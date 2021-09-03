GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) [HWX:TO] recently reported that cash flow approached the C$100 million annual rate. If current commodity prices hold for a while, that rate is likely to approach the C$200 million rate by the end of the fiscal year. Clearly management has been putting the cash balance to very good use. There appears to be considerable upside potential from some very low risk exploration wells.

This is the kind of thing that could lead to some significant growth. Cenovus Energy (CVE) is probably the major holder of common shares to watch as they control about a quarter of the shares outstanding and have some warrants that can be converted to more shares. The market loves a growth story and this company is ready to provide a very rapid growth story with the accompanying cash flow increase. That will be good news for shareholders of a stock whose price has already risen significantly.

The growth in sales is happening because of an ambitious development program that continues to exceed expectations. Back in 2019, the sole source of revenue was a natural gas field. Now that field is becoming far less significant as the development of a heavy oil find proceeds.

Management is now guiding to an exit rate in excess of 10,000 BOED. But that means that cash flow will likely more than double the current rate very shortly within the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. One of the nice things about the modern oil business is that dry holes are rarely an issue. Most times management knows exactly where the oil lies. So there is no reason to risk a dry hole and the money that goes with it.

Normally a major expansion like the one clearly underway (as shown by the financials) would have lots of risks. But a quick perusal of the board and the senior management reveals quite a bit of experience building and selling companies. That kind of experience minimizes the expansion into a large project like the one underway.

Management further minimized risks by selling a lot of shares to raise a lot of cash. No debt will be needed here for some time (if ever). So a lot of the rapid growth risks are not an issue with management this experienced. That makes this company far safer than the average small company as well as the average small company that expands rapidly.

For those who remember, Raging River was sold to Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) a few years back. Raging River was likewise a low debt level competitor. So this management is sticking to what worked for it in the past. Furthermore Cenovus Energy has two board seats which probably makes that company a wealth of information if that information is needed.

Management is already targeting the more promising areas for exploration wells. Much of this land has long been producing thermal oil for some very big names (like Cenovus Energy). The heavy oil exists in a different place. So it is possible for Cenovus to produce thermal oil while this company produces the heavy oil if there is an overlap occurring on these leases.

Cenovus has been very busy integrating an acquisition. Therefore this management had an opportunity to develop something that would have been a distraction from far bigger projects at Cenovus. But as shown above there are plenty of possibilities for the company to grow before considering other basins or areas. Investors will likely hear about the results of at least one exploration well by the fiscal year end report.

Management plans to grow production rapidly. New discoveries will provide more growth opportunities. The other thing is that drilling may provide some unknown information about intervals that really "everyone" in the area is ignoring. The rapid advance of technology could make even more resources recoverable than is shown above. In fact that is very likely as the future unfolds.

The kind of cash flow shown above may enable management to expand to an area that produces the diluent needed to enable this oil to flow in a pipeline. Oftentimes, heavy oil is too viscous to flow in a pipeline and so needs to be mixed with something that makes it flow more easily. Canada has long been short the condensate often used for diluent. That often leads to diluent prices that are a premium to WTI prices for oil. No matter what management decides to do with that cash flow, shareholders can practically bet that the results will be more than worth the investment.

A word about the profits. Accountants all over the world long ago decided that at least some warrants were worth "marking to market" each month. So the dilution caused by these warrants is shown as an expense even if there is no actual cash loss ever. In this case management has a very good case to post the adjusted earnings. Shareholders need to realize that warrants exist that at some point may well dilute the current results. But that dilution is different from the usual losses. The warrant "expense" can be misleading because it is not an expense. Rather it is a dilution cost brought to market value every quarter.

The strong commodity prices have allowed management to raise the guidance for the current fiscal year. Notice that the guidance for cash flow is now C$110 million. The cash flow in the first six months has been C$36 million. That implies a big third and fourth quarter ahead (with each quarter having higher cash flow than the one before).

That forecast assumes that commodity prices do not weaken much from current levels. It also assumes that the spread between light oil prices and heavy oil prices does not change unfavorably (and stay that way). Forecasting pricing is always risky so it is best to now project commodity prices out more than six months.

In any event this project appears to be unusually profitable for heavy oil. The no debt balance sheet is a very wise choice considering that heavy oil margins are often zero or negative during times of weak commodity pricing. Right now things look extremely good for this project. But this industry has notoriously low visibility. That means the outlook can rapidly change. This company is very much prepared for the worst to happen.