Summit Midstream Partners Is Well On The Road To Recovery
Summary
- Summit Midstream Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets it's continuing to develop such as the Double E pipeline.
- It's hit the limit of the debt it can paydown with its DCF, it's time to refinance 2022 debt. This is a big month for the company.
- The company has a path to massive returns if it refinances the debt, which we see as likely, but that remains to be seen.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: NYSE:SMLP) is a company we've discussed numerous times before. The company has a market capitalization of just over $200 million as it's been forced to deal with its debt load. However, the company's share price has recovered heavily off of impressive strides, and it has strong potential going forward.
Summit Midstream Partners 2Q Results
Summit Midstream Partners had impressive 2Q results showing the portfolio's strength.
Source: Summit Midstream Partners Results - Summit Midstream Partners Press Release
Summit Midstream Partners had adjusted EBITDA of $62.1 billion and $46.5 million in DCF. That's annualized DCF of roughly $180 million. That's massive DCF for a $230 million market capitalization company, and helps to highlight the company's strength if it didn't have the debt overhang. The company had some temporary impairment charges, but it's continued to perform.
The company managed to increase natural gas volumes although liquids volumes decreased slightly. Overall, the company's volumes have continued to trend upwards showing its strength. This continued DCF will enable the company to continue paying down its debt and improving its overall financial position.
Summit Midstream Partners Expansion
Summit Midstream Partners has focused on consistent expansion and growth going forward.
Source: Summit Midstream Partners Double-E Pipeline - Summit Midstream Partners Investor Presentation
The company is continuing to build its Double E pipeline with an end of year target for development. The company has already generated significant take-or-pay volume payments. So far, the company is 60% complete with the project, expecting to finish ahead of schedule, while also coming under its $425 budget, a strong accomplishment.
This continued growth will soon remove a substantial chunk of capital expenditures and allow the company to reorient towards additional cash flow and growth.
Summit Midstream Partners Debt
However, the most important aspect of Summit Midstream Partner's ability to drive returns, as surprising as it might sound, isn't its assets but its debt. The company has $969 million in 2022 debt due and $260 million in 2025 debt. While the interest rate isn't high, investors have lost faith in the company, and it needs to refinance 2022 debt to avoid bankruptcy.
Fortunately, on top of DCF to aggressively pay down debt, the company has made some impressive strides in this regard. The company plans to use a dual plan with a $400 million credit facility combined with $700-750 million in high-yield notes that will be issued over the next month. This combination will be sufficient to refinance 2022 debt.
The moment we're waiting for is here, and it's incredibly important to the company's returns. Specifically, the company needs a reasonable interest rate on the credit facility (<10% ideally). It then needs to fully raise and close the money. The revolver will have a 4.5-year term, and ideally, the debt will be callable with a 5+ year term.
Summit Midstream Partners Opportunity
The opportunity in Summit Midstream Partners is clear. The company's interest expenditures are roughly $60 million annually. The company's annualized DCF is almost $200 million, and will likely cross this number after the Double E Pipeline comes into service over the next several months. That means, a post debt company, will have more than $250 million in annual cash flow.
The company's capital expenditures are roughly $20 million annually, to cover all maintenance, meaning $230 million annually. The company still has roughly $1.25 billion in debt left to pay off, which it has been focused on aggressively extinguishing.
We expect the company, with rollovers, to continue focusing on this as the priority. By 2025, we can see the company being down to just a few hundred million of debt it can refinance with long-term debt. At that point, we see the company's market cap as having the potential to be at least 5x its current price. That'd imply a $150+/share price.
Summit Midstream Partners Risk
The company's risk is that it's guaranteed not to earn enough cash flow to paydown its debt. Its only path towards succeeding is refinancing the debt, which it's finally biting the bullet and applying for after a year of paying down as much as it can. While we expect the process to workout, until we see the debt and the interest rates, there's no guarantees.
That remains the company's top risk and one worth paying close attention to.
Conclusion
Summit Midstream Partners has concluded an aggressive year of working to improve its balance sheet. The company has hit the limit of what it can afford to do with its DCF, which means the next step is to work to refinance the death that's due in 2022. The company is working aggressively from this target and expects to have an update in the next month.
This is the largest milestone for the company. We expect it to pass this, and if it does so, it should be on the path to generate 5x its market capitalization by 2025. That's based on the company's continued strong DCF as it pays off its Double E pipeline growth, and continues to generate that DCF. We expect this combination to generate strong shareholder returns.
