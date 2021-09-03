BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reached a YTD high of $56.80 on April 5th. Today, the shares are 8.9% lower, at $51.75. The YTD total return for WBA is 29.65%. The shares closed at a low of $45.58 on July 19th, a decline that started after the company reported consensus-beating earnings on July 1st. The declines in recent months appear to suggest that the market valuation got ahead of itself in projecting earnings growth.

12-month price history and basic statistics for WBA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The forward P/E of 10.44 looks very reasonable and the 3.8% dividend yield is sufficient to attract income investors. It is important to note, however, that a P/E between 10 and 11 is not especially low for WBA. WBA had a P/E of 10.99 in February of 2020 (reflecting results before COVID impacted earnings) and the P/E was 8.89 at the end of May of 2019.

Trailing total returns for WBA vs. Pharmaceutical Retailers industry and U.S. stock index (Source: Morningstar)

WBA, and retail pharmacies in general, have provided lackluster returns over the 3 to 15-year periods, even after a 40% gain in the last 12 months. The 3-year and 5-year annualized total returns for both WBA and Pharmaceutical Retailers industry are below -6% per year.

Drugstore chains face a challenging future, as e-commerce increasingly expands into their commercial territory and the models for delivery of medical products and services evolve. Recent news suggests that Amazon (AMZN) is considering developing brick-and-mortar pharmacies, possibly onsite at Whole Foods stores. The more immediate threat is Amazon’s online pharmacy which allows customers to transfer prescriptions and works with doctors and insurers. Amazon claims that its medication prices can be considerably cheaper than other pharmacies.

Aside from pharmaceuticals, drugstore chains are already losing revenue as customers use online merchants for a range of other items that drugstores sell. Drugstore chains, including WBA, are fighting back by offering medical services at their locations, including doctors' visits and mental health treatment. WBA also has a pilot online medical consultation program in the U.K. (through Boots) called Online Doctor. WBA’s plan is to maximize the benefits of having stores near where people live, while also pushing ahead on digital services. The company reports that 80% of the U.S. population lives within 5 miles of a Walgreens store. Walgreens has a vision of building a network of “neighborhood health destinations”.

COVID vaccinations have been a solid boost to WBA’s earnings. Looking ahead, one source of uncertainty is how quickly this will shrink.

Along with the fundamentals, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks in forming an opinion on WBA. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus. The second is the market-implied outlook, which is derived from the prices of options on WBA. The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the price of WBA will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between today and the option expiration date.

By analyzing call and put options at a range of strikes and a common expiration date, it is possible to infer a probabilistic outlook for a stock’s price that reconciles the options prices. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, I have an overview post, with examples and links to the relevant financial literature.

I last wrote about WBA in January of this year, when I gave the stock a bearish rating. Since the publication of that post, WBA has returned a total of 17.01%, lagging the S&P 500 over the same period but a notable gain for the stock of a pharmacy chain. I did not calculate the market-implied outlook for that post, and the Wall Street consensus price target predicted 12-month negative returns.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook

eTrade’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook combines the views of 10 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets for WBA within the last 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is 4.87% about the current price. Of the 10 analysts, 9 give WBA a hold rating and 1 assigns a buy.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WBA (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha’s calculation of the Wall Street consensus is derived from the views of 21 analysts who have published ratings and price targets in the last 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus price target is 1.2% above the current price. Of the 21 analysts, 19 assign a neutral rating.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for WBA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Market-Implied Outlook for WBA

I have analyzed put and call options at a range of strikes, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to calculate the market-implied outlook for WBA over the next 4.6 months (from today until the expiration date). I selected this expiration date to generate an outlook through the end of 2021. The January expiration date tends to be very active, as well, increasing confidence that the market-implied outlook is meaningful.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 4.6-month period from today until January 21, 2022 (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook is generally symmetric between positive and negative returns, but the peak probability is tilted towards negative returns, corresponding to a price return of -7.5% over the next 4.6 months. This tilt is a bearish indicator. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 30%.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I create a visualization of the market-implied outlook with the negative return side of the distribution rotated about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for WBA for the 4.6-month period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude are very similar, albeit with a slightly elevated probability of negative returns (the red dashed line is consistently above the solid blue line). The peak probability, at -7.5% return, is the most notable asymmetry.

Market-implied outlooks for stocks, and particularly for dividend payers, tend to have a negative tilt. Dividends reduce the potential price gains relative to price declines and investors tend to be risk-averse, and may pay more than fair value for put options. Considering these two factors, I interpret this market-implied outlook as neutral with a slight bearish tilt. The peak probability at a price return of -7.5% over the next 4.6 months is just a bit too big to be entirely discounted.

Summary

WBA, and pharmacy stocks as a group, have had a very good year, with total returns of about 40%. Looking back 3 years and further, however, the results are fairly dismal. Pharmacies are part of a major transition in the delivery of healthcare services and products. While I like what I read in the investor slide decks, the consensus of Wall Street analysts is that the shares have little price appreciation potential (expected 1.2-4.9%) over the next 12 months. With the 3.8% dividend yield, Wall Street’s consensus on expected total return is 5%-8.7%.

This is not much expected return for a stock with 30% expected volatility. As a rule of thumb, for a buy, I want to see expected return at or above ½ the volatility, so WBA is well below the threshold. The market-implied outlook through the end of the year is neutral with a slight bearish tilt. Considering the low P/E and solid recent performance, alongside the neutral/low-appreciation Wall Street consensus and the neutral/slightly bearish market-implied outlook, I am assigning WBA a neutral rating overall.