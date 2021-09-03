ChiccoDodiFC/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) is one of the South African gold miners I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

On August 31, 2021, the company released 2021 results ending June 30, 2021. Production for 2021 was impressive, with total gold production of 1,535,352 Au Oz up significantly from the preceding year, as we can see later.

The company operates eleven underground mining operations, one open-pit mine, and several South Africa surface operations.

Furthermore, Harmony is active in Papua New Guinea, where it owns the Hidden Valley mine, an open-pit gold and silver mine.

Below are the production details per mine. The company indicated an increase in underground recovered grade from 5.45 g/t in 2020 to 5.53 g/t in 2021.

The investment thesis remains the same as my preceding article. I view the company as a long-term candidate for investors who want to get involved in the South African gold industry. The company is diversified enough to reduce considerably the risk attached to dealing with Africa.

However, the gold sector is unpredictable, and I recommend trading about 40% of your long-term position to profit from the volatility and lower your risk exposure.

Stock performance:

HMY dropped over 40% on a one-year basis. The stock performance has been a disappointment.

Data by YCharts

CEO Peter Steenkamp said in the conference call:

We have had a solid operational performance after acquiring Mponeng and related assets. We saw even a significant increase in production and improved grades. Our [indiscernible] the new assets that which delivered, excluding Mponeng and related assets, we achieved a 5% increase on the old Harmony assets, and as also stunning performance.

Harmony Gold Mining - Balance sheet ending June 2021 - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers indicated are indicated in US$ with a ratio of 15.4x (Rand/US$) for 2021.

Harmony Gold Mining The year 2020 The year 2021 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,867 2,710 Net Income in $ Million -51.2 360.6 EBITDA $ Million 3.85 480.8* EPS diluted in $/share -0.10 0.60 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 275.7 596.0 Capital Expenditure (incl. acquisition of Mpoeng) In $ Million 210.7 552.3 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 65.0 43.8* Total Cash $ Million 371.0 198 Total Long-term Debt (incl. current) In $ Million 450.6 236 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 547.0 616.1

Data Source: Company document

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue for 2021 (ending June 30) and other financial indicators

Harmony Gold posted a 43% increase in revenue in 2021 or a jump from $1,867 million the previous year to $2,710 million. The increase was due to higher production and higher gold price, reaching $1,719 per ounce. The new Mpoeng mine helped.

Harmony posted a net profit of $352 million compared to a loss of $56 million in 2020. Cash flow from operations was $596.1 million in 2021 compared to $275.7 million in 2020. Earnings per share increased by 699% to $0.60 from a net loss per share of $0.10 last year.

The company reported an 83% increase in operating free cash flow to $424 million from $228 million.

The rand versus the US dollar ratio was 15.40 in 2021.

The production is expected to reach 1.588 M oz in 2022. The underground recovered grade is expected in the range of 5.40-5.57g/t in 2022.

Source: Presentation

Harmony has an excellent project pipeline.

2 - Quarterly production analysis - historical data

Total gold production for 2021 was 1,535,352 Au Oz compared to 1,217,323 Au Oz in 2020. Higher gold production resulted from the Mponeng mine and related assets added to the portfolio of productive mines. Details production per mine in 2021.

The average gold price received during 2021 was $1,719 versus $1,461 in 2020. AISC for 2021 was $1,460 per ounce vs. $1,293 per ounce in 2020. AISC is particularly high, and it is a concern.

3 - Free cash flow is estimated at $43.8 million in 2021 (including the Mpoeng acquisition).

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. I have added the acquisition of Mpoeng in the CapEx 2021 (~219 million).

The company's 2021 free cash flow is estimated at $43.8 million vs. $65.0 million in 2020.

4 - The estimated net debt as of June 30, 2021, was down to $38 million.

The net debt has been reduced by $41 million this year. The net debt is now $38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1x from 0.2x.

Technical analysis and commentary

HMY forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $3.85 and support at $3.50. The short-term trading strategy is to take profits between $3.80 and $4.40 and accumulate at or below $3.50.

However, depending on the gold price strength and the cautiousness of the Fed, HMY could cross the resistance and retest $5. Conversely, if the Fed turns hawkish the next few months due to rampant inflation, HMY could drop quickly below $3.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!