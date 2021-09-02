TennesseePhotographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) paid a $0.8255 per unit quarterly distribution in August 2021, which yields 8.94% relative to the unit price of $36.92 as of September 1, 2021. Sunoco has kept the quarterly distribution, usually paid at the beginning of every February, May, August, and November, at that level since August 2016, through the worst bear market ever experienced by the oil industry (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The per-unit distribution of Sunoco, compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on the company-released sources.

Is Sunoco a decent dividend stock, does the current unit price make sense, and what an income investor should do about it? Below, let's attempt to answer these pressing questions.

What makes a great dividend stock?

Before we delve into Sunoco, it is worth reviewing what makes a great dividend stock.

As I stated here, income investors can use expected total return, i.e., the sum of the dividend yield and dividend growth rate, as a rule of thumb to measure the total return capability of a dividend-paying stock. In that article, I also explained why the metric of the annual payout can be misleading for cyclical dividend payers in assessing dividend reliability. To that end, I emphasized that the presence of an economic moat is imperative to securing a reliable stream of dividends and that it is important to buy with an adequate margin of safety.

These principles in dividend stock picking, which I also explained here and here, may help lower risk for income investors.

Sunoco, the business

Dallas, Texas-headquartered Sunoco LP, incorporated in 2012 and formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is a master limited partnership (aka, MLP), with the general partner being Sunoco GP LLC that is owned by the Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Sunoco purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and integrated oil companies and distributes it to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers, and distributors located in >33 states at ~10,000 sites (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The footprint of Sunoco LP assets, from this source.

Despite the fact it is the largest independent fuel distributor in the U.S. and has a long-term take-or-pay contract with 7-Eleven in place, Sunoco distributes motor fuel only to <7% of all fueling stations across the U.S. According to the NACS, the association for convenience and fuel retailing, there are >150,000 fueling stations across the entire country, with 127,588 of these stations being convenience stores selling fuel (see here).

Besides motor fuel distribution and marketing, Sunoco also operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, food service, and other services in Hawaii and New Jersey. It also leases and subleases real estate properties; and operates terminal facilities on the Hawaiian Islands.

Sunoco Financials

Sunoco was able to grow its business profitably from 2009 to 2018. In January 2018, Sunoco divested its retail stores that used to pull in ~$300 million annually; it then acquired midstream assets in the same year and invested to grow the midstream business organically in the next two years.

The Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 decimated motor fuel sales, which resulted in a 35.5% year-over-year decline in the sales of Sunoco. However, the company still managed to achieve profitability regardless of the pandemic, which speaks volumes of the resilience of Sunoco's business model.

Business is quickly recovering coming into 2021. The revenue for the first quarters of 2021 is only 3.7% below that of the 1H2019 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The revenue (right axis), EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow of Sunoco LP, compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on the company-released sources.

Following the retail divestiture in January 2018, Sunoco has operated a lean, efficient business model. With M&A-driven growth in 2018 and organic growth in 2019 and 2020, the operating expenses have continued to decline, helping adjusted EBITDA grow (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The total operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA of Sunoco, from the same source as Fig. 2.

Is Sunoco a good dividend stock?

Sunoco seems to have some economic moat protecting the business. The long-term take-or-pay contracts with 7-Eleven provide revenue stability. Through M&A and organic growth, it seems to be able to expand the business profitably. Its financial performance in a terrible time such as 2020 implies resilience of the business model. In 2021, the company estimates it needs to spend $45 million of capital on asset maintenance, only 1.22% of the total assets at end-2020, which indicates Sunoco is not capital intensive. Indeed, it achieved an ROIC of 14.48% at a WACC of 8.57% as of August 2021, suggestive of capital efficiency.

The quarterly distribution of $88 million (at $0.8255 per unit) is well covered by the net income and free cash flow. Sunoco made $154 million in net income and generated $134 million in free cash flow in the 1Q2021; it made $166 million in net income and generated $93 million in free cash flow in the 2Q2021. And business is still in the process of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and will probably continue to grow, which may eventually result in an increase in cash distribution.

Even though it has fully recouped the ground lost in the Covid pandemic in terms of the unit price, Sunoco is traded at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.54X and a P/E multiple of 4.62X on a 2Q2021 run-rate basis. As compared with World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), Sunoco is moderately undervalued; as compared with Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), Sunoco is deeply undervalued.

Risk

In my view, the primary uncertainty faced by Sunoco lies in the ongoing energy transition from fossil fuel to renewables. A complete shift to electric vehicles would mean the death of motor fuel logistics. However, the energy transition will likely take many decades rather than several years to accomplish, which making it a remote risk (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The impact of U.S fleet transition in two scenarios, i.e., low EV growth and high EV growth, from the same source as Fig. 2.

Sunoco has made a strategic entry into the midstream space. Beginning 2018, it divested retail assets and moved into terminal assets. It currently has 15 terminals and two transmix processing plants across the U.S. (Fig. 2). The midstream assets complement its expansive fuel distribution network, which may enhance capital efficiency. However, the entry into fuel terminal space puts Sunoco in direct competition with behemoths such as Magellan Midstream Partners, and the jury's still out on the strategic shift.

As of 2Q2021, Sunoco had ~$3.5 billion of net debt, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5X, which is not unusual for a business like Sunoco (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Net debt of Sunoco, compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on the company-released sources.

It is also worth noting that Sunoco, as an MLP, sends out a Schedule K-1 form. An investor will need to take her situation concerning tax brackets and rates into account before choosing to invest in Sunoco.

Income investor takeaways

Sunoco seems to be a solid business protected by an economic moat. Resilient in the Covid pandemic-induced industry downcycle, the company was able to pay cash distributions without a cut, which is impressive. With further M&A and organic growth, it may raise cash distribution down the road.

The stock is currently undervalued relative to peers in terms of P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples, giving new entrants a margin of safety.

Yielding as much as 8.94% and with the cash distribution well covered, Sunoco appears to be a good high-yield income play for an investor who agrees complete decarbonization is still decades away and who does not mind the hassles caused by a K-1 tax form.