Investment Thesis

I am generally not a risky investor; however, I like to invest in disruptive technologies and industries that could change the world. UFO, Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:UFO), gives people an opportunity to invest in an array of companies dialing down in the space industry. While the space industry could be decades away from coming to fruition, I certainly see the potential benefit of entering a long-term position in a space-themed ETF.

While I am bullish on space exploration and where the industry is heading, it would be ignorant to dismiss the inherent risks of the area. That said, in a diversified portfolio, I believe the reward of having a small position in a space ETF far outweighs the risks. If you are a believer in the space exploration industry, or perhaps even intrigued by the idea of it, UFO is the best way to gain exposure.

Industry Overview

According to Morgan Stanley, lower launch costs, in addition to technology advancements and rising public interest, have placed the space exploration industry in a better position than ever before. As space exploration becomes more accessible and less expensive, opportunities like satellite broadband, high-speed product delivery, and human space travel become increasingly attainable. The space industry, although most commonly associated with aerospace and defense, will continue to impact other areas like IT hardware and telecom. Morgan Stanley estimates that the worldwide space industry could generate $1 trillion in revenue by 2040, up from $350 billion now.

Morgan Stanley also stated that the most significant short and medium-term opportunities will be driven by satellite broadband internet access. What is that? Satellite broadband is a network connectivity transferred through low-earth-orbit satellites, which results in much quicker data rates. According to data collected by the United Nations, more than 20% of the world's total population does not have access to 4G network coverage or better. In Eastern and West Africa, that number rises to 73%. Thus, satellite broadband constellations have potential to extend global internet coverage and decrease the cost of access.

Babak Beheshti, dean of the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences at the New York Institute of Technology, stated, “In remote rural areas in the developed world, as well as vast areas in the developing world, satellite internet would be the only practical means of providing connectivity to the people” and “this would be the technology to close the digital divide.” The race to build satellite constellations is fueling the growth of the space exploration industry, as industry experts expect satellite internet to account for 50%-70% of the market's total growth. Luckily for UFO investors, the ETF is largely exposed to companies in the satellite broadband industry.

The graph below outlines the projected growth of the global space economy, per Morgan Stanley. The current cost to launch a satellite is $60 million, down from $200 million in the past. This is largely due to reusable rockets. Estimates indicate that this number could become as low as $5 million moving forward. While the graph illustrates that there are many different components driving the growth of the space industry, most experts agree that the largest opportunity (at least in the short to medium term) stems from providing internet access via satellites to unserved parts of the world.

Benefits To Space Exploration

Space exploration is an interesting concept for sure, but I also think it is important to mention how exploring space can benefit humanity. Space exploration can have the following benefits:

1. Improve healthcare: Experiments performed in space allow us to better understand health problems on Earth. Science experiments performed on astronauts have led to findings that can help people suffering from cardiovascular disorders, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and balance problems.

2. Protect our planet and environment: Satellites provide important data regarding how our planet is changing. This information is critical to helping advance science and technology, make climate projections, and develop solutions to combat climate change.

3. Enhance safety on Earth: Satellite data can be utilized to help predict natural disasters and support emergency relief efforts.

4. Improve products in our day-to-day lives: Space technologies improve products we use on a daily basis, weather forecasts, and communications worldwide. Several spinoffs from space technology include air purifiers, enriched baby formula, memory foam, and cordless vacuum cleaners.

5. Make scientific discoveries: By exploring the unknown that is space, scientists will continue to make incredible, groundbreaking discoveries that could potentially benefit us here on Earth.

UFO Overview

UFO is an ETF that invests 80% of its assets into companies that receive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from one or more segments in the space industry. Per the performance chart below, UFO is up 22% since its inception in April 2019 as of 7/31/2021. UFO currently has ~$126M in net assets.

The table below outlines UFO's top 10 holdings as of 8/30/2021. In the remainder of this section, I will summarize the ETF's top 5 holdings and how they are connected to space exploration.

Garmin Ltd.

Garmin (GRMN), accounting for 5.87% of UFO's total portfolio, focuses on bringing GPS navigation and wearable technology to the aviation, automotive, and outdoor markets. Garmin's technology is used in space travel. For example, Garmin's LIDAR-Lite V3, which uses laser beams to measure distance, played a significant role in a historical helicopter flight on Mars in April 2021 by NASA.

Trimble Inc.

Trimble (TRMB), representing 5.78% of UFO's portfolio, provides data collection platforms that simplify the management of geospatial information (data and information associated with a location relative to Earth). These technologies are used in space exploration.

Dish Network Corporation

Dish Network (DISH), 5.12% of UFO's total assets under management, is an American television provider and the owner of the direct-broadcast satellite provider, Dish. The company owns eight satellites and leases additional satellites in order to offer its television/internet services.

Iridium Communications Inc

Iridium Communications (IRDM), accounting for 4.91% of the ETF's portfolio, is a global satellite communications company that grants access to voice and data services anywhere on Earth. Using its constellation of satellites, Iridium can connect people in the world's most rural locations.

Viasat Inc.

Viasat (VSAT), representing 4.86% of UFO's portfolio, is also a global communications company that uses satellite technologies to connect people all around the world. Viasat is poised to grow its satellite fleet as global demand for satellite broadband increases.

Why UFO?

While competition in the industry is constantly expanding, UFO's two primary ETF competitors are ROKT and ARKX. ROKT, which has ~$24M AUM and an expense ratio of 0.45%, is the oldest of the bunch. Interestingly enough, this ETF is not purely space-themed, rather it also focuses on exploring the deep sea. Likewise, the large majority of ROKT's portfolio is wrapped up in aerospace and defense stocks like Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).

When looking at how ROKT has been constructed, it does not have enough "pure-play" space stocks to really serve as a space ETF. ARKX, which is the newest space exploration ETF, also is not a great way to gain exposure solely to the space industry. ARKX, although being launched by ARK Invest's Cathy Woods (who produced several best-performing ETFs in 2020), has some very peculiar positions that do not seem to involve space exploration.

For instance, the ETF is invested in companies like Netflix (NFLX) and Deere (DE). This can happen with thematic ETFs as an interpretation of the theme is left up to the index provider/active manager. UFO focuses much more precisely on companies in the space exploration industry. In order to be represented in the ETF, a company must "(a) [generate] a minimum of 20% of the company's total annual revenue [in the space industry], or (b) [generate] more than $500 million in annual revenue [in the space exploration industry]."

UFO, since it is so tightly focused on space stocks, is exposed to higher-risk and smaller-cap holdings. That said, if you want to invest specifically in the global space economy, I think UFO provides the best opportunity.

Risks

There are clear risks that come with investing in the space exploration industry. Public interest and acceptance is definitely a major risk. A lot of people and investors think that space exploration is a waste of resources and that we should deal with problems on Earth first. While I understand where they are coming from, evidence shows that space exploration helps solve issues that we experience here on Earth.

While I do believe we should not be obnoxious with our spending, I disagree with the notion that space exploration is a waste of money and time. Despite a series of risks, I think the most important risk associated with investing in UFO is that SpaceX, OneWeb, and Blue Origin are unable to be a part of the ETF's portfolio because they are not publicly traded. Elon Musk's SpaceX is currently leading the market in satellites launched, which is the primary focus of UFO's 36 holdings. Together, SpaceX and OneWeb made up over half of the venture investment from 2015-2019.

SpaceX currently has more satellites in orbit than the next five biggest operators combined. For example, Iridium Communications (UFO's fourth largest holding) only has 78 satellites in orbit compared to SpaceX's 523. While the industry is large enough for a multitude of companies to succeed, it is worrisome that three of its biggest players are unable to be represented in the ETF.

Conclusion

The space exploration industry is an exciting area to consider moving forward. There is certainly a lot of unknown regarding how the industry will pan out in the long run, but experts' analysis and forecasts point toward a promising future. Like I said earlier in the article, I do not recommend investing a significant amount of your available capital in the area. That said, I think even a small position in UFO could provide great returns for investors with extremely long time horizons. In my opinion, UFO is the only diversified investment product on the market with a sole focus on space exploration.