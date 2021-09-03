Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has faced a period of flat/slightly-declining revenues since 2017 as changing consumer preferences have led to a gradual industry-wide decline in beer consumption. The pandemic, a temporary suspension of the dividend in 2020, and a brewery outage from a Texas winter storm haven't helped, either. And revenue guidance of a mid-single digit gain in 2021 looked fairly weak, following a year heavily impacted by the pandemic. But Molson Coors has been aiming to revitalize its business by expanding in above premium, and beyond beer. Given that they're in the early stages of their hard seltzer and other initiatives, there looks to be more upside than downside, on that front.

The reinstatement of the dividend, at a forward yield of ~2.89%, looks bullish and will be well-covered by robust free cash flow. Guidance was not that strong, but 1Q21 was still impacted by the pandemic, Q2 net sales revenue grew at 13.7% on a constant-currency basis, and guidance may have erred on the conservative side. The longer-term investment case looks less clear at the moment and would rely on achieving sustained top-line growth, but a rebound seems probable as we see further normalization with a pandemic recovery. I could see TAP revisiting the mid-$50s in the coming year.

Background: Beer Industry Headwinds, Pandemic Concerns

Since TAP's October 2016 peak of ~$112/share, its price return and total return have been a dismal -57% and -53% respectively. A key factor at play is the steady, gradual, decline of beer consumption, particularly for Big Beer which has been losing out to craft beer competitors. Molson Coors' North American market share has fallen from 26% to 22% from 2016 to 2020, and its total revenues are down 9% from a peak of $11B in 2017. Global beer market volumes had been declining by 0.9%/year in the five years prior to the pandemic.

Whatever the barriers to entry are in the beer industry, they're not high enough to stop a never-ending stream of fledgling entrepreneurs from entering the space and testing their mettle. Brewing beer and concocting other alcoholic beverages is a labour of love for many, to meet a higher-purpose calling of getting people inebriated. The result is that the number of breweries is up, even as total beer industry sales are down. Craft brewers' volume share has generally been climbing, but fell from 13.6% in 2019 to 12.3% in 2020, which translates into a 23.6% dollar share -- even then, the number of craft breweries in the United States increased by 4.4% in 2020.

Pandemic-Related Issues

Back in July, concerns around the Delta variant contributed to a sell-off in a wide range of pandemic-sensitive stocks, including TAP and peers like Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). In regards to the state of the pandemic in North America, I'd make a few points:

Those that would have altered their behaviour have now been vaccinated, and will likely get whatever booster shots are recommended. Although they can still get infected, their risk of serious illness is greatly diminished.

Those that have chosen not to get vaccinated weren't likely to change their behaviour, anyways.

States with a high proportion of unvaccinated people tend to be the ones least likely to impose restrictions on personal freedoms.

The appetite to socialize and drink alcohol is not at-risk of long-term disruption.

I'd expect that the overall result is that consumer spending patterns will be returning to some form of normal over the next 1-2 years, e.g. a recovery of on-premise consumption, events, etc.

Recent Results

Molson Coors' revenue declined by 7.7% in 2020, while a $1.5B impairment charge for their European operations helped drive a $1.4B net loss. But gross profit and operating margins have held relatively steady during the pandemic and in the preceding few years. Even with the pandemic, free cash flow was ~$1.27B in 2020 and $0.56B in the first half of 2021.

Data by YCharts

A couple of reasons might hint at the 2021 guidance erring on the conservative side. 2Q21 growth of 13.7% (constant currency) was decent, considering that 2Q20 revenues were only down 14.3%. Despite ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic, Molson Coors reinstated, and after the 11-day outage at the Texas brewery, later maintained, full-year guidance. Furthermore, in Europe and Canada, there were still a lot of on-premise restrictions in the first half of 2021.

Initiatives to Revitalize Growth

Molson Coors is aiming to grow its emerging above-premium and beyond beer division into a $1B revenue business by 2023, which means 50% growth from 4Q20 levels for these categories. This $1B goal apparently includes their craft companies but not hard seltzers. They were rather late to the party on hard seltzers and beyond beer, in general -- Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM), in contrast, was already getting strong results with ciders and hard seltzers by early 2018, at the latest.

It's possible that Boston Beer is just better at "flavour innovation", but starting from a low level, Molson Coors has more room to go up than down with beyond beer -- on the 2Q21 earnings call, CEO Gavin Hattersley stated that they doubled their share in the hard seltzer category that quarter, and they continue to invest in expanding capacity and ramped-up marketing. I wouldn't expect there to be much moat for mildly-flavoured fizzy water -- each of White Claw, Truly, and Vizzy have customer ratings in the 4 out of 5 range on Target.com and Drizly.com, for example. But brand image, marketing, and distribution could make up the difference, as with other kinds of alcohol.

(CEO Gavin Hattersley also claimed that Vizzy is the #1 on-premise hard seltzer in Ontario, which I'm skeptical of -- I live there and White Claw is far more predominant. Some U.S. market analysis also does not yet mention Vizzy or Topo Chico.)

Other beyond-beer initiatives include non-alcoholic beverages, full-strength spirits, cannabis beverages with Truss, and distribution for the energy drink ZOA. It sounds like many of these initiatives are a "first" for Molson Coors -- some of them could fall flat. The approach often involves testing things out in specific regions, so the roll-out can be slow. Another development is a joint venture to manufacture/distribute Yeungling west of the Mississippi -- Yeungling is the largest craft brewer and 7th overall in the United States.

Observations on Craft Beer

Note that the crowded craft beer market also means that it's not easy sledding for new contenders -- without the economies of scale of Big Beer, there's probably a lot of variability in profitability. The only vague statistic I found was for Canada, where only ~50% of microbreweries are profitable -- I'd guess that it's similar elsewhere. One craft brewer in the United States, who achieved profitability at a mid-sized scale, threw in the towel in 2017, and characterized the beer market this way:

My personal opinion is that the two ends of the spectrum are going to do just fine... those are the really big guys who can muster the marketing effort and put boots on the ground to really go at retail and be in multiple states, and then the owner-operated brewpubs and nanos that are very local and tied to their communities. But if you’re in the middle, attempting to fight for that retail and grocery and tap handles, then man, you’re in trouble. We were in that massive middle, and I chose not to make any kind of further investment to try to scale up.

This is not to say that craft beer's market share gains are already plateauing -- up until 2019, there was continued growth for craft, even though it was decelerating each year between 2015 and 2019. But valuations for craft brewers have fallen over this period, and recent growth has been concentrated in the smaller-scale end of the spectrum, with taprooms and brewpubs.

There will likely eventually be some new equilibrium where craft beer's market share gains do plateau, with bigger players continuing to have the scale and profitability to swallow up some of the more successful smaller breweries that want to sell out. While Big Beer tries to stay under the radar with its craft incursions, inevitably some of the sheen comes off of these acquired brands -- so the cycle continues. Such a post-craft equilibrium could still be several years off, hence reason for caution on TAP and Big Beer.

(It's not hard to find griping online about craft brewers selling-out -- potential benefits for acquired craft brewers include improved distribution, production consistency and efficiency, and more capital for facilities, equipment, tasting rooms, etc. By moving production of the most popular flagship craft brands to larger breweries, resources can also be freed-up for experimentation.)

Valuation Outlook for TAP

Valuation matters, particularly for mature industries, as the recent price implosion of Boston Beer should indicate. SAM had seen its EV/Sales exceed 8x, but then encountered slowing growth as an onslaught of new hard seltzer brands has started to present a challenge for market share. It's not clear if Molson Coors will ever fully regain its past glory, but with its inexpensive valuation, it should help to stack the odds in favour of investors.

Combined with temporary pandemic headwinds that should abate, the shorter-term investment case looks worthwhile. Molson Coors is at the lower end of valuation multiples among its peers, with an EV/Sales of ~1.8x, EV/EBITDA of ~7.6x, and Price/Cash Flow of ~7.4x.

Although the recently re-instated dividend is well-covered, at a cost of around ~$295M/year versus >$1B of free cash flow, paying down debt from 3.35x to 3x of EBITDA by 2022 might take around ~$0.5B, as well. Molson Coors' future will also likely involve a steady stream of tuck-in acquisitions to shore-up the core business, creating another demand on cash flow. So I would have modest expectations for increases in the dividend, although this could also help to support the stock price.

Another perspective is given by analyst price targets, the overall target of which is currently $57.55 -- this is about 13.4x consensus 2022 EPS estimates of $4.31.

Furthermore, TAP is below its early 2020 level of ~$55-$57/share, despite free cash flow of $1.27B in 2020 and $0.56B in the first half of 2021, a $1.7B reduction of net debt since December 2019, to $6.9B as of 2Q21, newly-launched beyond beer initiatives, and the reinstated dividend. The 2019 EV/EBITDA multiple was in the 9x-10x range -- about ~25% upside from today. A rebound to $55 looks highly achievable, which would be a ~19.7% return from Thursday's close, including one year of dividends.

Final Thoughts

My expectations for Molson Coors are relatively modest, and I view it primarily as a reopening trade, for now. A rebound to the mid-$50s combined with a forward yield of ~2.9% would add up to a decent return if achieved within 12-18 months. Any unwarranted pullback could make the entry point even more interesting, e.g. to the upper-$30s/low-$40s. Nevertheless, the current price looks inexpensive enough to have a small position. My hunch is that with flat revenues and new initiatives that give more upside than downside, the stock price shouldn't end up much lower than pre-pandemic. Of course, if new initiatives go well, the upside could be greater.

Another hunch I have is that Molson Coors' underlying intrinsic value is not changing by 20%+ intra-quarter, as we have seen in the year-to-date price action. So one way or another, TAP could present some opportunities -- it's a stable-enough business that with these valuation levels, good free cash flow, and reasonable debt levels, if it falls further, I'd expect it to revert to the mean at some point. The beer/beverage industry is highly competitive, but Molson Coors' scale, reinstated dividend, and new initiatives should help to give it a shot going forward.

I look forward to your feedback, and thoughts on TAP.