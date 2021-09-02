RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After solid FQ2'22 earnings, ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) has seen a nice bump in the stock. Now investors have to confront the valuation divide and deal with the past insider sales likely leading to future sales on any stock rallies. My investment thesis remains very Bearish on the EV charging station stock on any rallies into the mid-$20s.

Low Quality Beat

ChargePoint reported solid FQ2'22 earnings with revenues surging 61% to reach $56.1 million. The EV charging station company was no doubt set up for strong revenue growth in the next few years, as demand grows for EV charging stations.

The company saw strong growth in the charging systems with growth up 91% to $40.9 million. This revenue is low quality due to low margin hardware portion.

The key subscription revenues didn't see the same level of growth with revenue only up $2.2 million from last FQ2. Subscription revenue only grew 22% YoY, though these software-based revenues should grow following the strong hardware sales.

Source: ChargePoint FQ2'22 presentation

The biggest concern in the investment thesis for ChargePoint was whether charging stations would obtain the usage to warrant the high stock valuation. Investors weren't buying the stock for an EV charging station company.

Due to the high reliance on hardware sales, ChargePoint is only generating 23% non-GAAP gross margins. These low margins further highlight the issues considering the charging station company is already generating revenues topping a $200 million annualized rate.

The Networked charging systems gross margins were only 13%. The Subscriptions margins are a much more impressive 35% on a GAAP basis and much closer to 50% based on non-GAAP numbers. The investment thesis is based on these recurring revenues, but most customers aren't signing up for big subscriptions relative to the cost of hardware products.

These low margins really matter because ChargePoint has a very high cost structure. The company spent $40.4 million on R&D during the quarter to build out the software solutions needed in the subscription offerings. Long term, one has to really wonder how much businesses are willing to spend on software solutions for plugging in an EV to the electric system.

In total, quarterly operating expenses were $85.1 million and closer to $56.8 million when excluding $28.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses. Investors need to understand how ChargePoint has a very expensive expense structure leading to a large non-GAAP loss in FQ2'22 of $40.4 million, or equivalent to the whole R&D spend without backing out SBC.

Investors need to consider the share dilution from SBC beyond the non-GAAP losses. The issue is very noticeable with the company handing out tons of expensive stock shares without even sniffing profits.

Valuation Divide

While ChargePoint guided up for FQ3 and FY22, the numbers aren't impressive in relation to the large market cap. After an early 10% rally in the stock, ChargePoint trades at a market cap topping $7.5 billion before even fully accounting for outstanding stock options and warrants.

Source: ChargePoint FQ2'22 earnings release

The company did guide up for yearly revenues to a midpoint of $230 million, but the amount is a huge divide between the market cap. In addition, up to $4 million of the guide up and a higher amount for FY22 is related to the 2 recent accusations of has·to·be and ViriCiti.

Investors need to be cautioned that insiders sold 13.8 million shares at $23.50 per share back in July. The selling venture funds still control over 130 million shares as follows:

Linse Capital - 79.4 million

Q-GRG VII Investment Partners - 34.4 million

Braemar Energy Ventures III - 19.8 million

The concern here is constant share sales on stock rallies over the next few years. Remember, these insiders likely had an indication of strong growth ahead, yet still choose to unload those shares.

The prime reason for the share sales was knowledge that even a big revenue beat would still leave the stock trading at over 20x forward sales. And yes, venture funds typically start unloading shares after successful going public transactions, so the news isn't a shock.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ChargePoint clearly isn't a buy just because the company beat estimates and guided up for the year. The stock remains vastly too expensive and doesn't have a clear path to profits in an ultra competitive EV charging station space. As well, more stock sales by selling shareholders are likely to provide a cap on the upside in ChargePoint.