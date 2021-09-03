Rajesh Pandit/iStock via Getty Images

For the most part, I like to think of myself as a value-based income investor. The last thing that I should want to invest in would be a stock with a price to FFO ratio of 30 and a dividend yield of 1%. However, past performance in the REIT world has shown us that some of the best things to own tend to be high quality names with low yields. Low leverage, low cost of capital and high net operating income growth are good indicators of real estate success. While it may seem irresistible to go bargain bin shopping in the big discount names with dividend yields of 5-8%, you really should try to ignore them and focus on quality instead.

Nowhere are the aforementioned characteristics more pronounced than in the residential REIT industry, especially manufactured housing and single-family rental. These are usually very expensively priced with little in the way of yield. Most of them have yields of 1-2%, which is downright anemic. However, the flipside of never being cheap and never paying a decent dividend is that you can grow very accretively.

REITs usually have two main levers that they can pull for growth, which is issuing equity and issuing debt. You want the yields on these to be as low as possible, so that you can maintain a high spread on your invested capital. If both are low, you can grow much faster than if just one is low, because companies commonly go back and forth, letting one lever cool off while they reach for the other one. Constantly issuing shares or taking on too much debt would see an unhappy market reaction, pushing prices lower and cost of equity higher.

Consider the two companies Sun Communities (SUI) and UMH Properties (UMH). Over the past 5 years, SUI has had an average yield of about 2.4%, and is currently at 1.63%. UMH has had an average yield of a little over 4.8%, and is currently at 3.2%.

According to SUI CEO Gary Shiffman on the Q2 earnings call:

Cap rates, although I know it wasn't part of your question, seemed pretty similar to where they've been and what we've shared in the past. The MH and RV all falling generally for us in the 4% to 5% cap rate range, and we're seeing them dip even sub-3% in some cases. So a lot of capital looking to acquire fewer and fewer available assets out there today.

Sun Communities can easily issue shares costing them 1.7% to quickly acquire a large number of assets yielding 4% and have it make financial sense. UMH cannot as easily do so at 3.2%, and as recently as March of this year, could not have done so accretively (while ignoring NOI growth). This simple concept shows up in the historical growth rates for each company. SUI has been able to grow AFFO at a 5 year CAGR of 7.75%, while UMH has only been able to sport a 5 year CAGR of 4.53%. I believe the slower rate of earnings growth is largely due to a higher cost of capital.

I used the above example of SUI and UMH because the manufactured housing sub sector had companies in both camps, the expensive low-yielders and the cheaper high-yielders. Single Family Rentals are much less diverse, and the two big players are very similar. Today I want to look at American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent has nearly 55,000 homes spread over 22 states, and is looking to add over 4000 homes to its portfolio this year. These home additions mainly come from new builds, and are increasingly built for the purpose of being rental homes. This common floor plan and design means that the company can save on costs and know that their assets that they’re holding are high quality, not just rehabbing a poor property. They are mainly located in the Sunbelt and Mountain states, but also include such major population areas like Texas, Ohio and Washington. These are popular states to live in, and migratory patterns have been favorable to most of these markets and have assuredly helped push up NOI growth rates.

Speaking of growth, the company posted a whopping 12.2% NOI growth YoY. Yes, that was an easy comp against the lows of 2020, but AMH has had strong same-store NOI growth throughout the last 3 years:

Source: Data from company filings, Chart made by author

Compare this to the fact that the apartment REIT sector is just now starting to see significant NOI growth, and has been experiencing a sub-2% NOI growth (and in many cases, negative) for many quarters now. Luckily, the best areas in terms of revenue and NOI growth are in the Sunbelt markets that AMH is primarily located.

One of the hidden tailwinds for an equity REIT is the appreciation of the underlying real estate that has to be depreciated off of the balance sheet due to accounting rules. Based on their recent dispositions info, the average house that they sold in Q2 was for approximately $287,000. According to the Fed, the median sales price of a home has increased 16.2% in the past year.

If you hold 54,000+ homes at say $241,000, and the median sales price of a house goes up ~16.2%, then you could assume that it’s worth about $287,000 and you’re looking at an increase in value of your assets of over $2 billion. That’s for a company currently worth $15.6 billion. Like other equity REITs, AMH can engage in capital recycling, where they trim their portfolio of assets priced at a premium to buy undervalued opportunities, just to later sell those for more profit. Essentially buying low and selling high. If prices don’t appreciate meaningfully, then just engage in your primary business and hold the properties for rent.

Cheap debt and ample liquidity provided by government stimulus has not only helped lead to a swell in housing prices and ability to meet monthly rent, but the cheap debt has helped out corporations as well. Here is the current debt for AMH as of June 30th:

Source: Company 10-Q

Since June 30th, AMH has issued new debt of $450.0 million of 2.375% unsecured senior notes with a maturity date of July 15, 2031 and $300.0 million of 3.375% unsecured senior notes with a maturity date of July 15, 2051. These are great rates and long maturities. The revolving credit facility was paid down to a balance of just $20 million as well (probably with the proceeds of the issuance). This new debt will be greatly accretive and the company stands to benefit from future refinancing by locking in low rates now.

The company also used proceeds from recent share issuance to retire the D and E perpetual preferred shares. The series D had a rate of 6.5%, and was costing the company ~$17.2 million in dividends . The series E had a rate of 6.35% and was costing the company ~$14.6 million a year in dividends. Assuming the yield of shares issued was about 1.1% based on the timing and average stock price at the time, the company essentially saved over $26 million in annual interest costs.

The following chart may not look impressive, but the company is paying such a low dividend that covering it should be the last thing on your mind. The company is able to retain a massive amount of cash flow on its balance sheet because it has such a large depreciation expense ($91 million per quarter) that makes the net income look tiny. With a payout ratio of only ~30%, the company has plenty of room to increase the dividend down the road when it so chooses. For now though, investors are actually getting a better deal by letting the company have cheap capital.

Source: Data from company filings, Chart made by author

I know that increasing FFO per share by a penny or two per quarter is not exciting, but it adds up. The company has an average past 3 year FFO CAGR of 4.38% according to Seeking Alpha. By using cheap debt to go on a property acquisition/development spree, AMH should see continued earnings growth. Ultimately, earnings are what drive fundamentals, and AMH has the right business plan and macroeconomic tailwinds to keep delivering solid growth.

Lastly, I know it shouldn’t be a major focus of an investor, but the company has an oddly high, and growing, amount of short interest. 4.42% of total shares outstanding being shorted is about 4x higher than what I’m used to for a REIT, and especially for one that has delivered such consistently good results. I know that shorts are only on the hook for a 1% dividend payment, but betting on a reversion to a cheaper P/FFO multiple is not a worthwhile strategy. AMH has beaten the market by over 16% for the past year, and has a total return of 100.5% over the past 5 years. As AMH keeps chugging higher slowly but steadily, I wouldn’t be surprised if some shorts gave up this odd pursuit.

Summary

The main critique of American Homes 4 Rent over the years has been on its lofty valuation. You get a lofty valuation when you operate in one of the safest industries around. No matter what E-commerce is doing, people have to have someplace to live. No matter what the pandemic rules may be going forwards, people will need a home.

It’s never fun to invest into a stock that keeps making new highs and is priced at a 30+ P/FFO multiple, but sometimes there are reasons for stocks to be expensive and other ones to be cheap. Instead of viewing it as buying a stock priced for success, try to think of it as buying a stock with the blessings of having an incredibly low cost of capital. Five years ago, you might have concluded that this stock was too expensive at a 23x P/FFO multiple at $22 a share. If you focused on investing in a high quality business such as this one, you would have doubled your money by today.