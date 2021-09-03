ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

"My father says you remember the smell of your country no matter where you are but only recognize it when you're far away." - Aglaja Veteranyi

I continue to look for plays that will do well as people continue to migrate to the exurbs from major dense, high cost of living cities such as Chicago, San Francisco and New York City. I just put out an article on Hooker Furniture (HOFT) which is a cheap play on this theme and also pays a decent dividend.

Homebuilders are another obvious choice to act upon this migration/housing shortage, especially as we have underbuilt the nation's housing stock since the housing bust that started in 2006-2007. Today, we take a deeper look at a homebuilder that applies its trade in the West. It is even cheaper and pays a higher dividend yield than Hooker Furniture.

Company Overview

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is homebuilder based out of Denver. The company has operations/communities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. It is probably best known for its Richmond American brand. The stock currently sits near $53.00 a share and sports an approximate market cap of $3.7 billion.

Second Quarter Results

On July 29th, the company posted second quarter results that beat both top and bottom line expectations. Earnings per share came in at $2.11, which was 15 cents a share above the consensus. Revenues leapt 53% from the same period a year ago to $1.36 billion, approximately $20 million above analysts' expectations.

Breaking those numbers a bit further. M.D.C. generated net income of $154 million for the quarter, which was 83% from the year ago period where a good portion of the nation was still in lockdown mode. The revenue increase consisted of a 43% rise in deliveries as well as an eight percent increase in the price of the average home sold ($502,000). New home orders rose 14% during the quarter and operating margin expanded as further improvement due to an improvement in M.D.C.'s homebuilding gross margin (up 290 basis points) and SG&A leverage.

The company also noted that "The dollar value of our net orders increased 40% year-over-year to $1.46 billion, mostly due to a 24% year-over-year increase in the average selling price." This obviously bodes well for revenue growth and margin expansion in the quarters ahead. Current order backlog stands at a bit over $4.1 billion, which is 73% above where it was at end of the second quarter of 2020.

The company's executive chairman gave an important clue to the company's future with this comment from the second quarter conference call.

Demand continues across all of our markets driven by the strong demographic forces we have highlighted in the past and the lack of available supply in both the new and existing home markets. These two factors have created the supply/demand imbalance that we believe will serve as tailwinds for industry"

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

The company's last quarterly earnings report triggered some analyst activity around the stock. On July 30th, Wedbush maintained its Buy rating on MDC and raised its price target three bucks a share to $63.00. Two days later, Evercore ISI reissued its own Buy rating and street high $86.00 price target. Finally, two weeks ago Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

M.D.C. ended the first half of 2021 with a debt to total capital ratio of 37% and over $700 million of cash on hand which enables the company to pay out a robust quarterly dividend (.40 a share) while enabling further growth opportunities.

Verdict

M.D.C. is well diversified. Approximately 25% of its home sales are in California, with a slightly lower percentage in Colorado. The company has recently expanded into fast growing Boise, ID as well as Nashville. Barring some major event (Ex, Recession, more lockdowns, etc.), impressive growth seems locked in for the next few quarters.

Despite this, the stock sells for slightly less than seven times this year's consensus earnings per share and just over five times next year's projected profits. Add in a three percent dividend yield which could grow significantly in coming years based on profit growth and a low payout ratio (just less than 20% currently), MDC seems a cheap stock in what I consider an overvalued market.

"Sometimes memory is the only gift we give ourselves and the only hope we have of finding our way home." - Harley King

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum