Intro and Thesis

A little less than a month has passed since the publication of my last article about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), but during this time the stock managed to grow by >18%:

Such a strong growth was associated in general with the situation in the maritime transport market (not only in container shipping). The company already had all its ships booked by the end of 2021, providing a huge backlog of $1.75B (more than its market cap). But Danaos still had 11% free ships for 2022 and 40% for 2023. Charter rates have steadily increased over the past few months, and since the publication of my last article (August 6), they have climbed another 1.43%, which is also not bad for less than one month.

I think that the thesis of my last article has not lost its relevance. On the contrary, at the current momentum, the stock may continue to rise, as the market's expectations regarding the "short-termness" of such high rates with each new value of Harpex recede from reality.

The market is also affected by the downtime of ships in Chinese ports, which I wrote about in my other article on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN). This is a dry bulk carrier, but the situation itself is also relevant for container ship companies like Danaos:

<...> But not only that affects the growth of charter rates. As S&P Global Platts states in its recent article: "Spurred by robust demand for commodities along with port congestions and fleet inefficiencies, the smaller bulker carriers - Supramax and Handysize class ships - are commanding hefty rates not seen in recent times". Supramax and Handysize are exactly those two classes comprising (50/50) the whole fleet of GRIN. This fact is supposed to bring some excess profit for companies like GRIN because it's unlikely that China's ports congestion is not going to disappear anywhere in the coming quarter - therefore, vessels will still be required to wait at the discharge port to complete the 14 to 21 days mandatory quarantine period, driving the charter rates even higher. Source: From "Grindrod Shipping: The Recent 10% Dip Should Be Bought"

The situation is fueled by increased US imports, which have fully recovered from the coronavirus and set new medium-term records:

Against the background of such a high US demand for imported goods (primarily from China), the severity of delays in Chinese ports is becoming unprecedentedly beneficial for container ship companies and dry bulk carriers. While China is requiring ships to be quarantined for 2 weeks+ after arrival, the situation is unlikely to change - this is now part of our inherent reality. At least until humanity finds more cost-effective ways to combat the spread of new strains of coronavirus.

Valuing Danaos Based on Consensus Forecasts

With the above in mind, I decided to value Danaos using Discounted Cash Flows, but based on the expectations of the Street - this will allow me to avoid being overly optimistic, which always has a rather negative effect on the valuation process. The fact is that the market takes into account the possible risk of a rollback of the rates to more "reasonable" values, so when analysts predict revenue, they calculate different scenarios for the development of events. This is an absolute plus of the consensuses when constructing a DCF model - the modeler is not left alone with only his assumptions. I will use Seeking Alpha's data since I think it is the most informative and enables to assess not only the consensus itself but also its deviations, as well as the number of analysts coming up with the consensus:

Source: Seeking Alpha, Earnings Estimates for DAC

For a full-fledged model, it is not enough to have 3 projected years - the classical DCF model includes forecasting at least 5-10 years. Therefore, I will extend the above forecast values for another 2 years, reducing revenue by 10% in E2024 and E2025 - thus, I take into account the cyclical nature of the industry and assume that by 2025 the rates will finally drop to their usual values.

In the process of studying the company's financials since 2011, I noticed that EBITDA margin, regardless of the cycle, is at fairly stable levels since 2016 - the global downturn for the whole industry:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

I will use an EBITDA margin of 65% for all 5 projected years - almost 1.3% below the 5-year historical average value, but it is going to help me stay conservative.

I also noticed another interesting point - until 2016 (a turning point in the entire industry), the free cash flow margin (to EBITDA) was quite stable - in the region of 7-9% (I use FCFF/EBITDA and not FCFF/Revenue, because that the variability of the first coefficient is noticeably lower).

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

In 2018, this margin returned to its usual range and amounted to 7.19%. Now that the entire industry is on the rise, Danaos' FCFF/EBITDA stands at 17.35% - the 10-year high. I think that such a high margin will remain until the end of 2021, but from 2022 it will begin to slide to an average level of 8% in the last forecast year.

Now that we have decided on revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flows, it's time to talk about the discount rate. In the process of studying the specifics of valuing companies in this industry, I came across an interesting scientific work (dissertation), dedicated to this topic. The author, using the example of Diana Shipping (DSX), used different values of WACC in the range from 10% to 15%. I will focus on the lower end of this range since this is the most comfortable discount rate personally for me. Since any valuation model is a very subjective thing, I always use sensitivity analysis to come up with several conclusions for subsequent comparison.

To predict the terminal value (TV), I will use the current 8.44x EV/EBITDA (TTM) multiple, which is almost twice lower than the median values for the last 5, 7, 10 years; so I expect the final output to be quite conservative.

Here's what I got with these inputs:

Source: Author's calculations

But we must not forget that Danaos owns ~8,187 thousand shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM), which at the current market price of $53 translates to $433.91 million. Accordingly, we are obliged to adjust the resulting equity value by this amount. Thus, we arrive at the following results:

Source: Author's calculations

The 12.63% upside in the baseline (consensus) scenario may seem very modest. However, I am sure it is much larger for the following key reasons:

First, I was extremely conservative in assumptions. I deliberately underestimated the revenues in 2024 and 2025, underestimated the FCFF margin, chose the lowest EBITDA margin in the last few years, took the current exit EV/EBITDA multiple instead of the long-term median, which is almost 2 times higher. Here's how the outputs would look like if I chose EV/EBITDA at its 10-year median with 2% revenue growth in E2024 and E2025:

Source: Author's calculations

Second, the whole model is built on the forecasts of analysts, whose estimates are mercilessly beaten from year to year:

Source: Seeking Alpha, DAC, Earnings Surprise

Third, given the current hot state of the market, described at the very beginning of the article, I would not be surprised that the current revenue consensus is likely to be raised, as has already happened before:

Source: Seeking Alpha, DAC, Earnings Revisions

An increase in the consensus forecast will inevitably lead to an increase in the fair value of the stock.

Sensitivity Analysis, Risks, and Takeaway

I have tested the outputs of my model (in three different scenarios) for the sensitivity to key assumptions (WACC and exit multiple). Here's what I got:

Source: Author's calculations in Excel

To tell you the truth, I originally expected my model's conclusions to be more sensitive than you can see above. However, they are quite stable and it seems that DAC is indeed seriously undervalued - especially given the above three reasons.

The key risk of a bullish thesis is the uncertainty of the market condition. Nobody knows when the charter rates will creep down and how quickly they will. Of course, we can talk relatively confidently about the backlog and guaranteed revenue in the next year or two, but what will happen next is impossible to say. The industry grew too fast, and as we know, usually in such situations it becomes even more painful to fall.

You also need to keep in mind the company's idiosyncratic risks, for example, EBITDA and net income margins' variability. In my model, I laid down a very smooth rollback to medium levels, but in reality, everything can turn out to be much sadder.

That's why I deliberately underestimated all the key assumptions in the "Consensus" scenario so that there were no complaints against me that I was justifying my initially bullish attitude to DAC. In fact, I "tried" to make the stock overvalued - just like any scientist is looking for ways to confirm the fallacy of his initial hypothesis and not vice versa. Since I failed to do this, I was convinced of the opposite - despite the rapid stock growth over the past year (+299% YTD), I still recommend buying DAC at its current levels based on its intrinsic undervaluation and prospects.