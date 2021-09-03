jbk_photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is the smaller cousin of Visa (V). Because of this it is often forgotten in the discussion of fintech stocks. But this is a mistake. Buying the No.2 player in an oligopoly can be profitable. One only has to look at Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) for comparison. Buying the No. 2 player in the non-alcoholic beverage space has been good for total returns and dividend growth. Mastercard is a dividend growth stock that is now a Dividend Contender. Granted, the dividend yield is low at 0.50% and the price-to-earnings ratio is high at ~42X. But the dividend growth rate is very high, and the dividend safety is rock solid. The company generates a tremendous amount of free cash flow since the business is asset light. The stock is down nearly (-15%) from its recent highs and this may be a good entry point. I view Mastercard as a long-term buy.

Overview of Mastercard

Mastercard was founded in 1966 as a regional bankcard association and was known originally as the Interbank Card Association. The organization eventually became Master Charge after an acquisition and then Mastercard. The company conducted in IPO in 2006. Today, Mastercard is the second largest electronic payment processor in the world behind Visa. The firm authorizes, clears, and settles payment transactions. Mastercard processed $4.8 trillion in transactions in 2020, partners with over 25,000 financial institutions, and has nearly 3 billion cards in use. The firm has an estimated 29% market share for credit cards and 24% market share for debit cards. Mastercard’s larger competitor, Visa, processed nearly $9 trillion in transactions in 2020 and has over 50% market share making the market a oligopoly.

Interbrand ranked Mastercard as the 57th best global brand in 2020. Major card brands include Mastercard, Cirrus, and Maestro. Approximately 11% of voting shares are owned by the Mastercard Foundation and cannot be sold until 2027. Total revenue was $15,300 million in 2020 and $16,640 million in the LTM.

Mastercard’s Growth and Margins

Mastercard’s revenue and operating income growth has been nothing short of astounding since the IPO. For perspective, the company had $3,326 million in revenue in 2006. Revenue hit a high of $16,883 million in 2019 and ticked down to $15,301 million in 2020 due to the adverse effects of COVID-19. Simultaneously, operating income went from 229 million in 2006 to $9,664 million in 2019 and then down a bit to $8,081 million in 2020.

The chart below shows the growth of revenue, operating income, and net income in the past decade. It also shows that operating margins and net profit margins have trended up. It’s clear that the trend is upward punctuated with some down years. For instance, revenue and margins declined in 2020 as overall volumes and cross-border transactions fell due to local government restrictions on business operations and international travel restrictions in response to COVID-19.

Source: TIKR.com

The source of this growth and wide moat is the massive network effect from Mastercard’s payment network, Banknet, which can process millions of transactions per hour. Mastercard is accepted around the world and the number of cards continues to grow. Consumers will use a card that is accepted at more places and concurrently merchants will accept cards that are more universally held by consumers. Mastercard takes a percentage of each transaction. Grow the volume of transactions and revenue grows with it. In addition, payment processing is scalable. The added cost to increase the number of merchants, cards, and transactions is relatively small. Mastercard’s large size lets it spread any rising fixed or variable costs over a larger merchant and card base. In turn this permits margins to rise with time as seen in the chart above.

Mastercard is also benefitting from rapidly accelerating transition to electronic payments. Consumers can use Mastercard branded cards, but electronic payments are moving to smart phones and watches now. Mobile device users can use their cards from their phones. One simply needs to click and move the device close to the reader and payment is completed. A few seconds later the same device confirms payment and the amount. It is this convenience that is accelerating the transition to electronic payments by consumers and merchants. The main point though is that mobile payments are still using a payment network for transaction processing letting Mastercard benefit.

Mastercard is expanding its offerings from credit cards and debit card payment processing. The company acquired Ekata as Mastercard expands its Cyber & Intelligence and Data & Services offerings. The company is also expanding in business-to-business, peer-to-peer payments, and cryptocurrencies.

Mastercard’s Dividend Growth and Dividend Yield

Mastercard pays an annualized dividend of $1.76 with a dividend yield of 0.50%. The company’s dividend has never exceeded 1% in the past decade and the past 5-year average is ~0.57%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The most recent dividend increase was 10%, a bit lower than the trailing 5-year dividend growth rate of roughly 20% CAGR. The dividend growth rate in the past decade was over 38% CAGR. However, that is from a very low base since the stock first started paying a dividend in 2011. The chart below illustrates the growth of the dividend, which roughly parallels growth of the top and bottom lines. Granted, dividend growth will likely slow, but the payout ratio is under 20% and there is room for many future increases.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Mastercard’s dividend is very safe from the perspective of earnings, free cash flow, and debt. The forward payout ratio is ~22% based on an annualized dividend of $1.76 and consensus 2021 earnings of $8.14 per share. This is very conservative and well below my target cutoff value of 65%.

The dividend is also safe from the context of free cash flow. Operating cash flow was $7,638 million in the LTM. Capital expenditures were $284 million giving free cash flow of $7,354 million. The dividend required $1,674 billion in the LTM giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of about 23%. This is well below my criterion of 70% or lower.

Debt is not an issue for the dividend at this time. Until 2019, Mastercard had a net cash position. At end of Q2 2021, the company has $6,760 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. This offsets $649 million in current long-term debt and $13,250 million in long-term debt. Interest coverage is over 20X, and the leverage ratio is still less than 1X. In addition, Mastercard received an A1 rating from Moody’s and A+ rating from S&P Global. These are both investment grade ratings indicating the company has a strong capacity to meet its financial commitments.

Mastercard’s Valuation

Mastercard is trading at a rich valuation at this time based on price-to-earnings ratio. In the past decade, the P/E ratio has averaged about 27X in the past decade and about 32X in the trailing 5-years. The stock is trading at a ~42X multiple despite the recent decline in stock price. We use 30X as a fair value multiple to account for the robust growth, oligopoly, and 11% of float held by a foundation that is not inclined to sell their shares. Consensus 2021 earnings estimate is $8.14 per share. This gives a fair value estimate of $244.20 per share.

We apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 29X and 31X, and obtain a fair value range from $236.06 to $252.34. The current stock price is ~135% to ~144% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$340.44 as of this writing, suggesting that the stock is very overvalued based on P/E ratio.

Estimated Valuation Based on P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 29 30 31 Estimated Value $236.06 $244.20 $252.34 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 144% 139% 135%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $337. The Gordon Growth Model is not appropriate here since the dividend growth rate exceeds the long term desired return of 8%. The average of the two models is $290.60 indicating the Mastercard is overvalued.

However, if we assume 15% growth in earnings for the next 5-years and the dividend growing at the same rate we get a valuation of ~$491 per share. Earnings have grown by about 15% per year in the past decade and dividends should grow at least in line with earnings.

Final Thoughts on Mastercard

Since our primary interest here is dividend growth let’s take a look at the Chowder Rule. The Chowder Number is the yield plus 5-year dividend growth rate > 15% if the yield is less than 3%. In the case of Mastercard, the Chowder Number is 20.61. The Chowder Number is not a screening tool, but it does indicate that from a dividend growth perspective Mastercard is a stock to consider. In addition, the dividend growth and safety are excellent. The company is recovering from the COVID-19 downturn and earnings and margins are depressed but volumes are up over 30% from a year ago in the latest quarter. As cross-border transactions increase both margins and earnings should rise. Lastly, Mastercard is pursuing growth outside of credit and debit cards that should help drive the top and bottom lines in the future. I view Mastercard as a long-term buy.