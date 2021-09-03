Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate KB Financial Group Inc.'s (NYSE:NYSE:KB) [105560:KS] shares as Bullish.

KB Financial's share price has declined by -6% from KRW56,800 as of June 18, 2021, to KRW53,100 as of September 2, 2021, after my prior write-up on the company was published on June 21, 2021. KB Financial's shares are up by +25% (excluding dividends) since my February 17, 2020, initiation article. KB Financial's current valuations are still very attractive on an absolute basis, as it trades below half of book value and its forward P/E multiples are in the mid-single-digit range.

KB Financial's bottom line jumped by +45% YoY in the first half of 2021. Apart from the solid net profit growth, its favorable earnings mix with a significant contribution from non-banking businesses and its prioritization of profitability over growth were key positives as well.

Also, as a follow-up to my earlier article, I still view a higher dividend payout ratio and the adoption of a quarterly dividend policy as the key catalysts for the stock. Separately, I also maintain my view that the rise of digital banking will have a limited impact on KB Financial, as its banking app is the most popular among traditional Korean banks, and it has a significant equity interest in Korea's leading digital bank.

In summary, I have a Bullish view of KB Financial, as I see multiple positives associated with the stock as highlighted in this article that have not been fully factored into its share price and valuation multiples.

Non-Banking Businesses And Focus On Profitability Draw Attention

KB Financial's operating income and net income attributable to shareholders grew by +20% and +45% YoY to KRW7,210 billion and KRW2,474 billion, respectively. The company's capital adequacy and asset quality metrics were also satisfactory. KB Financial's CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) ratio of 13.7% as of end-1H 2021 is the highest among Korean financial companies. Its NPL (Non-Performing Loans) ratio declined from 0.42% as of March 31, 2021 to 0.39% as of June 30, 2021, while its NPL coverage ratio increased from 162.3% to 173.1% over the same period.

There are two key things to take note of with regards to KB Financial's first-half financial results.

Firstly, KB Financial's non-banking businesses are growing very well and accounting for a larger proportion of its earnings, which is positive. The proportion of its total fee income contributed by non-banking businesses increased from 49.4% in 1H 2019 and 61.1% in 1H 2020 to 67.4% in 1H 2021. More significantly, the non-banking businesses accounted for as much as 45.2% of KB Financial's bottom line or net profit in the first half of the year.

KB Financial attributed the increase in profit contribution from non-banking businesses to "efforts of business portfolio diversification through M&As and strengthening of core business" at its 1H 2021 results briefing. Also, as per the chart below, the non-banking businesses on average tend to have higher ROEs than the banking business, so KB Financial's rising income contribution from its non-banking subsidiaries is positive for its future ROEs.

The Respective ROEs Of KB Financial's Different Businesses And Subsidiaries

Source: KB Financial's 1H 2021 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Secondly, KB Financial continues to prioritize profitability over growth. The company's group and banking subsidiary net interest margins widened by +0.04 percentage points YoY and +0.03 percentage points YoY to 1.82% and 1.56%, respectively in the first half of the year.

In its 1H 2021 results presentation slides, KB Financial credited the net interest margin expansion to the company "pursuing loan strategy based on profitability." The company also emphasized at its recent interim results briefing that "we are not going to go for excessive growth that's going to undermine our profitability or our margin", but it aims to "guarantee our profitability and at the same time, bring about growth."

Revisiting Key Issues Regarding Dividends And Digital Banking

In my earlier June 21, 2021 article on KB Financial, I mentioned that "the key re-rating catalysts for KB Financial are an increase in its future dividend payout ratio and a shift towards quarterly dividend payouts" and also highlighted that "the digital banking threat is not a major risk" for the company.

In this section of the article, I revisit these two key issues.

There is upside to KB Financial's future dividends in terms of quantum and frequency.

KB Financial has guided that "we will be able to probably return to the dividend payout ratio pre-COVID-19", assuming that "the macroeconomic indicators don't fluctuate significantly." As a reference, KB Financial reduced its dividend payout as a proportion of earnings from 26% in fiscal 2019 to 20% in the recent fiscal year.

Separately, KB Financial already distributes its dividends on a semi-annual basis. But a potential move to a quarterly dividend payment frequency could attract even more income-focused individual and institutional investors. In response to a question of the possibility of moving towards quarterly dividend payouts at the company's recent 1H 2021 earnings call, it noted that "we are engaged in discussions" on this issue, but it has to consider factors such as "the economic situation and the policy direction of the government authorities." In other words, it appears to be case of "when" rather than "if", when it comes to the implementation of a quarterly dividend payout policy in the future.

With respect to digital banking, it is noteworthy that KB Financial's investee, Kakao Bank [323410:KS], was recently listed on the Korea Stock Exchange in early-August 2021. KB Financial has an 8% equity stake in Kakao Bank post-listing via its subsidiary Kookmin Bank based on S&P Capital IQ data, and this will help to provide a hedge against the rise of digital banking in South Korea.

Also, KB Financial has done well in its efforts to boost the company's digital banking offerings. This is evidenced by the fact that KB Financial's banking subsidiary, Kookmin Bank, has the highest number of users for its banking app among South Korea's traditional banks.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values KB Financial at 0.47 times trailing P/B, according to its stock price of KRW53,100 as of September 2, 2021. KB Financial also trades at undemanding consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 4.9 times and 4.8 times, respectively. The stock's forward dividend yields are also very appealing at 5.4% and 5.7% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

Peer Valuation Comparison For KB Financial

Stock Trailing P/B Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Consensus Current Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Hana Financial Group [086790:KS] 0.41 4.2 4.1 10.1% 9.6% 6.1% 6.6% Woori Financial Group (WF) [316140:KS] 0.33 3.6 3.8 9.7% 8.4% 7.2% 6.9% Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) [055550:KS] 0.45 4.9 4.8 9.3% 9.0% 5.4% 5.7%

Source: S&P Capital

KB Financial's trailing P/B multiple, forward P/E valuations and dividend yields are not as attractive as its Korean financial peers, but the company's forecasted FY 2021 ROE of 9.9% and FY 2022 ROE of 9.4%, as per S&P Capital IQ data, are the second highest in the peer group. Furthermore, as I noted in my previous June 21, 2021 article, KB Financial's CET1 and NPL coverage ratios are much better than that of its peers. As such, KB Financial's valuation premium and Bullish rating are justified to a large extent.

KB Financial's key risk factors are slower loan growth going forward which is not sufficiently compensated for by higher net interest margins, overpaying for new acquisitions in a bid to diversify even more aggressively into non-banking businesses, a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to raise its dividend payout ratio and adopt a quarterly dividend payout policy, and a greater-than-expected threat from digital banking.