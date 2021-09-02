PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) shares have fallen over 54% since all-time highs, and over 20% since I wrote my last article about the company. I recommend investors who want to fully understand the business (from America & Europe business plans to future growth & risks) to read that article before.

I wrote the article during July's first week, and my takeaway was:

I sold all my shares at $34.45; I love ChargePoint business model, and I am looking forward to buying the stock in the near term when its price comes down. The market has given us the opportunity of buying ChargePoint stock at $20/$21 three times year to date. I believe we will have another opportunity soon.

I was right; the company has closed at $21 today and has given investors plenty of time to buy it at those prices during August. ChargePoint has been busy. The company has acquired has·to·be for €250M (to be paid in cash and stock) and ViriCiti for €75 million in cash.

Many readers have asked me if I had bought back, I have not yet. There are several reasons, such as allocating money into better opportunities, Fed's decision about tapering could come in September and today's earnings. But most importantly, because there is plenty of time to buy ChargePoint stock. Investors know ChargePoint won't be profitable for some time. Between earnings, inflation-related news or offerings, the company can move +-15% easily. I have no FOMO.

In addition, I have made some adjustments to my DCF model that have reduced my PT.

The acquisitions of has·to·be and ViriCiti prove that management is strongly betting on Europe. has·to·be is a European e-mobility technology provider with a leading European charging software platform. The company has 40,000 networked ports and over 250,000 networked ports through open roaming agreements. This allows them to offer access to 90% of Europe’s publicly accessible charging stations

ChargePoint will benefit a lot from this acquisition. In addition, has·to·be provides ChargePoint with a software platform compatible with many European charging stations and e-mobility services. Having a platform compatible with several stations of different countries is a tremendous advantage for ChargePoint. It's important to clarify that has·to·be manages charging stations through be.ENERGISED, their software platform, they do not own stations. Hence, they are an asset-light business, which is ChargePoint's objective.

The company has a significant share of the market in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Probably, this is highly correlated with having Volkswagen as an investor and key stakeholder.

Martin Klässner, has·to·be CEO, said

Over the past eight years, our talented team has helped lead e-mobility in Europe and attracted a large base of leading brands as customers who rely on our charging software platform every day to meet their technical requirements. Together with the resources of ChargePoint, we will continue in this spirit and achieve even greater scale as the market continues to expand.

Elke Temme, Head of Volkswagen Charging & Energy, said

Our longstanding commitment to e-mobility includes an early investment in has·to·be. We believe ChargePoint and has·to·be together have great potential to drive the adoption of e-mobility.

Overall, excellent acquisition. The acquisition of ViriCiti came after has·to·be acquisition. The company is a provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, such as monitoring battery data, battery health, or driving data to improve efficiency, safety and comfort.

I love the definition from Freek Dielissen (ViriCiti's CEO pre-acquisition) on LinkedIn (MSFT):

ViriCiti offers the IT that makes commercial electric vehicles more reliable. Initially started as a tech company that aimed to improve the daily use of electric buses, ViriCiti now develops systems that enable the use of electric trucks and even passenger vehicles.

Customers include Berlin’s municipal transport service Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe, U.S.-based bus maker Gillig and Deutsche Bahn owned transportation company Arriva.

Valuation

ChargePoint has released today its second quarter earnings report. The company has missed EPS and beat revenue estimates. An increase in Q3 revenue guidance ($60-$65M vs. consensus of $54.71M) and FY revenue guidance ($225-$235M vs. consensus of $206.55M) is driving the euphoria around the stock.

Revenue has grown by 61% to $56.1M, which is excellent. The table below is from Q1.

Segment Q1 2021 Revenue Cost of revenue Gross Margin % of total Revenues Networked charging systems 26800 23742 11.41% 66.1% Subscriptions 10824 5640 47.9% 26.71% Other 2886 1911 33.78% 7.12% Total 40510 31293 22.75% 100%

Updated to Q2:

Segment Q2 2021 Revenue Cost of revenue Gross Margin % of total Revenues Networked charging systems 40874 35384 13.21% 72.83% Subscriptions 12082 7830 35.1% 21.52% Other 3165 2130 32.7% 5.64% Total 56121 45344 19.2% 100%

As you can see, margins have decreased notably in the subscriptions software segment compared to Q1. Also, networked charging systems mounted for 73% of revenue during Q2. That's too much for the lowest margin segment. However, I am not too concerned about this issue, as the financial statements reflect three months ended on July 31, the acquisitions of has·to·be and ViriCity, both software-focused, have not been reflected.

Source: Q2 earnings

If you see this slide, remember that is showing non-GAAP gross margin. I do not like when companies do this, it's like bragging about having positive FCF when your adjusted FCF is negative because of excessive SBC (share-based compensation). Fortunately, management clarifies this on the earnings release:

Second quarter GAAP gross margin was 19.2%, down from 25.8% in the prior year's same quarter primarily as a result of increased stock-based compensation expense, lower regulatory credits, product mix, and increased supply chain costs, partially offset by product cost improvements. Second quarter 1 non-GAAP gross margin, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, was 23.1% compared to 25.7% in the prior year's same quarter.

Of course, this increases the share count. From Q1 earnings release:

As of April 30, 2021, there were 305 million shares of common stock outstanding.

From Q2:

As of July 31, 2021, there were approximately 322 million shares of common stock outstanding.

A 5.5% increase in shares outstanding, ChargePoint is diluting shareholders. I do not like this at all. Cash stays the same, around $610M, as acquisitions have not been accounted for.

Even with the FY guidance raised, and taking the higher estimate ($235M), the company is trading at 28.6x sales, which is a quite steep multiple. Considering the stock is up 14% AH, it will be much higher tomorrow. It makes little sense to buy ChargePoint today. There are a lot better opportunities in the market considering risk/reward. Fed's decision about tapering could come in September and put the stock under $20 easily. The company keeps burning cash, and with the recent acquisitions, it is likely that ChargePoint will do a share offering soon. And today's earnings have not been impressive.

For my DCF model, I have updated the new FY22 guidance. Revenue will grow at a CAGR of 39.6% from FY21 to FY30, higher growth in the early years, then I expect revenue growth to decrease progressively until 2030.

EBITDA & Free Cash Flow estimates have not changed. I am still bullish about their high-margin software business and I believe it could speed up profitability with growing annual recurring revenue.

Obviously, my estimated future shares outstanding have increased. I estimate they will increase by 5% annually. Shares have increased by 5.5% in just a quarter without doing an offering, so I believe I am not being conservative at all.

I want to clarify that this is not a bearish DCF model, it is a bullish DCF model. I estimate ChargePoint will grow revenue at a CAGR of 39.6%, Facebook revenue grew at the same CAGR during the last 10 years. Facebook, one of the best companies in the world that rid the entire social media wave (perhaps the most life-changing industry after the smartphones) since the beginning with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and acquisitions like Instagram & WhatsApp.

Still, my PT is $15, or $12.61 with MOS. Please be aware that the model assumes ChargePoint will grow at an impressive CAGR and will have a flawless software platform that will account for most of the company revenue. If you agree with this, then buy the company at $15 or $12.61.

Takeaway

There is plenty of time to buy ChargePoint stock. FOMO is your worst enemy in today's market. After earnings, I was discussing on Twitter how dangerous and powerful is the high revenue growth narrative, investors see a raise in FY guidance or high revenue growth and close the report. This provokes historic falls in stock prices when companies cannot meet estimates. Investors could prevent this by looking deeper into the company's statements, instead of reading just headlines.

I keep ChargePoint on my watch list and remain vigilant just in case the price drops under $15.