NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Sept. 2, 2021, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

The broadest measure of an automaker’s global market share is the global one, and that goes for EVs as well as for all kinds of light vehicles (cars and light trucks). In order to collect the global number, the data is reported with a lag of approximately one month.

Tesla’s January-July market share in 2021: 13.9%

As such, global EV sales numbers for the first seven months of 2021 were published on Aug. 31:

Total number of EVs sold January-July 2021: 3,039,961

Total number of Tesla units sold January-July 2021: 421,100

Tesla market share: 13.9%

In other words, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) global EV market share year-to-date (first seven months, seeing as numbers are always fully reported from all countries with a one-month lag) has been 13.9% in 2021.

Tesla’s January-July market share in 2020: 17.7%

What was Tesla’s global EV market share one year earlier, for the first seven months of 2020? Here are the numbers:

Total number of EVs sold January-July 2020: 1,198,840

Total number of Tesla units sold January-July 2020: 212,006

Tesla market share: 17.7%

Tesla’s global EV market share fell 21% from 2020 to 2021

Going from 17.7% market share to 13.9% market means that you have lost 21% of your market share (3.8% divided by 17.7%). That's the change from 2020 to 2021.

Tesla stock is trading as if it had a position in the market similar to certain types of tech products ranging from web browsers, operating systems and social media platforms. Some of them have well over 50% market share - and with no declines in such market shares.

In the world of EVs, Tesla had 17.7% global market share one year ago - the first seven months of 2020. Now, one year later, for the first seven months of 2021, this market share has fallen to 13.9%. That’s a decline in market share of 21%.

Let’s put this in a table format, to make relative growth rates easier to visualize:

Global EV sales 2021 1-7 2020 1-7 growth Total industry 3,039,961 1,198,840 154% Tesla 421,100 212,006 99% Tesla EV share 13.85% 17.68%

And

Definition of terms -- same as they always have been:

EV = A car that can plug into an electric outlet

BEV + PHEV = EV

As you can see in the table above, the EV market overall grew 154% during the first seven months of 2021, compared to the prior-year period. Tesla grew 99%.

Yes, growing 99% looks like a good number. It may be a superb number in some markets. If this was almost any other market, one might have guessed that it would have constituted a huge improvement in market share.

But not in this one.

When you’re growing at the rate of 99%, but the overall market is growing 154%, then you’re losing market share. In Tesla’s case, it lost 21% market share thus far in 2021, on a global EV basis.

What does this mean for Tesla’s valuation?

It’s no exaggeration to say that Tesla’s stock market valuation has been totally divorced from any kind of market fundamentals for years. I doubt that Tesla’s global EV market share loss during the first seven months of 2021 is going to make any material difference to this condition.

Yet, when I speak to many or most Tesla investors, they seem completely unaware of Tesla’s market share and its trend. Many investors - even large ones - couldn’t say what Tesla’s EV market share is without looking it up, and they don’t know the trend, let alone its magnitude.

It's for this purpose that this article was published: To educate the investors - about Tesla’s global EV market share in 2021, January-July, and its change from the year prior. It fell 21%.