Midstream Weekly Recap: Midstream Is The Ultimate Safe Haven In Today's Frothy Market

Midstream Sector Performance

The energy sector was a welcome sea of green this week, bouncing strongly after prior weeks' losses. Oil surged 10% higher, while natural gas popped back above $4.00 and ended the week at $4.39.

Midstream was 4.6% higher on the week, its best weekly performance since June.

LNG operators, such as Tellurian (TELL) and Cheniere (LNG), were the sector’s biggest gainers. TELL’s rise was likely an anomaly attributable to its inclusion among “meme stocks.” The company’s only news during the week was its pricing of senior notes, which was not the cause of its units' gains.

Gathering and processing companies, which suffered the most during the previous weeks’ downturn, were this week’s big winners, following commodity prices higher.

Summit Midstream (SMLP), whose survival is largely dependent on higher commodity prices, bounced back from its 15% drop the prior week.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) units ended the week higher by 10.6% after receiving a boost from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which issued a draft Clean Water Act water quality permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Aug. 25. This cleared one of the last remaining regulatory roadblocks to completing the construction of the pipeline.

Decliners, meanwhile, were scarce. Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) bucked the trend among LNG-related operators and ended the week down by 3.1%. On its earnings call on Aug. 26, the company announced it was facing continuing challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and arbitration over a floating storage and regasification unit. The units fell 8.5% on the day of the earnings release.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) was weak on no news, though its underperformance during the week was likely a reaction to its outperformance the previous last week.

News of the Week

Aug. 23

Williams Companies' (WMB) CFO, John Chandler, announced his second resignation from the company, effective March 31, 2022. WMB’s board coaxed Chandler out of retirement in 2017 to help strengthen the company’s finances.

Aug. 24

The Texas Railroad Commission voted at its open meeting to adopt amendments to its gas and hazardous materials pipeline regulations. The regulations cover areas including safety standards for underground natural gas storage facilities, hazardous liquids transportation, and drug testing for safety-sensitive employees. They will go into effect on Sept. 13.

Aug. 25

The Biden administration’s Interior Department resumed selling oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and the western U.S. The move came after a judge ruled that the president’s leasing pause was unlawful.

President Biden announced that the natural gas pipeline industry will be part of the voluntary Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative. The interagency program, which is also run with state regulators, seeks to improve the cybersecurity of remotely operated infrastructure such as pipelines, dams, and power lines.

Aug. 26

Enbridge (ENB) and the state of Michigan told a federal judge that they would like to extend their court-ordered mediation on Line 5 pipeline until the end of September.

Capital Markets Activity

Plains All American (PAA) renewed and extended its two credit facilities. The facilities have an aggregate borrowing capacity of $2.7 billion and expire in 2024 and 2026. They formerly expired in 2022 and 2024.

KNOT Offshore (KNOP) entered an agreement to sell up to $100 million units in an a-the-market issuance.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) announced an all-stock merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) for an implied valuation of $3.40 per share, or $59 million, representing a 65% premium. After the announcement, NNA soared 72%.

Midstream: The Best Safe Haven In Today's Frothy Market

A big question hanging over the markets is the amount of financial excess that exists and its implications for future returns. The handwringing about overheating markets is alien to those of us who toil in midstream. But the lack of excess in midstream might eventually translate into a virtue as investors seek a haven from the froth that permeates most other sectors.

As we survey the market at large, we’re hard pressed to find a better safe haven than midstream equities. In what follows we attempt to shed light on the sector’s suitability as a safe haven by drawing historical parallels with previous bull markets and their bear market aftermath.

Finding a Safe Haven in a Frothy Market

Today’s market gains are overwhelmingly being driven by the technology sector. So naturally, we were curious about what worked as a safe haven during the last great technology mania, namely, the internet bubble that ran through in the late-1990s and peaked in 2000.

We found that REIT equities held up the best. REITs were among the stock market’s top performers for years after the internet bubble burst.

As the bubble reached its most extreme phase in mid-2000, Jeremy Grantham, the financial historian and authority on financial excesses, described REITs as follows:

With hindsight, we know that Grantham was spot on. At the time of his comments, REITs were an oasis of undervaluation and income generation in an overvalued market. They held their value even as the rest of the market was nearly sliced in half.

REITs During the Early 2000s

After the internet mania ended, the bear market that followed in its wake lasted for more than two years. Throughout it all, REITs were far and away the most effective safe haven. The sector’s dramatic undervaluation going into the bear market rendered it impervious to the selloff. The sector’s income-generating abilities and attractive yield relative to Treasuries also helped bolster its stock prices.

The chart below depicts the REIT sector’s performance during the last phase of the internet bubble in 1999, its popping in 2000, and the bear market that ensued, which bottomed out in mid-2002.

As the chart shows, REITs actually gained 40.0% from their February 2000 low through June 2002 while the broader market fell by 46.3% from its August 2000 top to its September 2002 bottom.

The REIT outperformance is even starker when compared with the technology sector, which was crushed after the internet bubble popped.

REIT sector dividends were stable during the S&P 500’s bear market, in spite of the economic recession throughout most of 2001, as shown in the next chart.

We began our investing career in 1999 and can recall how stodgy public real estate investments were considered as the bubble inflated in the ultra-chic technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Once the bubble popped, however, nobody cared about how unfashionable REITs were, or how little they were geared for growth. They were cheap, and they secured participation in tangible, cash-flowing assets that were an effective means of preserving wealth.

Today, no sector is more closely aligned with REITs in 2000 than midstream. Like REITs, midstream represents tangible, cash-flowing assets trading a steep discount to value while offering abundant income. The midstream sector remains untouched by the excesses we find up and down today’s capital markets.

Midstream Equities as Today’s Ultimate Safe Haven

There are instructive parallels between REITs back then and midstream equities in today’s market. For one, REITs dramatically underperformed in the bull market’s rise. Over the five years spanning 1995 to 2000, the S&P 500 outperformed REITs by 215.9%.

Over the past five years, the midstream sector underperformed the S&P 500 by 149.6%, as shown in the chart below.

The underperformance is far worse versus the technology sector, with midstream having underperformed by a whopping 281.1%, as shown below.

We don’t want to read too much into the relative sector performance. We simply want to show that both sectors remained out of favor and dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 during its rise. For both sectors, however, the underperformance also resulted in undervaluation that grew more extreme as the broader market marched ever higher.

Midstream Equities in 2021

In addition to the midstream sector’s undervaluation, it has the added advantage of having undergone a fundamental transformation, as boards of directors and management teams moved to address their equities’ persistent undervaluation.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, companies across the sector have rehabilitated their balance sheets by paring back capital spending and payouts to equity owners. In 2022, most will emerge from their retrenchment as free cash flow machines ready to reward their equity owners with increased equity payouts and stepped-up repurchases.

These companies will be among the go-to investments amid a protracted stock market pullback. Like REITs in the early 2000s, their substantial yields will limit the hit to their equity prices from a falling S&P 500. They will be prime beneficiaries of investors reallocating funds from overvalued growth sectors to stable, cash-flowing assets.

Like REITs in the 2001 recessions, midstream cash flows and equity payouts will be stable amid an economic downturn. The only conceivable outcome that would risk materially reducing midstream cash flows is another nationwide lockdown that restricted mobility everywhere and all at once. Even then, the sector is in far better health than it was coming into 2020. Its rebound would be even stronger than it was in the wake of the initial Covid-19 lockdowns.

Just as REITs were undervalued in the early 2000s, midstream companies fit that bill today, in spades. Midstream companies tend to trade at discounts to their net asset value. Moreover, as midstream companies pay down debt and reap the benefits from recent years’ investments, their value for equity owners is poised to grow, irrespective of their equity market performance.

Turning to yields, midstream equities are far more attractive than REIT yields had been in the early 2000s, and are also more attractive today versus 10-year Treasury yields. The midstream sector currently yields 7.7%, more than two-and-a-half times the REIT yield of 3.0%, which is actually negative after adjusting for inflation.

The next chart shows the yields of all three asset classes from 1999 to the present day.

At the moment, the difference between the midstream sector’s yield and that of the 10-year Treasury - or its “yield spread” - is unusually wide, pointing to the sector’s steep undervaluation. Yield spread relationships between midstream and REITs since 1999 can be seen in the chart below.

At the peak of the internet bubble in March 2000, REIT yields traded at a 2.5% spread to the 10-year Treasury yield, while midstream traded at a 4.5% spread. Today, REITs trade at a paltry 1.7% spread to the 10-year Treasury yield. Midstream trades at a far healthier 6.5% spread.

Conclusion

An investor’s need for a valuation anchor and income generator in their portfolio varies according to their unique circumstances. What is clear, however, is that fortifying a portfolio with such securities grows increasingly prudent as mania intensifies in the broader market. Investors should seize the opportunity in midstream equities and allocate a portion of their portfolio to this rare oasis of undervaluation and income generation.