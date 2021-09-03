Lam Research Riding The Rising Tide Of Long-Term Chip Demand

MACRO PHOTO/iStock via Getty Images

Lam Research (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:LRCX) is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) and services to the semiconductor industry. Right now, the WFE industry is enjoying strong tailwinds because of a global shortage of chips that has impacted such industries as automotive and video game consoles with smartphones maybe being the next to be impacted.

The shortage of chips has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and is expected to persist into the first half of 2023. This knowledge has already caused investors to push up semiconductor ETFs to all-time highs. Since Lam is part of the semiconductor industry and is part of many semiconductor ETFs, the current global chip shortage is also behind powering Lam Research's stock higher to beat the market over the last one-year and year-to-date time periods.

Data by YCharts

There are several reasons that investors should invest in Lam Research at current prices. The short-term reason to invest Lam Research is that the company is producing outstanding results over the last several quarters driven by COVID-19 related impacts like the work and learn from home movement accelerating the adoption of technologies like 5G, AI and IoT. Even with COVID-19 impacts waning, the adoption of newer technologies should continue growing briskly.

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

The longer-term reason to invest in Lam Research is that rising device complexity, driven by new technologies such as the cloud, 5G, AI, high performance computing and IoT, along with consumer products like new gaming consoles and wearables like Apple watch are incorporating more semiconductor-enabled functionality which have been driving faster growth in semiconductor content. This is causing a robust multi-year WFE spending cycle by chip manufacturers, who are investing more in equipment from Lam and other WFE manufacturers.

Source: Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings Presentation

Today is the time to buy Lam Research, as the company is currently firing on all cylinders in both the short and long term.

WFE Spending Remains Strong

Source: Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings Presentation

WFE demand is primarily driven by the underlying strength of semiconductor demand and the existing capacity level. The type of chips that Lam Research is primarily used for is memory chips, both NAND and secondarily DRAM.

Lam Research investors can often get a clue about the underlying demand for memory chips by listening to what the largest memory players like Micron are saying. Very recently, Micron has indicated that DRAM memory chips will be in severe undersupply into 2022 and that NAND chips, while in a little bit better shape, also are seeing shortages on the horizon into 2022. There are some that believe the chip shortages could even drag into 2023.

Any way one looks at it, this year is shaping up to be back-end loaded for Lam Research and the company should rally strongly into the holidays this year.

We believe, robust semiconductor demand, rising device manufacturing complexity, and strategic regional investments are powerful drivers for multi-year WFE spending. By device segments, we see strength across NAND, DRAM and Foundry/Logic in calendar 2021. Source: CEO Tim Archer - Lam Research Q2 2021 Earnings Call

The Customer Support Business Group

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

The Customer Support Business Group (CSBG) is becoming increasingly important to Lam Research as it diversifies the company away from the one-time sales nature of strictly selling semiconductor processing equipment, towards gaining recurring revenue from the installed base of customers by providing various services to their Lam equipment. Another great thing about the CSBG business is that it is very cash generative for Lam.

The Customer Support Business Group has 4 different business units:

Spares

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

Lam is looking to develop an “Annuity stream from every *chamber in the installed base” and a lot of that objective is expected to come from Lam's CSBG spares business segment which provides a portfolio of consumable and non-consumable spare parts to drive predictable and repeatable results for Lam's customers.

What drives this portion of the business is industry utilization rates. When industry utilization is high, it requires higher consumption of spare parts and the industry utilization rate is currently quite high with lots of demand for chips.

* A chamber is a sealed environment in which physical and/or chemical processes can be used to modify the semiconductor wafer.

Services

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

The Service unit takes care of periodic maintenance to Lam's equipment. In a similar fashion to the Spares unit, when the industry utilization rate is high, maintenance needs to be done more frequently to keep up maximum output.

Service offerings can also include addressing productivity needs like system uptime or availability optimization, throughput improvements, and defect reduction.

Upgrades

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

The upgrades business deals with productivity upgrades and technology upgrades, which ultimately has the effect of extending the life of Lam's customers' tools. When Lam sells a manufacturer a tool, Lam is often able to go into the fab and upgrade certain subsystems by making a tool more capable and more productive in the next chip technology node. This gives Lam customers a very high return on investment when they buy tools from Lam.

The upgrades business is expected to roughly double over the two-year period ending in 2021.

Reliant Systems

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

The Reliant product line serves the specialty market that consists of power management, sensing and control drive products or primarily applications that do not require the most advanced wafer processing capability. These products are most often used in 28-nanometer and above chips. Because this line is not for the most sophisticated end use cases, Lam will sometimes employ used equipment or refurbished equipment, although new equipment is also available.

Lam sees the specialty technology market that Reliant services as continuing to grow strongly in areas like CMOS Image Sensor (CIS), power and RF devices technology (RF devices are used in 5G).

CSBG Growth

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

The reason that I highlighted this portion of Lam's business is that it is very important for the company's growth. Currently, CSBG revenue is growing faster than Lam's installed base revenue.

Another thing to be aware of is that Lam has really grown the installed base over the last year and that installed base growth will be seen in CSBG revenues down the road, as Lam customers will soon start to require more spare parts and services for their new machines.

Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings

Source: Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings Presentation

Lam Research FQ4 2021 revenue was up 60.9% YoY to $4.15B beating analyst expectations by $120M in their latest quarter released on July 28th.

The geographic distribution of revenue and system segment distribution of revenues during the June 2021 quarter is shown in the following graphic:

Source: Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings Presentation

Systems Revenue

Lam Research continues to show why it is very much considered to be a play on memory chips as 59% of the revenues came from Non-volatile memory (mostly NAND memory) and 10% from DRAM.

During the conference call the CFO indicated that the NAND segment concentration was essentially flat with the prior quarter at 49% of systems revenue but still hit a record level in terms of revenue dollars.

The DRAM segment was 10% of FQ4 2021 systems revenue versus 14% in the prior quarter. DRAM spending is expected to strengthen into the second-half of this year.

The Foundry segment produced the second consecutive quarter of record revenues, coming in at 35% of FQ4 2021 revenues, as compared with 31% in the previous quarter. Foundry spending is occurring to meet end demand for various markets like AI, 5G in gaming, as well as specialty chips needed for IoT, image sensors and power devices.

Logic and other made up 6% of systems revenue in the FQ4 2921, which was essentially flat to the prior quarter percentage.

The important takeaway here is that currently Lam Research's revenues are driven mostly by the memory segment, NAND memory specifically.

Geographic Revenue

China made up the highest percentage of revenues at 37% of the total revenues, up from 32% in the previous quarter. Spending in China region was generally balanced between the domestic and multinational customers that have their fabs that are located in China.

This might be considered an area of risk for Lam Research, as currently there is a low-grade war between China and the USA over Chinese access to advanced chip technologies that could potentially affect Lam Research. Geopolitics over chips is a risk that must be monitored with Lam.

The Korea region also continued to be very strong in FQ4, coming in at 30% of revenues.

CSBG Revenues

Source: Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings Presentation

CSPG grew 49% YoY and 6% QoQ to $1.38 billion. All four units delivered an excellent performance in the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Lam Research GAAP gross profit was $1.92B and the GAAP gross margin was 46.2%.

Data by YCharts

Lam Research's operating expenses were $599 million, operating income was $1.31B for an operating margin of 31.7%, an all-time high. Lam has recently been decreasing operating expenses as a percent of revenue, which is why over the last three years both operating income and operating margins have really been trending up.

Lam has been demonstrating that it can profitably scale, while at the same time maintaining a big emphasis on R&D spending, which is the lifeblood of the business. Lam Research really needs to spend heavily on R&D to stay ahead of competitors and spend they do, as R&D currently represents approximately two-thirds of Opex.

Lam Research GAAP Net income was $1.145B, or GAAP EPS of $7.98 beating analyst forecasts by $0.47. This compares to a net income of $1.071B, or $7.41 per diluted share, for last quarter.

Lam Research Non-GAAP Net income was $1.161B or non-GAAP EPS of $8.09 beating analyst forecasts by $0.48.

Balance Sheet

Data by YCharts

Lam Research ended Q4FY21 with $5.73B in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Lam Research ended Q4FY21 with $3.53B in current liabilities and 6.34B in long-term debt.

Lam Research had a quick ratio of 2.48. A company with a quick ratio of 1.0 and above can easily pay current liabilities.

Lam Research had a debt-to-equity ratio of .822 which is a measure of the ability to pay long-term liabilities. Companies with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of less than 1.0, means a company tends to use more equity than debt to finance operations which is generally less risky than firms whose Debt-to-Equity ratio is greater than 1.0.

Lam Research has a good balance sheet for their industry.

Cash Flows

Data by YCharts

Lam cash flows from operations came in at approx. $1.4 billion. Lam Research produced an all-time record Free Cash Flow of $1.33B in FQ4 2021.

Capex investing for the FQ4 2021 was up from the FQ3 level and came in at $105 million. Capex increased to build capacity in support of customers in Asia, as that is where most of their largest customers are located.

Recently Lam has been investing in a new Malaysian factory, which is formally opening in the current quarter, expansion in U.S. critical spare parts facility in Ohio, and R&D investments in a new Korean lab facility. Expect to see similar elevated levels of capital expenditures for the remainder of calendar year 2021 to support the above initiatives.

Lam paid out $185 million in dividends and allocated $440 million towards share buyback. Lam has a long-term capital return plan of 75% to 100% of the free cash flow.

Guidance

Lam Research released their target model for Calendar Year 2023 and 2024 in early March of this year.

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

The following is FQ1 2022 guidance:

Source: Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings Presentation

Lam is projecting FQ1 2022 non-GAAP revenue of $4.3 billion, plus or minus $250 million, non-GAAP Gross margin of 46%, plus or minus one percentage point, non-GAAP operating margins of 32%, plus or minus one percentage point, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $8.10, plus or minus $0.50, based on a share count of approximately 143 million shares.

We continue to maintain a widened revenue range, as we work to mitigate ongoing output challenges in our global supply chain. These supply chain challenges are also driving a modest headwind in our guided gross margin. Customer demand continues to look strong in the second-half of 2021 as well as into next year. Source: CFO Doug Bettinger - Lam Research FQ4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Lam Research & ASML

Source: Lam Research 2020 Investor Day Presentation

In early 2020, Lam revealed a collaboration with ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and IMEC to develop a dry resist technology for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) patterning to help increase EUV lithography’s resolution, productivity and yield.

This partnership helps the company gain exposure to ASML's EUV process, which is increasingly being used in the most advanced logic and memory chips. ASML currently has a monopoly on the EUV process, which is currently the only way to make 5-micron chips.

Valuation

Company Mkt Cap Price/Earnings Free Cash Flow Margin % EV/Revenues (FWD) Revenue Growth (Y/Y) % Gross Margin% Operating Margin % ASML (ASML) $340.90B 61.67 82.62% 15.39 32.28% 50.86% 30.82% Applied Materials (AMAT) $122.84B 23.21 25.00% 5.13 40.98% 47.89% 32.49% Lam Research (LRCX) $86.31B 22.33 32.12% 4.82 48.47% 46.20% 31.75% KLA Corp. (KLAC) $52.25B 25.06 21.31% 6.20 31.92% 59.89% 37.38% Ichor Holdings (ICHR) $1.26B 20.31 1.16% 1.0 27.42% 16.77% 8.93%

The most similar company to what Lam Research does is Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT). The biggest difference between the two companies is that Applied Materials is a larger and more diversified company that also makes equipment for display manufacturing, in addition to semiconductors, while Lam Research primarily makes equipment in etch, deposition, and strip & clean processes for semiconductors. The two companies do compete in the areas that Lam specializes in.

Both Lam and Applied Materials are also similar, in that they both have greater exposure to NAND flash memory, in contrast to a company like ASML or KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC), which has more exposure to the logic and foundry space. Sometimes, that fact can account for the difference in valuations as the economic cycles can sometimes differ between memory and logic chips. However, I believe currently, that there is strong demand in both logic and memory chips.

Right now, both ASML and KLA Tencor are selling at a higher valuation than Lam and Applied Materials, even though the latter are growing revenues faster. With the tailwinds of the memory chip shortage and the secular growth of the chip industry in general, behind them, I believe Lam Research has room to expand its valuation higher.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 23 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Lam Research in the last 3 months. The average price target is $742.52 with a high forecast of $815.00 and a low forecast of $640.00. The average price target represents a 23.8% increase from the last price of $599.78.

Risks

The biggest risks that Lam faces are:

China risk - Any WFE export ban to China could negatively impact results.

- Any WFE export ban to China could negatively impact results. Market concentration - A significant portion of Lam's revenue is dependent on the memory market, which in the past has been very cyclical.

- A significant portion of Lam's revenue is dependent on the memory market, which in the past has been very cyclical. Customer concentration - Nearly all of Lam's of revenue comes from its top 5 customers.

- Nearly all of Lam's of revenue comes from its top 5 customers. Execution risk - Lam is currently in the process of expanding capacity by building new factories, while also deploying new technology for their customers' next generation products. If Lam fails to execute, it could severely impact results.

Conclusion

With the shortage of chips possibly persisting into the first half of 2023, combined with the adoption of technologies like 5G, AI and IoT increasing long-term demand for chips, the future looks extremely bright for WFE companies like Lam.

Lam is a solid growth stock that is currently hitting on all cylinders making the stock a buy at current prices.