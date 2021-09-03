MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is one of those stocks that may have left a bad taste for many investors, as it was one of the stocks that soared amidst the SPAC craze earlier in the year. Because of that distinction, investors could be forgiven for writing SKLZ off as just another “meme” stock. SPACs have experienced a sharp decline over the last several months, with SKLZ experiencing a notably sharp downward decline. At current prices, investors might be able to better appreciate its growth potential in the rapidly growing iGaming market.

SKLZ Stock Price

After riding the SPAC frenzy up to highs around $46, SKLZ is now trading near its original $10 “SPAC price.”

Why Is Skillz Stock Down?

There are many potential reasons why SKLZ has fallen. SPACs overall have fallen, as evidenced by the 30% decline in the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK). But SKLZ’s latest quarter also added oil to the fire, as it reported a sequential decline in paying monthly active users:

(Investor Presentation)

Aside from the disappointment in MAUs, SKLZ did report a strong 52% year over year (‘YOY’) growth rate in revenues and ended the quarter with $693 million of cash versus no debt. SKLZ reaffirmed its full year guidance to see revenues of $375 million to $376 million even before including contribution from its acquisition of Aarki. These are strong growth rates and investors can be forgiven if they see this as an opportunity to “buy the dip.” Before we can make that conclusion, let’s first discuss SKLZ’s business model.

What Is Skillz?

SKLZ finds itself in the mobile gaming market. You shouldn’t think of that as a small market, as it has grown rapidly over the last 5 years to come close to rivaling the television market.

(Investor Presentation)

SKLZ offers a platform for game developers to create new games. These games differ from old gaming business models, which rely on advertisements or in-game purchases for monetization.

(Investor Presentation)

Instead, SKLZ’s games generate revenues based on paid tournaments. You pay an entry fee to enter and compete for cash prizes. SKLZ takes a cut of all revenues. It is for this reason that SKLZ is considered a pure-play on the growth of “iGaming.” I note that this is an important distinction with other mobile gaming companies such as Zynga (ZNGA).

(Investor Presentation)

This is not to be confused with online gambling, though the similarities are present. SKLZ touts that its users are more engaged than even TikTok or YouTube users.

(Investor Presentation)

While it is not technically gambling, there is clearly an addictive element to the gaming format. SKLZ benefits from being a gaming platform because it theoretically is not reliant on any single game. SKLZ touts having 42 games with over $1 million in annualized GMV:

(Investor Presentation)

We can see the business economics below.

(Investor Presentation)

If a game collects $1.20 in entry fees, it might pay out $1.02 in prizes and retained earnings. SKLZ collects a 14.7% take rate, or $0.18 in the above example. This gives SKLZ direct exposure to the growth of the iGaming format.

SKLZ is still investing heavily in user acquisition marketing. We can see below that the overall adjusted EBITDA margin was negative 35.3% in the quarter, but was positive 17.3% exclusive of user acquisition marketing.

(Investor Presentation)

While I anticipate that SKLZ will continue to invest heavily in UA marketing, I also expect that UA marketing can decline moving forward once the relevant games become more established and can grow through word of mouth.

Is SKLZ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Some investors may view SKLZ to have elevated risk, and there’s truth to that statement. In spite of being a game developer platform, SKLZ has high concentration to 3 top games, as Solitaire Cube, 21 Blitz and Blackout Bingo accounted for 73% of revenues in the latest quarter. Further, while SKLZ is very vocal about its high 95% gross margins, that number drops to 42% if one includes UA marketing. As stated earlier, I view UA marketing expenses to be elevated, but there’s always the possibility that it isn’t.

Some of the risks seem to have been eased for new shareholders, as SKLZ previously raised $408 million through a secondary offering in March at $24 per share, and another $109.5 million through forcing the redemption of its warrants. A side note on that last point, even though SPAC warrants typically carry 5-year expiration dates, SKLZ traded above the accelerated redemption price of $18 for more than 20 out of 30 consecutive days. This serves as an important warning for those buying SPAC warrants to carefully watch out for any accelerated redemption clauses.

The net result is that SKLZ has $693 million of cash versus no debt on its balance sheet. The company used $65 million of cash through the first half of 2021 - the balance sheet appears to be in strong shape. Investors buying now can essentially take advantage of the dilution that previous shareholders have endured.

Another factor potentially reducing the risk is valuation. SKLZ has declined over 70% from all-time highs in the last few months. There are 447.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding. That places the current valuation at roughly 13.8x 2021e revenues:

(Seeking Alpha)

Considering that the company is expected to grow at a 42.5% clip in the next year, such a multiple appears far lower than the 25x-30x level that I’d typically expect from high-growth stocks of a similar growth cohort. For this reason, it appears that in return for the high risk, investors are receiving adequate potential reward. If SKLZ can regain the favor of Wall Street, then I could see the stock trading up to at least 20x 2022e sales, representing 100% potential upside over the next 12 months. I justify this valuation by assuming 30% long-term net margins, and using a price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG’) of 1.5x - which is arguably conservative given current market valuations. If one believes that SKLZ can execute and prove that it is a top play on the growth of iGaming, then there’s clearly an upside to be had.

Conclusion

SKLZ has plummeted over the last several months and arguably rightly so - the valuations that it reached at its highs are hard, if not impossible to justify. However, at current levels, one can make the argument that the risk-reward proposition has skewed positively in the bullish camp. Armed with a fortified balance sheet, SKLZ may prove itself to be a viable play on the future of iGaming. I rate shares a buy with 100% potential upside over the next 12 months.