Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm acquires and operates consumer food brands in the United States.

SOVO has grown impressively during the pandemic and performed well across all major metrics.

I’ll provide an update when we learn management’s valuation and pricing assumptions.

Company & Products

Louisville, Colorado-based Sovos was founded to acquire and build what it calls 'disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live.'

Management is headed by founder and CEO Todd Lachman, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously an operating partner at private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Michael Angelo's

Rao's Homemade

Noosa finest yoghurt

Birch Benders

Below is a table showing the above four brands with descriptive information:

Sovos has received at least $255 million in equity investment from investors including private equity firm Advent International.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its products through distributors which in turn sell to supermarket and specialty retail stores in the United States.

The firm's largest brand, Rao's, was the 'fastest growing non-confectionary center-of-store food brand above $100 million in tracked retail sales from 2018 to 2020.'

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 17.1% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 22.2% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 24.4%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose slightly to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 1.5 FYE Dec. 26, 2020 1.4

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for pasta sauce was an estimated $13.5 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $17 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in popularity of pasta as a food alternative to other carbohydrate staples and meats.

Also, the use of packaged pasta sauces has become more convenient for time-pressed consumers leading to increased popularity among working class and student consumers.

Below is a historical and projected future market trajectory for the U.S. pasta sauce market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

B&G Foods (BGS)

Barilla

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Conagra (CAG)

Continental Mills

General Mills (GIS)

Amy's Kitchen

Newman's Own

Chobani

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY)

Fage International

The Lactalis

Others

Financial Performance

Sovos’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin

Growing operating profit and net income

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 351,209,000 34.4% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 560,067,000 44.3% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ 388,004,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 111,445,000 28.6% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 186,753,000 65.8% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ 112,618,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 31.73% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 33.34% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 29.02% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 27,155,000 7.7% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 37,397,000 6.7% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ (22,796,000) -5.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 10,373,000 FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 10,825,000 FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ (27,145,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 12,605,000 FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 62,914,000 FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ 11,561,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 26, 2021, Sovos had $40 million in cash and $968 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 26, 2021, was $42.3 million.

IPO Details

Sovos intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be substantially higher.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay borrowings outstanding under our Credit Facilities and for general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal claims that would be materially adverse to its operations or financial condition.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and other investment banks.

Commentary

Sovos is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt and for unspecified general corporate purposes.

The firm’s financials indicate strong top line revenue growth and gross profit growth, operating profits and net income and positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 26, 2021, was an impressive $42.3 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose slightly in the most recent six-month period to 1.5x

The market opportunity for selling pasta products to U.S. consumers is large and expected to grow at 3.2% for the coming years.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 26.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is changing consumer tastes, so the firm will need to stay on top of consumer preferences.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn management’s valuation and pricing assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.