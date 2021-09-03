Dougall_Photography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is riding high on the strength of crop prices and supply disruptions in the industry. The stock is up 68% over the past 12 months, after giving up some of its earlier gains since peaking at $37.55 in June.

Strong Global Demand and Tight Supply

After years of a global grain glut, strong agricultural market trends and attractive farm economics have driven up crop acreage and application rates of key nutrients like phosphates and potash. With higher crop prices, farmers have greater incentive to apply fertilizer and maximize yields.

With this happening at a time when availability is tight, due to low levels of investment in new capacity in recent years and supply shortfalls due to production outages, the demand and supply squeeze has led to a surge in fertilizer prices.

Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. So with realized prices for those two commodities up significantly over the past year, profits were only going to go one way.

And as Mosaic’s potash production costs are somewhat above the median on the global cost curve, it stands to gain more significantly than many of its rivals. Uralkali and Belaruskali, the Russian and Belarusian potash exporters, respectively, have the lowest production costs globally, while Canada-based Nutrien (NTR) has slightly lower costs than Mosaic. With phosphate, Mosaic is slightly more attractively positioned, with production costs estimated to be roughly in the middle of the global cost curve.

Q2 Results

For the second quarter of 2021, net income soared more than nine-folds to $437 million, from $47 million for the same quarter last year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $829 million, compared with $383 million for the year ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the increase in free cash flow was more modest, due to the rise in working capital, which was primarily driven by an increase in inventories and the increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. This shouldn’t be something to worry too much about, as it is mainly caused by higher commodity prices and a recovery in activity from last year’s pandemic-impacted levels. Free cash flow for Q2 2021 climbed 23.0% to $1.3 billion, with the windfall going towards debt reduction and a new $1 billion share buyback authorization.

Favorable market conditions should help Mosaic to bring down its level of indebtedness to its lowest level since 2015 within a year. Already, net debt has fallen by about a third from its peak in 2020, from $4.5 billion to currently $3.0 billion. Its leverage ratio, net debt to EBITDA, is now at a much more comfortable level, at 1.30x.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Of course, sensitivity to commodity prices can be a double-edged sword. So although demand strength coupled with supply constraints have so far driven up commodity prices over the past year, there is a great deal of uncertainty over which direction prices will next take. Right now, Mosaic is riding high, but history shows us how quickly demand and supply dynamics can change.

When prices collapsed as they did in 2008, Mosaic and others in the industry had to respond by cutting costs and idling production. And in spite of this, profitability has never recovered to 2008 levels ever since. As such, it explains why producers are remaining cautious, by abstaining from big increases in investment to add production, in spite of the very robust increase in prices.

BHP’s (BHP) Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan is, however, one such exception. BHP has long wanted to get a slice of the fertilizer pie, as the world’s most valuable miner sees potash as "a future facing commodity with attractive long term fundamentals". It cites growth in the production of biofuels and declining farmland acreage as key demand drivers for the commodity, while at the same time, existing major supply basins are maturing.

Jansen is expected to add approximately 4.35 million tonnes of potash per annum, although it will likely not start production for several years. What’s more, it will likely take even longer before the mine reaches its full production capacity.

Outlook

Mosaic is also looking to expand production too. In July, it announced plans to restart production at its previously idled Colonsay facility, located near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Production at this facility is expected to offset a portion of the loss from the closure of underground mining at Esterhazy’s K1 and K2 sites.

Additionally, Mosaic’s Esterhazy K3 mine is scheduled to more than double output this year after a multi-year expansion project. Esterhazy K3 is also key to improving Mosaic's competitiveness, as the newer and larger operation is expected to carry much lower production costs.

Crop prices, particularly for corn and soy, have eased somewhat from their summer highs, reflecting the volatile nature of commodity prices. Still, prices for most crops remain significantly above their 5-year medians. Meanwhile, fertilizer prices have held up better, and remain significantly elevated against recent pre-pandemic levels.

Valuations

Data by YCharts

Expectations for earnings growth have been slowly moving upwards over the past few months, with adjusted EPS of $4.74 and $3.93 pencilled in for 2021 and 2022, respectively. These estimates suggest Mosaic is attractively valued, with a forward PE of at 6.7 times its expected earnings this year, and 8.1 times its expected earnings in 2022.

Mosaic’s valuations also look favorable when compared to its sector peers, with Nutrien and CF Industries (CF) trading at a significant premium to the company.