Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) is another offering from the F&C fund sponsor. They are one of the strongest in the space, and they offer five different preferred funds that are quite similar. PFO is one of the oldest offerings being launched at the beginning of 1992. It was only preceded by Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) almost a year earlier in 1991. So if longevity is a criterion for your investing, these funds have it.

Having exposure to preferred funds or even individual preferred offerings is great for income-focused investors. They often receive higher yields than what you would get with bonds. This is because bonds are senior to preferred in a company's capital stack. Of course, that means riskier, and so that risk is offset with some higher yields for investors. However, they are safer than the common equity holder in a company as well. Having preferred exposure via a specialist fund sponsor in a diversified portfolio, I believe, is a compelling way to invest in the preferred space.

PFO's investment objective is "to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with preservation of capital." To achieve this, they will invest "under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. Preferred and other income-producing securities may include, among other things, traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, contingent capital securities, subordinated debt and senior debt."

That leaves them fairly flexible to invest anywhere in the fixed-income space. They note that "at least 25% of its total assets in companies principally engaged in the financial services sector." That is easy to achieve as the largest issuer of preferred stock will be from the financial/insurance industry.

This happens to be the case because preferred shares are issued to help support a bank's liabilities. It helps them achieve compliance with the capital ratios that regulators require. In fact, the fund is heavily invested in financials - well above the 25% they mention.

PFO is on the smaller side, with just under $240 million in total managed assets. They utilize an aggressive amount of leverage as well at ~32.6%. Based on the historical safety and reduced volatility, we often see preferred funds carry a significant amount of leverage. That being said, it still adds risks, and nothing is truly safe during a market panic.

The expense ratio for the fund comes to 1.28%; when including leverage expenses, this comes to 1.73%.

Performance - Strong Track Record

We've noted in the past that F&C carries a lot of the preferred fund space in terms of performance. Though that is just a historical measurement, and that doesn't guarantee future results. They have a strong track record across all of their funds. PFO is no different.

At this time, the fund is trading at a 4.24% premium. This has come down a bit YTD as the NAV has outperformed the share price for the fund. That being said, this fund is no stranger to premiums. The 1-year z-score of the fund is actually negative at 1.01. The whole market and CEF space are running hot at this time as well. A negative 1-year z-score is a bit rare at this time in the CEF space.

On the other hand, if we look at the 3 and 5-year average discounts, we are trading a bit above those levels at this time. Those come to premiums of 4.52% and 2.64%, respectively. Those longer-term averages help drown out some of the noise caused by 2020s very unusual year.

Looking back even longer - over the last 10 years, we once again see the average price comes to a premium. Therefore, while brief discounts can happen with the fund - they are often just that, brief.

Distribution - Solid 6%+ Distribution Rate

Finding yield can be a struggle in an environment with 0% interest rates targeted by the Fed. However, F&C can make it quite easy. Bearing in mind the significant utilization of leverage! Currently, the fund yields 6.17%. On a NAV basis, due to the premium, the NAV distribution rate comes to 6.43%.

That is one of the downsides of having a premium. A fund has to earn more than it currently pays to shareholders who are buying shares today.

Our recent article on FLC noted that the funds had all raised their distributions in 2020. This was due to interest rates being slashed to 0% by the Fed, so the underlying leverage of the fund also got much cheaper. However, after Q1 of this year, we saw a small trim in the distribution from across the board of these F&C funds. The latest distribution announcements kept them in line for Q3 as they were set in Q2. With a quarterly announcement, it means fewer potential surprises throughout the year as they are announced.

Despite the continual lowering of interest rates since the '90s - PFO has put up a good fight maintaining their distribution at attractive levels.

F&C as a sponsor chooses to target mostly income as their source of earnings for distributions. That means they will boost and trim as needed to maintain good coverage of the funds.

With the latest Semi-Annual Report for the period ending May 31st, 2021 - we see that net investment income [NII] came up a bit short. That helps highlight why they needed to make a small trim earlier this year. With the latest announcement in line, that could indicate they are expecting rising NII or that the trim was enough to offset the small shortfall.

At over 94.5% NII coverage, it isn't looking terrible either. It is hard to know exactly what will be paid out potentially over the remainder of their fiscal year. That is because they can take advantage of an at-the-market offering and through their dividend reinvestment plan. That sees more shares being issued regularly to investors.

With that being said, the fund last reported 12,813,712 shares outstanding. Against their $0.067 current monthly payout - that gives us an ~$858.5k a month obligation. For the full year, that comes to roughly $10.302 million. This means if this is extrapolated out, it would indicate a shortfall. Therefore, they could be relying on capital gains or potentially the need to trim their Q4 distribution. The only other way to close that gap would be through increased NII.

In terms of taxes for the distribution, we see a significant portion attributed to qualified dividend income for 2020. All 100% of the distribution was classified as ordinary dividends, and 82.4% were qualified dividends. That means it could be appropriate for a taxable account as qualified dividends are taxed at a more favorable rate.

Holdings - Low Turnover

One of the things worth noting for the fund's holdings is the rather low turnover. For the 6-months, they reported around 6% turnover. In the last five years, portfolio turnover had reached only as high as 18% in 2017. This means that they aren't making frequent changes, and holdings from quarter to quarter stay relatively similar.

As touched on above, the vast majority of the portfolio is invested in the banking and insurance sectors. This comprises around 77% of the fund's invested assets. There is somewhat meaningful exposure to the utility and energy sector, but not enough to move the fund if some adverse event specifically impacted those sectors. Instead, they are more of a victim of whatever happens to the financial industries.

Fortunately, the credit quality of the fund is fairly strong. They carry the highest exposure to BBB-rated debt. That is one notch into investment grade. As it represents the largest exposure, my opinion is that it is a fairly high-quality fund.

The second-largest exposure comes from BB-rated debt. Now, this is one notch into "junk" or non-investment-grade-debt. That can pose some increased risks, but diversification amongst holdings can help mitigate those risks.

Finally, we have "not rated" as the third-largest exposure. It is a fairly substantial portion of the portfolio but isn't necessarily a bad thing. The reason being is that these are going to be private placement investments. Those where investors need to be qualified institutional buyers to invest in the issues.

Companies will forgo the costs associated with getting a credit rating when QIBs are buying. The reason being is that it is understood they should know how to analyze an issue and come to their own conclusions.

That's where we, as investors, will be relying on the F&C management team to make the right decisions.

In terms of the top issuers, we see many large-cap banks and insurance companies that we would expect. We also see many of the same names across the board as the other F&C funds if you are more familiar with those names too.

In fact, we see MetLife (MET) as the largest portfolio allocation in the recent FLC article we had updated coverage for.

MET is, of course, a household name in the life and health insurance space. They offer these financial services across the globe. They had some blow-out-looking numbers when they last reported their Q2 earnings on August 4th, 2021. They had huge beats on EPS and revenue. That being said, it also saw their book value come down a bit.

For PFO, it looks like MET's exposure is through three different preferred offerings in their portfolio. The largest being a 9.25% preferred issue. Which is dwarfed by the 10.75% dividend rate that they are collecting on another offering from MET.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is the second-largest preferred issuer in PFO's portfolio. The exposure to JPM comes through 5 different issuances that they are invested in.

I went more in-depth with the latest earnings report for JPM with Cash Builder Opportunities. The earnings report looked great, and I came away with a bullish sentiment on the stock. Though that was covering the common shares of JPM, it is important to know how the issuer is standing overall.

The JPM holdings bring up another great point as we can see they are fixed-to-floating securities. That will be important if/when rates rise starting in 2023 as forecasted by the Fed, which can put pressure on preferred funds. Four of those issuances are fixed-to-floating and the Series I is floating rate.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that a Fact Sheet is available for PFO that shows us the fixed-to-floating exposure. For FLC, this was available, and they held 81% of their portfolio in these types of securities.

That being said, if you go through the full holding list that they showed with their last Semi-Annual Report, you will notice that a fairly large number are fixed-to-floating. It is quite safe to say that they also probably share a similar ~80% allocation to fixed-to-floating.

Conclusion

PFO was a recent addition to my portfolio after a swap trade from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC). This was thanks to the trade alert from Stanford Chemist.

Overall, PFO is a strong candidate for a long-term hold offered by one of the best-preferred sponsors in the CEF space. The current yield of just over 6% is attractive in this yieldless world. The fund is at a premium, but it fairly often is trading at a premium. So the current valuation isn't putting it at any absurd overvaluation.