upholstery segments also both reported 46% sales increases versus the prior year period.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Despite a nearly $400 million market cap, Hooker Furniture gets little coverage on the Street. The only analyst rating I can find on HOFT over the past year is from Sidoti on December 3rd when they maintained their Buy rating on the shares and lifted their price target on the stock from $34 to $42 a share.

The company's balance sheet is in good shape ending the first half of the year with just over $60 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt.

Verdict

In a market I consider overvalued, HOFT is a solid value especially given its recent growth. The stock sells for right at 9 times expected FY2021 profits. Given more than 15% of the company's market cap is represented by the net cash on the company's balance sheet, the equity is even cheaper than that.

In addition, Q2 earnings should post very soon which could be a catalyst for the shares especially if the company delivers another beat like it did in the first quarter. The company's Meridian division delivered over 45% sales growthy y/y last quarter. And this was despite significant challenges with supply out of Asia thanks to the current global bottleneck in supply chains. As those issues get resolved, that could be an additional tailwind for the company. Add in a 2.2% dividend yield, there is a lot to like about Hooker Furniture at current trading levels.

