Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Important Message For Shareholders of HFRO

As investors, we have the right to vote on many issues in order to protect our interests. Unfortunately, many often do not bother to vote. When an investment you hold is making a material change, it's crucial that you educate yourself on the issues at hand and make an informed vote to protect your interest.

Today, we're discussing Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) a closed-end fund that's attempting to make a major change. HFRO's manager wants to convert the fund to a "diversified holding company" – a proposal that has severely damaged the share price and is, in our opinion, very negative for shareholders.

HFRO's management argues that converting to a diversified holding company will allow HFRO to invest in a wider array of investments such as privately-owned companies, which they see as undervalued relative to publicly-traded companies. Additionally, the conversion would remove various restrictions that HFRO has as a CEF, like leverage limits. Management wants to dramatically change the fund's investment profile by taking a private-equity type of approach and increase leverage, which they believe will improve HFRO's valuation and cause it to trade at a premium to book value. You can read the prospectus here, which provides a more detailed look at management's perspective.

We disagree with management and do not believe that such a dramatic change is necessary or beneficial.

We Like HFRO as a CEF

We're investors in HFRO and have recommended it because this fund owns wonderful assets that we like, with a lot of upside potential in addition to its high income generation. Now, HFRO's largest position in Creek Pine Holdings is about to be monetized at a healthy profit and generate even more upside and income potential. However, to our dismay, the management of HFRO is looking to change the structure out of a CEF. Shareholders have a lot to gain if HFRO remains under the CEF structure through dividends and rising NAV (net asset value).

Fortunately, there's a strong movement against this conversion and HFRO management sees that it had difficulty garnering votes, which is great news to us shareholders.

You might have received a phone call from them trying to get you to vote. HFRO has also postponed its special meeting to approve its conversion, pushing the voting deadline from Aug. 20 until Sept. 24. It is a clear attempt to provide more time for HFRO management to lobby shareholders for more votes and a powerful indication that the vote might fail.

We have recommended to our investors to vote against the conversion, and today we share our reasoning and concerns with our readers and followers. If you held shares of HFRO on the record date, June 14, you can still cast your vote. So if you have not yet voted, we encourage you to cast your vote against the conversion now. If you already have voted to approve the conversion, you can still change your vote if our argument causes you to reconsider.

CEF Protections

One of the reasons we love CEFs is that they provide a number of shareholder protections.

Protection #1: Dividend Requirements

As income investors, the primary concern in our wheelhouse is that CEFs are required to distribute the majority of income and capital gains to shareholders. As a "Diversified Holding Company," HFRO would not have to pay any dividend at all. Since the company will still be externally managed, and the management fee is determined by "Assets Under Management" there isn't much incentive to continue the generous dividend policy.

If the conversion passes, we believe the dividend will be slashed. In their presentation, management wrote:

The Adviser intends to maintain the current dividend for common shares through Jan. 31, 2022.

In our experience, when management tells you the dividend will be maintained until a certain date, it's going to be cut immediately after that date.

Protection #2: Leverage Limitations

CEFs have strict leverage limitations. This is something that makes CEFs lower-risk investments. Especially securities like Highland Income Fund, 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:HFRO.PA), which benefits because it counts toward HFRO's total leverage limit and HFRO cannot take on too much debt that would be senior.

If this conversion passes, HFRO-A goes from being a very attractive, lower-risk investment to being a high-risk junk preferred. Without this protection in place, HFRO can take on substantially more debt. Doing so would be a huge negative for HFRO-A, and while leverage can amplify returns, it makes HFRO common a higher risk.

Protection #3: Replacing Management

In CEFs, shareholders have the ability to terminate the management agreement without penalty. Sometimes, a management change is all it takes to convert a CEF from a loser that routinely trades at a huge discount, to a winner that trades near NAV or at a premium. This is a right that shareholders should seriously consider exercising after this debacle.

Protection #4: Dilution Restrictions

CEFs are limited in their ability to make share offerings that are dilutive to NAV. Diversified holding companies are not. A management that is paid based on assets under management is actually incentivized to make dilutive offerings. This is one of the reasons why "external management" agreements are often frowned upon.

Growing Opposition

HFRO management thought that by setting the record date to a time before the announcement, it could avoid an activist investor blocking their attempt to convert. They were wrong.

Phil Goldstein who runs Bulldog Investors has launched a campaign against the conversion.

In a proxy filing, HFRO said,

We believe he targeted your Fund and recently began purchasing shares because he sees a financial opportunity for himself. Shareholders should be aware that Mr. Goldstein cannot vote any of the shares he recently purchased at the Special Meeting and thus may be seeking to mislead shareholders like you, who can vote, into taking an action that results in financial benefits to him instead of taking an action that is in the best interests of the Fund and its long-term shareholders.

How would Mr. Goldstein profit? Well, he's buying shares now, so in order to profit, the share price would have to go up! We profit if the price goes up too! We fully support Mr. Goldstein and Bulldog Investors' efforts.

Other major investors also have put their backing against this conversion, including Mike Taggart of Taggart Fund Intelligence and Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. the second-largest shareholder of HFRO. We encourage you to read the information they have provided.

An Alternative Solution

HFRO has been trading at a large discount to NAV since late 2018, and that discount has gotten larger - currently greater than 20%. It's ironic that management points toward their own failure as a reason to trust them in a diversified holding company where management has more power.

In the presentation, management argues:

Diversified holding companies with similar business models have historically traded at a premium to book value (while CEFs have historically traded at a discount to NAV)

We beg to differ. At HDO, we currently hold 24 CEFs, many of which are trading at large premiums to NAV. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) leading the pack with a 35% premium. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), which has the most similar style of holdings compared to HFRO with exposure to high-yield leveraged loans, is trading at an 8% premium.

Our CEF holdings that are at discounts are all at much smaller discounts of 10% or less. Which at this point, I think most HFRO shareholders would be ecstatic if the price got to a 10% discount. At $12.50, that would be the highest price seen since February 2020.

There are two obvious issues for HFRO that cause it to trade below NAV.

1. Lack of trust in management.

2. A high-allocation to "level-3" assets that do not have a clear value and are illiquid.

The conversion does not come with a management change. And the allocation to illiquid assets is something we have discussed in the past. The good news is that Creek Pine Holdings, a joint venture with CatchMark Timber (CTT), is being recapitalized. In their last earnings call, CTT announced the sale of acreage at a substantial profit, which when closed will be used to "pay down a portion of the preferred partnership interest in the joint venture." CTT management then went on to discuss that they are starting the next stage of recapitalizing the JV.

In other words, HFRO is about to see its single largest position liquidated at a substantial gain within the next year. Creek Pine makes up 23.7% of all of HFRO's assets.

Source: HFRO Fact Sheet

Additionally, the 36.1% that HFRO has allocated to real estate also could be sold off as the real estate market is heating up. SAFstor, a self-storage REIT, is HFRO's second-largest position at 11.2% of assets. With self-storage REITs hitting new highs across the board, starting the IPO process for SAFstor appears to be a "no-brainer" for unlocking value and making the asset more liquid.

These illiquid positions could be sold off, and HFRO could redeploy into more liquid positions that have Level 1 or Level 2 values. This change alone would make the market more confident in the validity of NAV and would bring the share price much closer to NAV.

Instead, management is deciding to become a diversified holding company where they will invest in more private companies. Positions that will be illiquid and the value even less certain.

Conclusion

HFRO management continues to throw out more carrots to encourage investors to approve the measure.

The latest is a tender offer where HFRO will buy 5% of outstanding shares at 95% of NAV (Net Asset Value), which would be $13.35/share. Plus it already has committed to share buybacks. They have committed to keeping the management fee low for the first year. They are committed to keeping the common dividend until January.

However, all of these "commitments" are temporary. At best, the buybacks will elevate the price slightly. The tender offer will let shareholders sell off 5% of their shares at a good price. Then, when the conversion actually happens, the buybacks cease. There's no more tender offer. The dividend will be slashed. And a year later, it's a safe bet that the management fee goes up.

HFRO has fantastic assets with a lot of upside. The "solution" is not to restructure the company. This value can be realized with the CEF structure and distributed to shareholders through dividends.

This conversion is not in the best long-term interests of shareholders. The conversion reduces shareholder rights. There's a lot of potential in HFRO. The monetization of their largest assets could provide substantial upside for shareholders, but only if they're wise enough to vote against this conversion.

Also, if you are a preferred shareholder of HFRO, just like the common shareholder, you have a lot to lose because you will likely see your preferred share downgraded from an "investment grade security" to junk status.

We can stand up and protect our rights if we stand together!

We encourage any shareholders who have not already voted to vote "against" on the conversion before Sept. 24.

The easiest way to vote is online, following the proxy vote instructions from your broker. Even if you have already voted to approve the conversion, you can still change your vote.

Every one of your votes counts. Thank you for taking your time to read this article and for taking action!