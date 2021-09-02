Raise a Glass to FRDM!

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Alpha Architect ETF Trust - Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM) (sometimes referred to herein as the "Fund," "FRDM" or the "ETF") seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index (the "Index"). According to the summary prospectus:

The Index is designed to track the performance of a portfolio of approximately 100 equity securities listed in emerging market countries... [C]ountry inclusion and weights are determined based on quantified data covering 79 personal and economic freedom factors. Factors are categorized into three main types of freedoms: the rights to life (such as absence of terrorism, human trafficking, torture, and political detentions), liberty (such as rule of law, due process, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly), and property (such as marginal tax rates, access to international trade, business regulations, established monetary and fiscal institutions, and size of government). A quantitative model is used to weigh the countries based on human and economic freedom metrics... Securities within countries are then selected based upon market capitalization ("market cap") and liquidity metrics (90-day average daily volume of shares traded on a public exchange or "Market Liquidity") and are subsequently market cap-weighted. The Index excludes state owned enterprises ("SOE") from the security selection process. Country Selection and Weighting Eligible Emerging Markets are then freedom-weighted by its composite freedom score ("Freedom Score"). This score determines each Emerging Market's inclusion and weight in the index. The Freedom Score is derived using a combination of 76 quantified personal and economic freedom variables compiled by the Cato Institute, Fraser Institute, and Friedrich Naumann Foundation, independent third-party think-tanks.... As of January 19th, 2021, the following ten Emerging Markets were included in the Index: Taiwan, South Korea, Chile, Poland, South Africa, Philippines, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil (each, an "Index Market"). At the conclusion of this step, the country weights are established. Based on the Index rules, the higher a given Emerging Market's Freedom Score, the higher its relative weighting in the Index.

This ETF recently piqued my interest as it was recommended by Rob Arnott during an interview he gave with Kitco News. Notably, Rob views emerging markets stock (and bonds) as very undervalued relative to similar asset classes in the United States. [See video of his interview starting around the 11:15 mark.]

The fact that this particular ETF is focused on emerging markets that have higher degrees of freedom also seems to make more sense over a long time horizon. In theory, over the long run, freer markets should, among other things, have (1) a greater potential for sustainable growth, (2) more innovation and adaptability to market trends, and (3) more efficient usage of capital and labor. In a nutshell, FRDM rewards markets of those countries that promote and protect personal and economic freedoms, while excluding countries that fail to promote human freedom.

Moreover, for globally-minded investors that might not want to support countries hostile to the US (e.g., China and Russia), this ETF option makes more sense in terms of making an emerging markets allocation. For me personally, even if the performance of FRDM is not as strong as the EM benchmarks that include authoritarian, anti-American regimes, that's a price I am willing to pay.

In addition to Rob Arnott's endorsement of EM (and FRDM in particular), and the pro-freedom bent of the Fund, legendary investor Jeremy Grantham's recent investment advice has also been decidedly bullish on emerging market assets relative to US assets. In this recent interview, Mr. Grantham highlights why he thinks US assets are in a bubble, and starting around the 35/36 minute mark, why markets outside the US (in particular, emerging markets) offer better value.

Current Portfolio Holdings

As of June 30, 2021, the Fund's top-ten holdings were

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM), 7.32%; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), 6.95%; Bank Central Asia, 3.21%; MediaTek Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF), 3.15%; Bank Pekao SA, 3.10%; Banco De Chile (BCH), 2.91%; Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF), 2.89%; Empresas Copec SA, 2.51%; Falabella SA, 2.50%; and Dino Polska SA (OTCPK:DNOPY), 2.50%.

A list of all the Fund's holdings as of 6/30/2021 can be found here.

Fund Basics

Expense Ratio: 0:49%

Inception Date: May 23, 2019

Fund Advisor: Alpha Architect

Net Assets: $59.9 million (as of 6/30/21)

Performance

The ETF's track record since its inception continues to be very strong. As of June 30, 2021, its net asset value performance is as follows (data from the Fund's Fact Sheet):

3 Month Performance: 3.10%

One Year Performance: 47.25%

Since Inception: 17.58

Returns shown are average annualized total returns, except those for the three-month period, which is cumulative.

With an expense ratio of 0.49%, the cost of owning the Fund is reasonable, particularly in light of the relatively low current level of assets.

Potential Concerns

Risks associated with the Fund are set forth in the Fund's Prospectus. See in particular the Section marked "Principal Risks" starting on page 5. Another risk I see is the inherent politicization of the Fund. Do we all agree on what personal and economic freedoms are? Will the Fund's freedom emphasis change over time? Are the third-party think tanks providing freedom scores trustworthy and above reproach? Whenever politics enters the fray, there is likely to be controversy and questions. For now, however, I think the Fund is on the right course and trust that the Index's founder, Perth Tolle, has the right freedom focus. Her rationale for the Index is as follows, taken from the transcript of her interview with Meb Faber:

So, yeah. I grew up both in China and the U.S. And after college, I went back and lived in Hong Kong for a while and I travelled throughout the mainland while I was in Hong Kong, so I went to Shanghai and Beijing. And I realized the difference that freedom actually made in my life and also in the markets in these countries. And I had a friend in Shanghai. I called her Maggie. But she didn't really have any birth certificate or school records or social security. She just didn't exist on paper. And that's when I realize…because she was not an only child. It was a one-child policy due to the one-child policy, so her parents registered her brother for school and for existence, basically. And she was exact same age as me and we were exactly the same in every other way. And I realized, "Wow, that could have been me." So, I realized, okay, so, freedom matters. These policies matter. This particular policy changed the whole culture of my generation in China. And now they're allowed to have two children and nobody's really having two children. Financial Times just came out with a story last week that China's birth rate is declining. And that's very bad. You know about demographics and how important they are especially in growing economies. And China has the worst demographics situation in the world right now. And a lot of that is due to this one-child policy, and that's pretty much irreversible at this point. So, that was kind of where the seed was planted. And then when I came back to the States, I worked at Fidelity for about 10 years as a financial advisor. And I had clients who were from… I was in the LA market and the Houston market. And so I had a lot of clients from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia. And they told me that… I had a Russian client who said, "I don't want to invest in Russia because it's like funding terrorism." Those are his words, right? So, a lot of clients felt the same way as I did. We wanted to participate in the growth in emerging markets. I think you're one of the few people who really appreciate the emerging markets and the potential there. But we didn't want to be funding some of these less free regimes. And so that's where the idea for FRDM came from."

Concluding Thoughts

I am BULLISH on life, liberty, and property (notwithstanding US political trends to the contrary) and FRDM and think this novel ETF deserves to be considered as part of an EM allocation in a well-diversified portfolio. The expense ratio is reasonable, the performance record is solid thus far, and the goals of the Fund are noble. Moreover, two legendary value investors are constructive on the EM space, and one (Rob Arnott) acknowledged that he is investing in EM via FRDM. In light of my bullishness, I purchased an initial tranche of FRDM on August 30, 2021 at a price of $34.46.

