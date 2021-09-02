JackF/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells patented hair care and repair products to consumers.

OLPX has produced impressive growth, and is producing profits and copious free cash flow, so the IPO will likely be in high demand.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Company & Products

Santa Barbara, California-based Olaplex was founded to develop hair care products that repair damaged hair through professional hairstylists or for at-home use.

Management is headed by president and CEO JuE Wong, who has been with the firm since January 2020 and was previously CEO of Moroccanoil and president of Elizabeth Arden.

Below is a brief overview video of Olaplex:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings are shown below:

(Source)

Olaplex has received at least $531 million in equity investment from investors including Advent International and Mousse Funds.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues customers via an omnichannel approach through professional stylists, specialty retailers and direct-to-consumer [DTC].

Its professional channel accounted for 55% of the company's 2020 total net sales and grew 59% from 2019 to 2020.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 16.7% 2020 13.2% 2019 38.3%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose slightly to 3.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 3.8 2020 3.6

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global haircare market is expected to grow to $211 billion by 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for colored hair products and rising hair-related challenges.

Also, a growing number of independent hair salon services globally along with increased grooming interest by male consumers will add to demand.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Financial Performance

Olaplex’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Very high top line revenue growth

Strong gross profit increase

Variable gross margin

Sharply increased operating profit

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 270,243,000 171.3% 2020 $ 282,250,000 90.4% 2019 $ 148,206,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 214,127,000 404.1% 2020 $ 179,587,000 53.4% 2019 $ 117,035,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 79.23% 2020 63.63% 2019 78.97% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 148,696,000 55.0% 2020 $ 86,093,000 30.5% 2019 $ 60,337,000 40.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 94,882,000 2020 $ (39,278,000) 2019 $ 60,879,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 74,953,000 2020 $ 128,975,000 2019 $ 52,569,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Olaplex had $76.4 million in cash and $800.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $170.3 million.

IPO Details

Olaplex intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

The firm may not receive any proceeds from the IPO, with all proceeds going to the selling shareholders and none to the company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said any potential legal losses (in the normal course of business) would not be material to its operations or financial condition.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and other investment banks.

Commentary

Olaplex is seeking to go public to create a public market for its stock and for its shareholders to sell some of their shareholdings.

The firm’s financials show very strong top line revenue growth and enviable performance metrics across many categories.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was an impressive $170.3 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose to 3.8x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling hair care products is large and expected to grow substantially as consumers seek hair coloring products and the male segment expands over the coming years.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 41.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are staying on top of changing consumer tastes and the firm’s distribution concentration through Sephora, SalonCentric and Beauty Systems Group, and Amazon (AMZN).

Olaplex has produced impressive growth, and is producing profits and copious free cash flow, so the IPO will likely be in high demand.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.