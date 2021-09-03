FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

In no huge surprise, Amwell (NYSE:AMWL) has hit a tough spot in 2021 as the demand for telehealth products has cooled from the breakneck pace when the pandemic started. The company was always expected to face tough comps from visit revenues and now the market has to deal with such a reality. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the stock with the valuation equation much more reasonable now.

No Inflection Point Yet

As expected, telehealth companies will face tough comps in the latter part of 2021. Amwell faces this issue causing the company to cut guidance for the year and report Q2'21 revenues down compared to prior-year levels.

For the June quarter, Amwell only reported revenue of $60.2 million leading to limited growth from last year. Naturally, the company was expected to face headwinds with visit revenues while the loss of a couple of customers due to M&A activity slowed down any progress in the subscription business.

Source: Amwell Q2'21 earnings release

Even someone bullish on the telehealth concept long term has to be concerned by the limited growth and ongoing large losses. One of the biggest issues investing in Amwell at the peak when the stock traded above $30 and towards $40 with a $10 billion market cap was the current risk scenario. The stock has tons of downside risk even at $10 due to ongoing large losses and a somewhat cloudy future.

Every quarter the company doesn't generate substantial growth, Amwell isn't able to greatly reduce the cash burn and ongoing losses. For Q2'21, the telehealth technology company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $23.7 million and active providers on the platform continue to fall as the COVID-focused providers no longer use the platform.

With the limited gross margins, Amwell will have a long road to cover the nearly $61.4 million in quarterly operating expenses. These expenses include over $10.0 million in stock-based compensation, but investors must be cautioned that the company is both burning tons of cash on heavy cash spending for employees and diluting shareholders via issuing stock options for those same employees.

The full-year revenue guidance was cut to a high of $262 million due to expected visit weakness from the potential for another weak flu season due to COVID mitigation procedures like mask wearing. Amwell guided for up to 0.2 million fewer visits and at $80 per visit would cost the company $16 million in revenues.

Source: Amwell Q2'21 earnings release

The adjusted EBTIDA loss still sits at ~$150 million on an annual basis. Amwell should be poised for growth next year, but such a large loss on only $265 million in revenues is where investors made big mistakes taking on too much risk at the peak.

Cloudy Future

The new Converge telehealth platform appears to set up Amwell for strong subscription growth going forward. The platform provides a seamless and unified care experience providing a deeper connectivity between healthcare players and existing patients.

The main problem here is that subscription revenues aren't even 50% of total revenues. Amwell is still highly reliant on the visit revenues to drive growth while the technology platform revenues are only generating ~$100 million in annualized revenues.

Even if Amwell hits the updated analyst 2022 revenue target of $335 million (based partly on $30 million in acquisition revenues), the stock still trades at 8x revenues while the company is still producing large losses. The recent acquisitions of SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health only increase the burden to the business while helping to elevate the revenue growth next year and probably give some investors a false sense of security of stronger growth.

The point being, Amwell isn't expensive at nearly $11 here, but the stock isn't a bargain to where investors should load up on the stock. If the company can't reinvigorate growth, the big losses will continue mounting and eat into the current $830 million cash balance after paying ~$165 million in cash to close the two acquisitions.

If Amwell can quickly recapture 20% growth rates and cut the losses to where the cash balance isn't burned to a great extent, investors can assume up to $500 million in cash toward the enterprise value. The stock would suddenly become far more appealing with a growing telehealth platform loaded with cash for investments.

At a current enterprise value closer to $1.8 billion, the stock isn't so expensive trading at only 6.5x forward revenue targets. Telehealth competitor Teladoc Health (TDOC) still trades at nearly double the forward EV/S multiple of Amwell.





The biggest question is the amount of net cash remaining on the balance sheet after the loss-generating years are over. If investors were to assume a $500 million cash balance, the EV dips to ~$2.1 billion. The stock appears to have bottomed out around $10, but the investment equation still doesn't lean very bullish at these levels with mounting losses.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Amwell is far better priced for the opportunity in the telehealth sector now. The company still has a long road ahead to dig out of the ongoing losses limiting the appeal to the stock for now.