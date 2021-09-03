Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Most investors already have significant exposure to U.S. mega-cap companies via single-stock holdings or through funds like the S&P 500 (SPY), DJIA (DIA), and the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ). However, for those who have missed out - or those investors who merely want to increase their allocation to the mega-caps - the Vanguard Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is a cost-efficient vehicle to obtain well-diversified exposure to the space. Very simply: it is chock full of the "winners".

Investment Thesis

Obviously, mega-cap stocks have become mega-caps because they have demonstrated superior growth in revenue and earnings through their highly popular products and/or platforms. Most all of these companies have established excellent global branding and which not only positions them well for the future, but also lowers overall risks due to their geographic and foreign currency diversity.

So let's take a closer look at how the MGC ETF is positioned to benefit from the enormous success of these mega-cap companies.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the Vanguard Mega-Cap ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider as a moderately concentrated 33.5% of the entire portfolio:

Source: Vanguard MGC Webpage

Given its current $2.5 trillion market cap, it is not surprising to see that Apple (AAPL) is the #1 holding with a 7.2% weight. As I reported in my recent Seeking Alpha article on the SPDR Technology Sector ETF (XLK), Apple's most recent quarterly earnings report was fantastic:

Source: Apple FQ3 EPS Report

As can be seen in the graphic above, sales of $81.4 billion were up 36.4% yoy and net income of $21.7 billion ($1.30/share) was up a whopping 93.2% yoy. Note that revenue growth was strong across virtually all geographic regions and all of Apple's product categories - with particular strength in the iPhone, wearables, and services segments.

Apple ended Q3 with $194 billion in cash and total debt (much of it very low-cost debt) of $122 billion, for a net cash position of $72 billion. That equates to an estimated $4.29/share in cash.

Apple current trades with an arguably reasonable forward P/E = 27.6x.

Microsoft (MSFT) is the #2 holding with a 6.7% weight. MSFT also had an excellent quarter:

Source: Microsoft Q2 Slide Presentation

As can be seen in the graphic, revenue grew 17% yoy (15% on a constant currency basis). Gross margin expanded by a full percentage point; operating income as a percentage of revenue grew four percentage points. That led to a 34% increase in bottom-line net income per share of $2.03/share. The results were driven by particular strength in the Intelligent Cloud segment, which saw revenue grow 23% yoy.

MSFT currently has a market-cap of $2.3 trillion and trades with a forward PE = 34.3x.

The #3 holding with a 4.9% stake is Google (GOOG) - technically it is Alphabet - but I am old school and it will always be Google to me. As my followers know, Google has been - and still is - my favorite FANG stock.

As I reported in my Seeking Alpha article on the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV), Google arguably had the best of all the tech stocks' quarterly performances: revenue jumped 62% yoy to $68.88 billion while EPS leaped to $27.26/share from the $10.13 it earned in Q2 of last year. Revenue from Google's Cloud Platform grew 54% yoy and the company ended the quarter with a staggering $135.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents (an estimated $199.91/share).

GOOG stock is up 65% YTD and, as a result, has grown its market-cap to nearly $2 trillion - threatening to join only Apple and Microsoft at that lofty level. Yet GOOG only trades with a forward P/E = 28.7x, which is arguably an undervalued discount in comparison to its demonstrated growth rate and given its massive cash position.

With a market-cap of $1.7 trillion, Amazon (AMZN) is the #4 holding and trades at a forward P/E = 65x. With a YTD gain of only 6.3%, Amazon has significantly trailed the broad market averages. Yet despite being in the midst of another round of significant cap-ex spend to expand its infrastructure and footprint, Amazon delivered what I considered to be a very strong Q2 report. Despite tough yoy comparisons due to the pandemic's impact last year, revenue grew 27% to $113.1 billion; net income rose to $15.12/share as compared to $10.30/share last year. Yet these results apparently disappointed many investors as the stock sold-off ~$250 in a single day:

I think that was an irrational response given Amazon's history of investing heavily and shortly thereafter announcing excellent returns on those investments. Meantime, AMZN will continue to grow advertising profits and its cloud segment continues be the leader: in Q2, AWS sales increased by $4 billion yoy.

The #5 and #6 holdings are perennial market darlings Facebook (FB) and Tesla (TSLA). Energy and railroad conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), which also holds a large stake in Apple, is the #7 holding with a 1.7% stake.

Leading semiconductor and up-and-coming AI specialist Nvidia (NVDA) is the #8 holding, with JPMorgan (JPM) representing the financial sector - which should do well in a rising interest rate environment. Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rounds out the top-10 list. JNJ has lagged the market with a 11% return YTD. The company currently trades with a forward P/E = 18.1 and has a market cap of $457 billion.

ETF Basics

The following metrics were taken directly from the Vanguard MGC Webpage:

Net Assets $4.3 billion Category Large-cap Blend Expense Ratio 0.07% # Stocks 244 Foreign Holdings 0% Sector Composition: Technology (32.5%) Consumer Discretionary (15.8%) Health-Care (13.0%)

Distributions

MGC's TTM distributions are shown below:

Source: Vanguard

The TTM total = $1.9084/share. Based on Thursday's closing price ($161.18), that equates to a yield of only 1.18%, which is below the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield of 1.3%. That being the case, the investment opportunity in MGC is clearly oriented toward capital appreciation.

Valuation

The following chart compares the relative valuation of the MGC ETF versus two other relevant Vanguard funds: the S&P 500 (VOO) and the S&P Value ETF (VOOV):

Source: Vanguard's Fund Compare Tool

Note the relative difference between the P/E, price-to-book, ROE, and earnings growth rates of the MGC ETF versus the S&P 500 VOO is arguably not that significant. However, in comparison to the S&P 500 Value ETF VOOV, there is significant differentiation: both the P/E and price-to-book ratios are significantly lower for the VOOV ETF. The flip-side of the coin, obviously, is that the VOOV fund has lower ROE and earnings growth. For more on VOOV, see: The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Is For Nervous Nellies (And You Too).

Performance

The three-year performance of the MGC ETF versus some of its peers: the Nasdaq triple Q's,, the Vanguard S&P 500 VOO, the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV), and the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX), is shown below:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the graphic, the MGC ETF was best performing of the group over the past three years with the VOOV S&P Value fund - unsurprisingly - being the obvious laggard.

Over the past 10-years, the difference in performance of the MGC ETF versus the S&P 500 is not overly significant in my opinion:

Source: Vanguard's Fund Compare Tool

Risks

With the market at or near all-time highs, the MGC ETF would likely drop with any significant market correction. That being the case, any investor considering on building-up a long-term core position in MGC should scale-in over time and dollar-cost average to take advantage of market volatility and not go "all-in" at the market top.

Given the very large percentage of Americans who refuse to take the vaccines (miracles of modern science in my opinion), COVID-19 is likely to continue to be a significant risk to US economic growth going forward. Ironically, that economic risk could lead to interest rates that stay lower-for-longer, which would actually be a boon to many of the top technology companies held in the MGC ETF.

For those who believe the mega-cap stocks are all "over-valued", I would argue that with the possible exception of Amazon (which, I would note, has a history of growing into its valuation after investing heavily to grow its footprint and infrastructure), the stocks in the top-10 don't appear "over-valued" to me. Their forward P/E's are reasonable given their growth rates, and their very large cash positions mitigate risk in my opinion. For example, despite its strong run this year, GOOG has close to $200/share in cash and is just killing it with search advertising revenue, YouTube, and the Google Cloud Platform. I see lots of "value" in those platforms and believe GOOG remains significantly undervalued.

Summary & Conclusion

The Vanguard Mega-Cap ETF is heavily weighted with the biggest and best companies the United States has to offer. Although the fund does not hold any foreign stocks, most of the companies in the fund have established excellent global branding and, as a result, give investors global market diversity as well as foreign currency exposure - both of which lower overall risk.

MGC is cost-efficient and well-diversified. However, the performance of the fund is not significantly differentiated from that of the S&P 500 - likely due to the fact that these same mega-cap stocks dominate that index as well. For those followers who may have read my Seeking Alpha article "The 4-Fund Portfolio" last month, you may have noticed that while I strongly advise investors to build and maintain a well-diversified portfolio, I am also becoming a big fan of a simpler and easier-to-maintain portfolio. That being the case, if an investor already has a large position in any one of the leading stocks in MGC's top-10 holdings, or a large allocation to the S&P 500 (which he or she should in my opinion), I really don't see a big need to add MGC to your portfolio. However, if you have neither of the aforementioned, and want exposure to America's top winning companies, MGC may be just the ticket for you. I am BULLISH on this fund and it should be considered as a core-holding in a well-diversified portfolio built for the long-term.

I'll end with 10-year price chart of MGC: