FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been on a bit of a wild ride this year. The company's common shares began the year in the high teens and saw price more than double to $47.71 by late June. Since that peak, the company's common shares tumbled just under 60% in a matter of a few weeks.

I believe there are a few reasons for this decline. The primary reason is the stock simply got way ahead of itself. Back in November of last year, I was still long but cautious regarding where I expected the price of the shares to move on a short term time frame. While that caution was centered largely on my technical viewpoint, my long term belief in the potential of the company was still a bullish bias. In the case of CSSE last November, my technical viewpoint proved wrong. It serves as an important reminder that scaling in and out of positions over time can be a wise approach. Though I sold some shares late last year when I expected a technical pullback, remaining partially invested despite that belief proved beneficial.

However, most of the shares that I had kept at that time were liquidated the day the secondary offering was announced. The secondary is another reason why I think the wind came out of the sails of the common shares. In my experience with small market cap companies, dilution generally leads to cheaper share prices.

The third reason I believe shares were sold off this summer was because there was growing concern about broad market sustainability in our current bull run. In late June and early July, the Nasdaq was getting very overbought. Furthermore speculation began to intensify that the Fed could start a tapering program earlier than expected. This would likely be a headwind for Nasdaq stocks like Chicken Soup.

Fast forward two months, and the market seems to no longer fear tapering, Chicken Soup's equity offering is closed, and the common stock shares have been more oversold in the last few weeks than they were during the COVID crash in March 2020.

StartUp's Netflix run fueled Crackle viewing

I love sharing anecdotal stories in my articles. I can't help it. This article is no different. A couple of months ago, I couldn't help but notice the Crackle Original program StartUp ended up in my recommended feed on Netflix (NFLX). At that time, I assumed such a marketing opportunity of CSSE's owned content could conceivably drive viewing to Crackle in some fashion. As it turns out, that is exactly what happened.

Following the latest quarterly conference call, CEO Bill Rouhana appeared at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference and shared some interesting thoughts on how that placement of StartUp positively impacted the program's viewing on Crackle as well. It apparently worked so well, that leadership is now considering other ways to achieve this same result with other programs. In his comments on the StartUp viewing boost, Rouhana said this:

These sVOD promotions bring something to people's minds in a way that makes people want to watch them wherever they see them. We kind of think about whether we should be doing some dual releasing of our own series because of the promotional effect.

While we might be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have access to Netflix at this point, the fact is it is still a premium service that requires a subscription and/or a password. While the price point for Netflix isn't as cost-prohibitive for cord-cutters as vMVPD streaming options, no paid service is completely immune from subscription saturation. As Rouhana rightly pointed out at the Canaccord conference, strong content is what drives viewing.

People watch shows not networks. If you hear about a show you're gonna go google it. "Where can I find it?" And the next thing you know you find out it's free over here.

I'm of the opinion what Chicken Soup for the Soul just experienced with StartUp is proving a concept. The blend of premium distribution revenue and free, ad-supported viewing gives consumers the optionality they desire when viewing their favorite content. We have to see more instances of what just happened with StartUp, but I'd say the viewership increase on Crackle even when the show was available ad-free on Netflix is a very good sign.

In-demand user base

Over the last couple of years, the audience acquisition trend for the company's portfolio of platforms has been very strong. According to Chicken Soup For the Soul's investor decks, Monthly Active Users have tripled from around 10 million in the summer of 2019 to over 30 million now. In addition to this being terrific growth broadly speaking, the audience that Chicken Soup has captured is a highly desirable one for advertisers.

According to the company's August investor deck, the median age of the Crackle Plus user is 33 years old. This is 25 years younger than the median age of broadcast TV viewers. Considering the long-coveted advertising demographic in broadcast TV has historically been adults between 25 and 54 years of age, I expect a shift in ad dollars from traditional linear video formats to streaming formats. Chicken Soup will do well should that migration occur to a significant degree.

Revenue

The company generated $22.1 million in Q2 revenue this year. While that is down slightly from first quarter, it is up 76% from Q2 2020. That's a considerable increase especially when we factor in the COVID shutdowns of last year and the boom in streaming minutes that those shutdowns helped foster. For the six months ended June 30th, net revenue increased 69.4% year over year while cost of revenue only increased by 38.7%.

Six Months Ended June 30th 2021 2020 Net Revenue $45,331,776 $26,764,613 Cost of Revenue $31,676,653 $22,843,935 Operating Loss ($13,652,940) ($23,094,599)

Source: Quarterly filing

Though still operating at a loss overall, that figure has come down significantly since last year. Looking at the streaming platform revenue, we see 75% of the company's ad sales are coming directly from the internal sales team.

With respect to the other analysts, the best question on the last conference call may have come from Needham's Laura Martin who raised the concern that the company may be underutilizing programmatic advertising given the lack of salesforce overhead required to facilitate programmatic revenue. Here's how Rouhana responded:

It's a legitimate argument that you're making -- that it's cheaper to do programmatic selling if it works as well. Where we have a slight disagreement is on the -- does it work as well? And in my opinion, we're better served by having the relationships we have with advertisers that are built through our Salesforce.

I read this as very much a long game answer and I can speculate what the ultimate goal might be given some of Rouhana's other recent comments. We know the company has seen a large inflow from bigger brand ad partners. We also know the best CPMs in this kind of ad model are coming from ads that are more interactive than your standard commercial spot impression. My hunch is the team is working on developing strong relationships with big ad buyers in preparation for incremental upselling down the line.

Strategy

The content ownership strategy the company is taking is the right one in my view. As Rouhana pointed out on the last call, the margin on content that is owned by the company rather than leased is much higher. It makes a considerable amount of sense to plan for a future where the bulk of the company's revenue is coming from content that it controls. The advantage in this kind of model is that the programming generates revenue in two different ways. It can be leased to SVOD platforms like Netflix or it can be used to serve ads on the company's owned platforms. This would be having your cake and eating it too. And it's precisely what we just saw with StartUp this summer.

The continued push towards FAST channel adoption is also an interesting consideration. Because we need more acronyms in this article, "FAST" stands for free ad-supported streaming television. You can probably think of a few examples of FAST operators. PlutoTV and XUMO might immediately come to mind. These are curated content streams from specific brands in a cable grid-like platform. They're not video-on-demand streams. They are far more like linear TV.

What they do is allow for commercial revenue share and brand marketing simultaneously. CSSE is creating these types of FAST channels for use in other platforms as a way to generate more ad revenue while showing ad-supported streamers who may not know about Crackle or Popcornflix already what other programming options are out there for them. There's likely a significant overlay between people who use FAST providers and people who are more likely to stream VOD content with ads.

Putting all of this together, the company is ramping up distribution touch points which generates more audience on their platforms. At the same time, they're acquiring more controllable, higher margin content. And they're building relationships with bigger ad partners and positioning for higher CPM ad solutions. This all sounds wonderful. Like any plan, true success is going to come from execution.

Personally, I think if the team can pull off what they're trying to pull off, CSSE is going to be a really strong buyout candidate fairly soon. We can clearly see the importance of owned content in streaming. It's a theme I've been hammering on throughout my time covering media stocks for Seeking Alpha. Roku (ROKU), which is considerably more expensive than CSSE on a price to sales ratio has entered the owned content realm as well with their acquisition of the Quibi assets. Point is, Chicken Soup has upside both as a pure play investable streaming name and as a long term buyout target.

Risks

First and foremost, like any publicly traded company Chicken Soup could simply fail on the execution of their plan. More broadly, the Nasdaq still seems pretty extended to me. Though I don't actually believe the Fed has the gumption to meaningfully taper asset purchases, it is possible that the day could come. This would likely have a negative impact on growth equities. As a small cap company reliant on advertising revenue, CSSE will probably underperform in a broad market decline. Finally, I think the company could be more transparent with user stickiness metrics. I'd like to see how some of the audience retention figures look over time.

Conclusion

I like what I'm seeing so far from Chicken Soup. I think the approach the company is taking to library building and audience growth is a good one. I'm encouraged by Rouhana's willingness to try out different ideas pertaining to the company's content distribution strategy. User growth is strong and platform viewing is coming from the kind of consumers advertisers have generally coveted. I believe the biggest selling catalysts have now been priced in. I'm back to a full position in common shares and I also have preferred shares. I do hold swing positions in the common at this time that I will look to move out of should we get to my price targets. Members of my website can see the price levels that I have my eye on for expected profit-taking. I plan to hold my core shares for the foreseeable future.