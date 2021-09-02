industryview/iStock via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) provides investors with a solid income that's well covered through their own distributable cash flow. They remain one of the top players structured as a master limited partnership and are attractively valued. Their latest earnings report showed that they are getting back on track from last year's difficult environment. We see that distributable cash flow coverage remains strong and increasing over the same quarter last year.

Of course, the largest hit last year was from the crude oil segment as prices declined rapidly. Fortunately, for holders of EPD, natural gas liquids and their natural gas segment had also remained relatively flat. They've been diversifying more into the petrochemical and refined products segment too. As a pipeline company, this makes sense to mitigate the risks one area of the business could have on earnings.

In fact, that is by far their largest capital project that they have under construction. I view this as a positive.

EPD goes back to its IPO back in 1998. They had assets of $715 million and have now closed in on $64 billion as of the end of 2020. Suffice it to say, the business has grown. They operate with 50,000 miles of pipelines across all their business segments. They also boast "260 million barrels worth of NGL, refined products and crude oil storage capacity." There's an additional "14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity" as well. Truly, one of the largest MLPs.

MLP C-corp Debate And Risk

Over the last several years, we've seen some conversions from the MLP space to the corporate structure. Additionally, that included several consolidations in the MLP space that have reduced the number of these structures available to investors today.

Some will argue that conversions are a good thing as it makes it simpler for folks during tax time, being able to issue 1099 vs. a K-1. However, I believe that if the only thing holding you back is a tax form, that's not a good enough reason to pass up an MLP investment. Despite this, EPD has remained an MLP. However, they have hinted in the past that it "may be an element of inevitability" on the conversion subject.

In the prior quarter earnings report, they were pressed again on this subject in the Q&A. It was a question of how tax policy could change their situation further. The response here was notable but left with more questions than answers. The reason being is because discussions are going on of how to expand MLP tax laws. On the other hand, they mention another proposal that is looking to limit the pass-through concerning fossil fuels.

...we’ve got a 180 of possibilities out there. You’ve got this Financing Our Energy Future Act, which is bipartisan legislation that’s been introduced on the House and the Senate that is actually taking existing MLP tax law and really expanding the scope of it to bring in new activities as qualified earnings such as handling some of this green or blue hydrogen coming in and being able to get into renewables, whether it’s wind or solar, and some of these other activities. So, I actually would be broadening the scope of what qualifies as earnings for an MLP. On the other side of the equation, there’s been a proposal that came out of Senate Finance Committee, it is not bipartisan, it is partisan and I think it’s actually legislation that’s been introduced at least a couple of times before and – but it never win anywhere. And with that one, it would come in and take business activities that handle fossil fuels what we do today and you would no longer be qualified for pass-through treatment and you would be taxed as a C-Corp.

I admit I'm not well versed in MLP tax or regulatory laws or proposals - that's what I rely on the EPD management for. That being said, this is all worth mentioning because it remains a risk, especially with the current administration focused on climate change and alternative fuels. A change in structure from an MLP to a C-corp could see EPD's distribution slashed.

Distribution And Distribution Growth

Now that I believe the main risk is out of the way (besides the basic risk of the cyclical nature of their business), we can move on to the good news.

In their latest call, they had noted that distributions remain one of their top priorities to unitholders. For a considerable number of years, they had raised the distribution every single quarter. That changed with the COVID pandemic last year.

Instead, they raised at the beginning of 2020 and wouldn't do so again until 2021 started. Unfortunately, it was a smaller increase when you factor in that they were increasing quarterly previously. They had for several years prior raised $0.0025 per quarter. The latest increase was good for $0.005. So double that of the previous trend but factoring in that it was a one and done for the year, a slowdown from the prior four increases. It was good for a 1.1% increase, so not keeping up with inflation yet anyway.

On the other hand, investors are still receiving an enticing 8.09% distribution yield. You won't get that almost anywhere else in the market. Then you put expected distribution growth on top of that in the future and great DCF coverage, and you have a truly unique opportunity with units of EPD.

Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”) was $1.6 billion for both the second quarters of 2021 and 2020. DCF provided 1.6 times coverage of the distribution declared with respect to the second quarter of 2021. Enterprise retained $607 million of DCF for the second quarter of 2021, and $2.7 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

While they mention that DCF remained flat for the year, they rounded up. It was still good for a small bump up of 1.4% year-over-year. Though not likely something they would headline and instead round-up without mentioning. I think that is important because it was ahead of their distribution increase earlier in the year.

We also see that coverage came to 1.6x, which puts them in a solid and conservative position. There is plenty of room here to grow the distribution in the future, and it even provides some cushion in the event of another recession.

We know they remain committed to future growth as well. Perhaps not going back to the quarterly increases but being more comfortable with the annual increases.

I think the Board comes in. I mean, we take a look at the distribution every quarter. But here the last two or three years, we’ve done it where we’ve come in and really announced the increase in January for the next year. And I think we would probably stick to that. I don’t think that’s cast in stone. If you – as far as the whole thing on distributions versus buybacks, we’re an MLP. The most tax-efficient way to return capital and cash to your partners is through distributions. And that’s what we’ve done. I think we’ve got – this is the 23 year in a row that we’ve increased our cash distribution. And I – there’s not another midstream company out there that I know of that can say that. So distributions are really our first go-to.

Among the earnings call, I found it curious that the question of a special distribution was brought up too. This wasn't something I considered, and we can see it isn't something the EPD team has considered either.

... we’ve not really contemplated them in the past. I mean, a little bit, I’d turn that question on you. It seems like a lot of what I read in sell-side reports really dismisses the effectiveness of special distributions. If you’re – and I understand not being able to come in – the inability for the equity markets to capitalize a special distribution into the unit price...

Within that same question, I found something even more interesting too. Their discussion on their unit price has an inverse correlation to cash flow per unit. This is really where we see the negative effects of companies that run fossil fuel operations on their share price or unit prices. It really helps highlight how undervalued EPD is.

...our guys ran some correlation analysis the other day, and it’s crazy to me that when you come back in and you pick the period, three years, five years, 10 years, we actually have – our unit price has an inverse correlation to cash flow per unit. It has an inverse correlation to EBITDA. And really, the only correlation, the highest correlation that it has is to the price of the XLE, the S&P energy sector. So, I scratch my head anyway that the cash that we generate, our unit price didn’t correlate to the cash that we generate anyway. So, I’m – we’re in a little bit of a quandary. So, I don’t know if the special distribution would be good or bad, because I don’t know what our unit price correlates to anymore.

It's certainly agreed, too, that the increasing distributions are great for income investors. However, it doesn't seem to have done anything for the unit price of EPD. They have had increasing cash flow over the years, and the price hasn't reacted to that either.

In fact, if we look over the last 10-year prices, EPD is well below their average unit price. Though also well above the low that they touched during March 2020's sell-off. They have even come down from their 52-week high as of late, declining around 12.35% from the $25.69 reached around June 2021.

Broadening The Business

Finally, one last topic I wanted to touch on before concluding this article. They have been making moves to expand their business operations, including further diversification into petrochemicals and refined products business, as we touched on at the opening. They are pumping most of their capital expenditures on those types of projects.

To help provide a boost to this segment, they recently closed on a deal to by NOVA Chemicals' ethylene storage business. This is something they've been working on their own - but this will certainly help further that effort along.

Though that isn't all, they have suggested that they believe they have a greater role to play in the energy evolution. Everybody knows that alternative energy sources are rising and should continue to do so relative to fossil fuels.

Yes, we will almost always rely on fossil fuels, even over the long term. Investing in alternatives as they take the energy production pie away from fossil fuels isn't a bad idea either, though. It will position one for what comes next.

EPD has this mindset, and I think that is another positive for them. They're thinking of the future and not content to rest on their laurels.

We’re early on in this energy evolution. We think we’ve got a role to play. In fact, when we look at midstream companies, on this whole energy evolution in handling carbon sequestration and hydrogen, we may be one of the early on that we can respond quicker than a lot of companies that are trying to do this from the get-go because we already have pipes everywhere, and we know geology.

Conclusion

EPD seems to be doing the best it can in this type of market environment. A market environment that deems companies that operate in the fossil fuel energy space with disdain. Cash flow and EBITDA are rising, and EPD still gets no love for its unit price. Yet, we can take advantage of this for income investors by scooping up a high current distribution yield. A growing distribution to boot! They seem to be as committed as ever to that distribution as well.

Though it isn't without its own risks, the fact that the MLP to C-corp conversion risk remains at large should at least be something to consider. Additionally, while management participates in future energy alternative sources - it doesn't mean it will be easy. What is great to see is that they are at least thinking about it and discussing it at this time. They have also been expanding their efforts into other segments of business that should help them diversify.

At the end of the day, I like what I see from management, from the unit price and the distribution.